Tudor Gold Provides Updates and Review of Its 2021 and 2022 Drill Programs Completed at Its Treaty Creek Project, Located in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia

Vancouver, December 14, 2022 - Tudor Gold Corp. (TSXV: TUD) (FSE: H56) (the "Company" or "Tudor Gold") is pleased to present the following review of its 2021 and 2022 drill programs (the "Programs") completed at its Treaty Creek gold-copper project (the "Property") located in the heart of the prolific Golden Triangle Mining Region of Northwestern British Columbia.

The objective of the drill programs in 2021 (totalling 30,108 meters (m) over 30 drill holes) and 2022 (totalling 42,318 m over 55 drill holes) at Treaty Creek was to complete an aggressive resource expansion and delineation plan on the Goldstorm Deposit. In addition, reconnaissance drilling was conducted and resulted in several discoveries at the Perfectstorm (PS), Eureka (EZ) and Calm Before the Storm (CBS) zones. Despite drilling over 70,000 m at Treaty Creek since the initial mineral resource estimate, the Goldstorm Deposit remains open to the south, north, northeast and at depth. (See below at the end of the release to review a table of previously reported drill intercepts from the Programs. Click the following link to view: corresponding images of the Goldstorm Deposit.)

Highlights of the 2021 and 2022 drill programs include:

Excellent results from infill and step-out drilling, which consistently encountered stronger than expected gold, copper and silver mineralization outside the previously defined resource area of the Goldstorm Deposit to depth and along the northeastern axis by at least 500 m to the north and northeast. Drill holes in this area were observed to intercept higher grades than those derived from the 2021 Initial Mineral Resource Estimate;

Extended hole GS-21-113-W2 by 280.1 m, which intercepted higher gold and copper grades at depth within the northern step-out area of the Goldstorm Deposit. This hole returned an intercept of 1,497.5 m of 1.12 g/t AuEQ (0.76 g/t Au, 3.70 g/t Ag, 0.27 % Cu) with the strongest mineralization occurring between 1520 m and 1688 m down hole, averaging 2.48 g/t AuEQ (1.41 g/t Au, 9.07 g/t Ag, 0.82 % Cu) over 168 m;

Drilled a number of new high-grade intercepts bearing visible gold mineralization within and outside the boundaries of the Goldstorm Deposit, most notably hole GS-22-134, which returned 20.86 g/t AuEQ (20.61 g/t Au, 1.50 g/t Ag, 0.20 % Cu) over 4.5 m within a 25.5 m zone of 9.96 AuEQ (9.66 g/t Au, 1.23 g/t Ag, 0.24 % Cu), and displayed 17 occurrences of visible gold within quartz-pyrite stockwork veins;

Encountered stronger than expected copper grades within the CS600 domain of the Goldstorm Deposit, most notably hole GS-22-159 which returned an intercept of 1.71 g/t AuEQ (0.92 g/t Au, 6.10 g/t Ag and 0.61 % Cu) over 180 m. This drill hole ended in strong copper mineralization centred on a much larger composite of 489.0 m averaging 1.12 g/t AuEQ (0.66 g/t Au, 3.60 g/t Ag, 0.36 % Cu);

Confirmed the discovery of a new mineralized zone known as Route 66 located in the southern portion of the Goldstorm Deposit. This new higher-grade gold zone was initially intercepted in 2020 by hole GS-20-66 and was followed up in 2022 by hole GS-22-135; a 100 m step-out hole which intercepted the up-dip expression of the zone, returning 1.42 g/t AuEQ over 55.5 m (1.38 g/t Au, 1.03 g/t Ag, 0.02 % Cu);

Improved the definition and spatial continuity of the Goldstorm porphyry system which is comprised of four separate mineral domains over an area that measures approximately 2,500 m in length, 1,000 m in width and 1,400 m in depth. The Goldstorm Deposit remains open to the south, north, northeast and at depth;

New drill discoveries made at Perfectstorm, Calm Before the Storm and Eureka zones with several diamond drill holes intercepting significant gold, copper and silver mineralization. These holes will be followed up by subsequent exploration programs, but the priority will be to drill off the limits to the Goldstorm Deposit for 2023.

Ken Konkin, President and CEO, comments: "Over the past two years, we have seen significant expansion to our Goldstorm Deposit during these very successful drill campaigns, particularly in the northern aspect of the deposit. Additionally, we exposed significant precious metal values in three other bulk-tonnage targets: Eureka, Calm Before the Storm and Perfectstorm. Perfectstorm is the largest of these three targets and is located equidistant between the Goldstorm Deposit and Seabridge Gold's Iron Cap Deposit, a mere three kilometers from each of those deposits. The Treaty Creek project continues to hold incredible geological potential for discovery of several large intrusive-related and porphyry-type targets. One of the biggest highlights of the 2021-2022 drilling programs was discovery of a structural corridor located in northern aspect of the step-out drilling which hosts significant fine-grained to coarse-grained visible native gold. In drill hole GS-22-134, our geologists observed 17 grains of native gold over 4.5 m that averaged 20.86 AuEQ (20.61 g/t Au, 1.50 g/t Ag, 0.20 % Cu) (Press Release 2022-07-19). We have not specifically targeted this high-grade corridor, yet numerous drill holes intersected visible gold within the northern aspect to the step-out drilling, this is something we did not expect. We look forward to continuing the step-out drilling in 2023. One very important aspect to consider with the Goldstorm Deposit is that the not only are the gold-copper-silver composites grades increasing to the north, but we are maintaining a very high-level of grade consistency throughout this area. As the saying goes: if grade is king of the deposit, then surely consistency should be queen; we clearly have demonstrated that we have excellent consistency throughout the entire deposit."

Results from the 2021 and 2022 drill programs will be included in the next updated Mineral Resource Estimate on the Goldstorm Deposit, which is anticipated to be released in the first half of 2023. Tudor Gold's objective is to optimize the current Mineral Resource by concentrating on higher grades to increase the overall quality of gold, silver, and copper resources. As a result, the Company is focused on delivering an enhanced Mineral Resource Estimate on the Goldstorm Deposit which will improve the overall prospects of the Treaty Creek Project as it advances towards a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA).

Table 1. Select Drilling Highlights from the Goldstorm Deposit at Treaty Creek (Completed in 2021 and 2022)

Hole Purpose Zone(s) From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) Au

(g/t) Ag

(g/t) Cu

(ppm) AuEQ

(g/t) GS-21-110 Infill DS5 598.5 1072.5 474.0 0.98 3.99 75 1.04



Including 853.5 1069.5 216.0 1.62 6.88 101 1.71



With 898.5 1029.0 130.5 2.29 7.83 106 2.39 GS-21-113 Step-out 300H + CS600 255.0 1227.0 972.0 0.91 3.66 2647 1.27



Including (300H) 255.0 711.0 456.0 1.30 3.34 101 1.35



With 552.0 699.0 147.0 2.56 7.04 78 2.65



And including (CS600) 822.0 1227.0 405.0 0.65 4.64 6179 1.44



With 892.5 1165.5 273.0 0.77 5.50 8436 1.83 GS-21-116 Infill 300H + CS600 296.0 1388.0 1092.0 0.52 2.84 1653 0.75



Including (300H) 318.5 534.5 216.0 0.72 3.97 352 0.81



With 477.5 534.5 57.0 1.18 6.79 501 1.32



And including (CS600) 1040.0 1388.0 348.0 0.62 3.42 4379 1.18



With 1080.5 1341.5 261.0 0.70 2.99 5521 1.39 GS-21-119 Step-out DS5 726.0 1290.0 564.0 0.96 8.45 244 1.09



Including 861.0 1057.5 196.5 1.62 10.31 153 1.76 GS-21-124 Infill 300H 33.0 1122.0 1089.0 0.69 3.18 195 0.75



Including 33.0 509.1 476.1 1.02 3.68 225 1.09



With 378.0 504.0 126.0 1.42 3.62 311 1.50 GS-22-133 Step-out 300H 670.5 711.0 40.5 1.35 0.63 24 1.36



CS600 804.0 1404.0 600.0 0.60 2.35 2414 0.91



Including 1081.5 1318.8 237.3 0.89 3.97 4895 1.51 GS-21-113-W2 Step-out 300H + CS600 255.0 1752.5 1497.5 0.76 3.70 2685 1.12



300H 255.0 352.5 97.5 1.25 2.16 78 1.28



CS600 1019.0 1751.0 732.0 0.91 5.65 5314 1.60



Including 1520.0 1688.0 168.0 1.41 9.07 8153 2.48 GS-22-139 Step-out DS5 714.0 1152.0 438.0 0.96 7.33 171 1.07



Including 735.0 907.4 172.4 1.17 13.57 283 1.36



And 997.5 1112.0 114.5 1.21 3.23 74 1.26 GS-22-146 Infill 300H 168.5 686.0 517.5 1.02 4.17 285 1.10



Including 582.5 684.5 102.0 2.48 8.88 491 2.64



With 672.5 683.0 10.5 8.77 62.44 410 9.55



CS600 1274.0 1362.5 88.5 1.85 2.39 1843 2.10



Including 1275.5 1299.5 24.0 4.50 1.10 1740 4.72 GS-22-154 Step-out 300H 418.5 598.5 180.0 1.97 3.72 124 2.02



Including 429.0 522.0 93.0 3.12 4.59 101 3.18



With 438.0 495.0 57.0 4.30 5.91 96 4.38



Or 438.0 453.0 15.0 7.76 6.48 63 7.84



CS600 1251.0 1450.5 199.5 0.45 6.01 4366 1.04



Including 1299.0 1398.0 99.0 0.52 8.83 5686 1.30 GS-22-158 Step-out CS600 793.5 1386.0 592.5 0.73 3.17 3369 1.16



Including 867.0 945.0 78.0 1.01 5.37 3606 1.50



And 1110.0 1345.5 235.5 0.87 3.98 4887 1.50



With 1219.5 1333.5 114.0 1.04 5.17 6090 1.82 GS-22-159 Step-out 300H 651.0 726.0 75.0 1.56 4.90 82 1.63



Including 667.5 679.5 12.0 4.76 11.32 94 4.91



CS600 1140.3 1629.0 489.0 0.66 3.60 3574 1.12



Including 1291.5 1471.5 180.0 0.92 6.10 6131 1.71 All assay values are uncut and intervals reflect drilled intercept lengths.

HQ and NQ2 diameter core samples were sawn in half and typically sampled at standard 1.5m intervals

The following metal prices were used to calculate the Au Eq metal content: Gold $1625/oz, Ag: $19/oz, Cu: $2.8/lb. Calculations used the formula Au Eq g/t = (Au g/t) + (Ag g/t x 0.01169) + (Cu% x 1.1815). All metals are reported in USD and calculations do not consider metal recoveries.

True widths have not been determined as the mineralized body remains open in all directions. Further drilling is required to determine the mineralized body orientation and true widths.

Qualified Person

The Qualified Person for this news release for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 is the Company's President and CEO, Ken Konkin, P.Geo. He has read and approved the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for the disclosure contained in this news release.

QA/QC

Diamond drill core samples were prepared at MSA Labs' Preparation Laboratory in Terrace, BC and assayed at MSA Labs' Geochemical Laboratory in Langley, BC. Analytical accuracy and precision are monitored by the submission of blanks, certified standards and duplicate samples inserted at regular intervals into the sample stream by Tudor Gold personnel. MSA Laboratories quality system complies with the requirements for the International Standards ISO 17025 and ISO 9001. MSA Labs is independent of the Company.

About Tudor Gold

Tudor Gold Corp. is a precious and base metals exploration and development company with properties in British Columbia's Golden Triangle (Canada), an area that hosts producing and past-producing mines and several large deposits that are approaching potential development. The 17,913 hectare Treaty Creek project (in which TUDOR GOLD has a 60% interest) borders Seabridge Gold Inc.'s KSM property to the southwest and borders Newcrest Mining Ltd.'s Brucejack property to the southeast. In April 2021 Tudor published their 43-101 technical report, "Technical Report and Initial Mineral Resource Estimate of the Treaty Creek Gold Property, Skeena Mining Division, British Columbia Canada" dated March 1, 2021, on the Company's Sedar profile.

TREATY CREEK - Goldstorm Deposit - Plan View



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4494/147953_tudorfigure1.jpg





GOLDSTORM DEPOSIT 2021 / 2022 Drilling Highlights



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4494/147953_tudorfigure2.jpg

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/147953