Grid Metals Board of Directors Appointment

TORONTO, December 14, 2022 - Grid Metals Corp. (TSXV:GRDM)(OTCQB:MSMGF) (the "Company") announced that Patrick Murphy, a resident of Sydney Australia, has been appointed to the board of directors of Grid Metals by the vote of shareholders. Mr. Murphy is a Managing Director at the specialist natural resources group AMCI. AMCI is a highly successful fully integrated global private natural resources business with exploration, development, production, processing, logistics and marketing expertise, inclusive of substantial bulk materials and battery minerals investments.

The annual and special meeting of Grid Metals Corp. shareholders was held in Toronto on November 23, 2022. In addition to setting the size of the board of directors to four and the appointment of Mr Murphy, Robin Dunbar President and CEO, Thomas W. Meredith and Edward J Munden were reappointed to the board by shareholders. By vote of disinterested shareholders, the New Equity Incentive Plan of the Company was also approved. Shareholders also re - appointed UHY McGovern Hurley Cunningham LLP as auditors for the current fiscal year.

Mr Murphy is an experienced mining investment professional, having spent over 15 years at AMCI and the global investment group Macquarie. He has specialised in deploying capital in the raw materials and mining industries for his entire career and leads AMCI's battery metal initiatives. Mr Murphy has global experience and a proven pedigree in identifying and successfully executing value enhancing initiatives in the industry. He holds board positions for a number of AMCI companies and is non-executive director of ASX listed Jupiter Mines Ltd. (ASX:JMS), Juno Minerals Ltd (ASX:JNO) and Green Technology Metals Ltd (ASX:GT1).

Mr Murphy holds a Bachelor of Law and a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Western Australia, Australia.

About Grid Metals Corp.

Grid Metals is primarily focused on both lithium and Ni-Cu-PGM in the Bird River area approximately 150 km northeast of Winnipeg Manitoba. In addition to activity at Donner Lake the Company has a PEA stage Ni-Cu-PGM-Co project (Makwa-Mayville) undergoing exploration and development activity.

On Behalf of the Board of Grid Metals Corp.

For more information about the Company please see the Company website at www.gridmetalscorp.com or contact:

Robin Dunbar - President, CEO & Director Telephone: 416-955-4773 Email: rd@gridmetalscorp.com

David Black - Investor Relations Email: info@gridmetalscorp.com

