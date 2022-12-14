VANCOUVER, December 14, 2022 - Mawson Gold Ltd.("Mawson" or the "Company") (TSX:MAW)(Frankfurt:MXR)(OTC PINK:MWSNF) announces further high-grade gold mineralization from new assays reported from the lower third of drill hole SDDSC050 from 651 m to 923.7 m at the 100%-owned Sunday Creek Project in Victoria (Figure 2). The top two thirds of SDDSC050 from 0 m to 651 m was reported on 21 November 2022 with a highlight 305.8 m @ 2.4 g/t AuEq (1.6 g/t Au, 0.5% Sb) from 319.2 m, and included 12 high-grade intersections >20 g/t Au.

The bottom portion of the hole, reported here, has identified 4 new and separate mineralized zones containing assays up to 95.6 g/t Au and with multiple visible gold intersections (photos 1-4). SDDSC050 now has a total of thirteen vein sets and sixteen intersections > 20 g/t Au over a > 0.5 km interval from 319.2 (520.8 m @ 1.7 g/t AuEq no lower cut).

Highlights:

Mineralization extended from 651 m to 840 m, with 520.8 m between the first and last mineralized interval.

Better assays from the bottom portion of hole, reported here, from 651 m - 923.7 m (end of hole) included: 0.3 m @ 54.6 g/t AuEq (54.6 g/t Au, 0.1 %Sb) from 667.1 m 9.0 m @ 7.3 g/t AuEq (7.2 g/t Au, 0.1 %Sb) from 712.0 m including 1.5 m @ 41.5 g/t AuEq (41.3 g/t Au, 0.1 %Sb) from 713.0 m 4.9 m @ 8.8 g/t AuEq (8.7 g/t Au, 0.1 %Sb) from 835.1 m including 1.8 m @ 22.8 g/t AuEq (22.7 g/t Au, 0.1 %Sb) from 837.2 m

Four new and separate mineralized zones (see also Figure 1) have been intersected in the lower portion of the hole reported here, for a total of thirteen veins sets found within SDDSC050

SDDSC050 is the deepest hole on the project by 278 m. Of note in the lower third of SDDSC050 is the changing nature of mineralization with thick quartz carbonate veins up to 1 m wide with gold and arsenic, but no antimony mineralization. This is a typical change in epizonal deposits in Victoria which transition from gold-antimony to gold only zones at depth (Figure 4).

Drilling with three rigs is in progress at the Golden Dyke, Rising Sun and Apollo prospects. Nine drill holes are being geologically processed and analysed.

Mawson will own 51% of SXG following final close of SXG's recent A$16.0 million capital raise. Mawson's 93.75 million SXG shares have a market value of A$68 million (C$62 million) based on SXG's closing price on December 14, 2022.

Ivan Fairhall, Mawson CEO, states: "This completes an incredible hole at Sunday Creek, demonstrating 13 vein sets over a > 0.5 km interval - which expands the project footprint both along strike and to depth in the deepest drilling on the project to date. Importantly, at depth the deposit is transitioning with wide quartz carbonate gold-bearing veins observed with gold, but no antimony - consistent with changes in other prominent epizonal deposits in the region such as Fosterville and Costerfield, two of the highest grade gold mines on earth.

Southern Cross is well capitalized following its recent raise and represents an asset of considerable value in Mawson's portfolio, which also includes also the 100% owned Rajapalot project whose recent PEA delivered a US$211 million after-tax NPV5.

Results Discussion

The Sunday Creek epizonal-style gold project is located 60 km north of Melbourne within 19,365 hectares of granted exploration tenements. SXG is also the freehold landholder of 132.6Ctoni hectares that forms the key portion in and around the drilled area at the Sunday Creek Project.

Drill hole SDDSC050 was originally designed by SXG to test under the Rising Sun shoot (from 319.2 - 349.0 m), however the hole continued in mineralization to test a never-before-drilled area between Rising Sun and Apollo. With 100% of the assays returned for hole SDDSC050, it illustrates thick and multiple zones of high-grade mineralization and changes in mineralization style with depth, seen elsewhere in the region. The drill hole also intersected 16 high-grade intersections >20 g/t Au, including 5 high-grade intersections >100 g/t Au. Summary grades are outlined in the highlights section above and in Table 2. SDDSC050 is parallel to the host breccia dyke but at a high angle to the predominant NW high-grade mineralization trend and therefore the true thickness of the mineralized interval is interpreted to be approximately 60-70% of the sampled thickness.

Also reported here is drillhole SDSC048A, delivering a solid result and also considered by SXG to be a near-miss drill hole at depth in the Apollo area, with over 230 m of anomalous sulphidic (arsenic) mineralization. Better gold and antimony results included:

8.5 m @ 2.3 g/t AuEq (1.3 g/t Au, 0.6 %Sb) from 493.5 m Including 0.4 m @ 15.9 g/t AuEq (2.5 g/t Au, 8.5 %Sb) from 493.5 m Including 0.4 m @ 8.7 g/t AuEq (6.3 g/t Au, 1.5 %Sb) from 500.0 m



Figures 2-4 show project location and plan and longitudinal views of drill results reported here and Tables 1-3 provide collar and assay data. The true thickness of the mineralized interval is interpreted to be approximately 60-70% of the sampled thickness.

Mineralization Transition at Depth

The transition from gold + stibnite +/- arsenopyrite to gold + arsenopyrite marks a change in temperature within the system. The transition observed in SDDSC050 correlates with the typical transition in epizonal deposits in Victoria and potentially indicates what may come at depth as drilling continues.

Figure 1: Sunday Creek mineralization is changing at depth, with thick quartz-carbonate veins up to 1 m wide with gold and arsenic, but no antimony mineralization.

Technical Background and Qualified Person

The Qualified Person, Michael Hudson, Executive Chairman and a director of Mawson Gold, and a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy, has reviewed, verified and approved the technical contents of this release.

Analytical samples are transported to the Bendigo facility of On Site Laboratory Services ("On Site") which operates under both an ISO 9001 and NATA quality systems. Samples were prepared and analyzed for gold using the fire assay technique (PE01S method; 25 gram charge), followed by measuring the gold in solution with flame AAS equipment. Samples for multi-element analysis (BM011 and over-range methods as required) use aqua regia digestion and ICP-MS analysis. The QA/QC program of Southern Cross Gold consists of the systematic insertion of certified standards of known gold content, blanks within interpreted mineralized rock and quarter core duplicates. In addition, On Site inserts blanks and standards into the analytical process.

Gold equivalent "AuEq" for Sunday Creek is = Au (g/t) + 1.58 × Sb (%) based on assumed prices of gold US$1,700/oz Au and antimony US$8,500/metal tonne, and total year metal recoveries of 93% for gold and 95% for antimony. Given the geological similarities of the projects, this formula has been adopted to align to TSX listed Mandalay Resources Ltd Technical Report dated 25 March 2022 on its Costerfield project, which is located 54 km from Sunday Creek and which historically processed mineralization from the property.

For previously reported exploration results referenced in this news release, refer to the following:

December 13, 2021MDDSC025 March 8, 2022 SDDSC021 May 30, 2022 SDDSC033 October 4, 2022 SDDSC046 November 8, 2022 SDDSC049 November 21, 2022 SDDSC050

Refer to Mawson's Technical Report: NI 43-101 Technical Report on a Preliminary Economic Assessment of the Rajapalot Gold-Cobalt Project, Finland, which may be found on the Company's website at www.mawsongold.com and under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com

About Mawson Gold Limited (TSX:MAW, FRANKFURT:MXR, OTCPINK:MWSNF)

Mawson Gold Limitedis an exploration and development company. Mawson has distinguished itself as a leading Nordic Arctic exploration company with its 100% owned flagship Rajapalot gold-cobalt project in Finland, and right to earn into the Skellefteå North gold project in Sweden. Mawson also currently owns 51% of Southern Cross Gold Ltd. (ASX:SXG) which in turn owns or controls three high-grade, historic epizonal goldfields covering 470 km2 in Victoria, Australia.

About Southern Cross Gold Ltd (ASX:SXG)

Southern Cross Gold holds the 100%-owned Sunday Creek project in Victoria and Mt Isa project in Queensland, the Redcastle and Whroo joint ventures in Victoria, Australia, and a strategic 10% holding in ASX-listed Nagambie Resources Ltd. (ASX:NAG) which grants SXG a Right of First Refusal over a 3,300 square kilometre tenement package held by NAG in Victoria.



On behalf of the Board, "Ivan Fairhall" Ivan Fairhall, CEO Further Information www.mawsongold.com 1305 - 1090 West Georgia St., Vancouver, BC, V6E 3V7 Mariana Bermudez (Canada), Corporate Secretary

+1 (604) 685 9316info@mawsongold.com

Forward-Looking Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements or forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). All statements herein, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Although Mawson believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate, and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. Mawson cautions investors that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including: Mawson's expectations regarding its ownership interest in Southern Cross Gold, the preliminary nature of the Rajapalot PEA and the Company's ability to realize the results of the Rajapalot PEA, capital and other costs varying significantly from estimates, changes in world metal markets, changes in equity markets, the potential impact of epidemics, pandemics or other public health crises, including the current pandemic known as COVID-19 on the Company's business, risks related to negative publicity with respect to the Company or the mining industry in general; exploration potential being conceptual in nature, there being insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource on the Australian-projects owned by SXG, and uncertainty if further exploration will result in the determination of a mineral resource; planned drill programs and results varying from expectations, delays in obtaining results, equipment failure, unexpected geological conditions, local community relations, dealings with non-governmental organizations, delays in operations due to permit grants, environmental and safety risks, and other risks and uncertainties disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Mawson's most recent Annual Information Form filed on www.sedar.com. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, Mawson disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

Figure 2: Location of the Sunday Creek project, along with SXG's other Victoria projects.

Figure 3: Sunday Creek plan view showing locations of drillholes for results reported in this announcement, pending holes, and select prior drill holes.

Figure 4: Sunday Creek east-west longitudinal section looking towards 000, along the trend of the dyke/structure showing individual shoots defined to date. Also, prior reported drillholes shown.

Photo 1: SDDSC050 713.9 m showing visible gold within quartz, carbonate and stibnite vein hosted in an altered metasediment. Field of view 7 mm.

Photo 2: SDDSC050 713.9 m showing visible gold associated with and adjacent to pyrite veinlets within quartz carbonate vein. Field of view 7 mm.

Photo 3: SDDSC050 713.9 m showing visible gold along pyrite and arsenopyrite veinlets within quartz carbonate vein. Field of view 7 mm.

Photo 4: SDDSC050 713.9 m showing fine visible gold associated with arsenopyrite within quartz carbonate vein. Field of view 7 mm.

Table 1: Drill collar summary table for drillholes reported in this announcement (including in progress).

Hole_ID Hole Size Depth (m) Prospect East GDA94_Z55 North GDA94_Z55 Elevation Azimuth Plunge SDDSC041 HQ 174.0 Rising Sun 330776.9 5867890.50 295.4 221 -67.0 SDDSC042 HQ 250.5 Apollo 331019.3 5867839.90 299.3 137.5 -61.6 SDDSC043 HQ 323.4 Rising Sun 330753.0 5868022.70 294.5 198 -61.6 SDDSC044 HQ 338.9 Apollo 330977.0 5867847.60 296.7 91.6 -63.9 SDDSC045 HQ 237.3 Apollo 331019.0 5867840.20 299.4 139 -69.8 SDDSC046 HQ 240.0 Rising Sun 330753.4 5868022.00 294.6 188.6 -47.2 SDDSC047 HQ 260.8 Golden Dyke 330613.1 5867886.00 300.0 209.1 -60.7 SDDSC048 HQ 62.6 Apollo 330814.3 5867599.00 295.7 36.8 -49.4 SDDSC048A HQ 645.0 Apollo 330814.3 5867599.00 295.7 39.9 -46.4 SDDSC049 HQ 308.0 Golden Dyke 330615.8 5867886.40 300.2 218.4 -54.6 SDDSC050 HQ 923.7 Rising Sun 330538.6 5867885.4 295.5 77 -63.5 SDDSC051 HQ 263.5 Apollo 331191.4 5867848.00 307.4 226.5 -74.5 SDDSC052 HQ 245.4 Apollo 331191.4 5867848.00 307.4 246.8 -67.4 SDDSC053 HQ 601.9 Rising Sun 330617.0 5867890.60 299.8 78.6 -62.0 SDDSC054 HQ 285 Apollo 331180.3 5867847.90 306.6 240 -77.0 SDDSC055 HQ 522.2 Gentle Annie 330883.0 5868075.00 306.7 224.2 -60.3 SDDSC056 HQ 194 Apollo 331110.8 5867850.90 303.1 231.2 -35.0 SDDSC057 HQ 414.2 Apollo 331111.65 5867975.1 319.1 184.3 -71.1 SDDSC058 HQ 303 Golden Dyke 330534.6 5867882.1 295.9 188 -69.8 SDDSC059 HQ In progress plan 620 Root Hog 330883 5868075 306.7 214 -75.5 SDDSC060 HQ 263.8 Golden Dyke 330534.6 5867882.1 295.9 167.3 -69.9 SDDSC061 HQ In progress plan 550 Gentle Annie 330754.2 5868022.2 294.3 209.5 -81.7 SDDSC062 HQ In progress plan 320 Golden Dyke 330534.6 5867882.1 295.9 199 -74.2

Table 2: Tables of mineralized drill hole intersections reported from SDDSC050 and SDDSC048A using two cut-off criteria. Lower grades cut at 0.3 g/t lower cutoff over a maximum of 3 m with higher grades cut at 5.0 g/t AuEq cutoff over a maximum of 1 m.

Drill Hole From (m) To (m) Width (m) Au g/t Sb % Drill Hole Date Reported SDDSC050 205.3 206.1 0.9 0.3 0 0.3 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 315.4 316 0.6 0.3 0 0.3 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 319.2 349 29.8 1.7 0.26 2.1 reported 21/11/22 including 326 326.3 0.4 59.8 2.64 63.9 reported 21/11/22 including 334 335 1 5.2 1.72 7.9 reported 21/11/22 including 343.5 343.9 0.3 42.2 4.86 49.8 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 367 368 1 0.2 0.08 0.4 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 378 379 1 0.4 0 0.4 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 393.3 408.7 15.4 0.5 0.29 1 reported 21/11/22 including 399.2 399.9 0.7 4.5 2.22 8 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 412.6 414.4 1.7 0.9 0.09 1.1 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 419.2 430.2 11 1.3 0.51 2.1 reported 21/11/22 including 419.2 419.7 0.4 29.6 9.44 44.5 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 439.8 454.3 14.5 4.2 0.48 4.9 reported 21/11/22 including 441.9 442.2 0.3 6.9 0.29 7.4 reported 21/11/22 including 444.8 445.8 0.9 49.1 5.89 58.4 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 458.7 459.1 0.5 0.3 0.1 0.4 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 464.4 472.2 7.8 1.2 0.34 1.8 reported 21/11/22 including 464.4 464.8 0.4 18.2 1.64 20.8 reported 21/11/22 including 469.1 469.4 0.3 0.2 4.85 7.8 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 475 495 20 2.2 1.4 4.4 reported 21/11/22 including 487 487.9 0.9 1 2.57 5.1 reported 21/11/22 including 490 490.9 0.9 33.2 0.11 33.4 reported 21/11/22 including 492.1 494 1.9 2.8 10.75 19.7 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 502.5 503.1 0.6 0 0.2 0.3 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 513.6 513.9 0.3 0.3 31.4 49.9 reported 21/11/22 including 513.6 513.9 0.3 0.3 31.4 49.9 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 519.6 520.5 0.9 0.1 0.25 0.5 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 524.2 530 5.8 10.4 0.74 11.5 reported 21/11/22 including 525.3 525.6 0.3 181 9.68 196.3 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 533 552.2 19.2 1.1 0.17 1.3 reported 21/11/22 including 549.2 549.6 0.3 40.1 0.59 41 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 561 573.6 12.6 2.1 1.6 4.7 reported 21/11/22 including 568.9 570.8 1.9 11.8 8.4 25.1 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 578.9 592 13.2 3.9 1.09 5.6 reported 21/11/22 including 579.8 580.1 0.3 5.4 8.05 18.1 reported 21/11/22 including 583 583.3 0.3 14.9 4.28 21.6 reported 21/11/22 including 585.5 585.8 0.3 4.9 2.95 9.5 reported 21/11/22 including 589 590 1 40.9 9.14 55.3 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 595.8 596.6 0.9 0.2 0.12 0.4 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 611 615.7 4.7 1 1.37 3.2 reported 21/11/22 including 613 615.7 2.7 1.4 2.13 4.8 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 620 625 5 26.4 6.18 36.1 reported 21/11/22 including 620 623.9 3.9 33.7 7.87 46.1 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 667.1 667.4 0.3 54.6 0.06 54.6 reported here SDDSC050 712 721 9 7.2 0.07 7.3 reported here Including 713 714.5 1.5 41.3 0.13 41.5 reported here SDDSC050 758 760.1 2.1 1.5 0.01 1.6 reported here SDDSC050 768.3 769.8 1.5 0.8 0 0.8 reported here SDDSC050 781 782 1 0.6 0.01 0.6 reported here SDDSC050 790.7 796.9 6.2 0.4 0.04 0.5 reported here SDDSC050 802.7 806.7 4 0.2 0 0.2 reported here SDDSC050 812.8 818 5.2 0.6 0.05 0.7 reported here SDDSC050 835.1 840 4.9 8.7 0.07 8.8 reported here Including 837.2 839 1.8 22.7 0.1 22.8 reported here SDDSC050 859 860 1 0.3 0.01 0.3 reported here SDDSC048A 449.9 450.8 0.9 1.3 0 1.3 reported here SDDSC048A 493.5 502 8.5 1.3 0.63 2.3 reported here Including 493.5 494 0.4 2.5 8.51 15.9 reported here SDDSC048A 500 500.4 0.4 6.3 1.49 8.7 reported here SDDSC048A 505.7 506.3 0.6 0.3 0.01 0.4 reported here SDDSC048A 520 520.5 0.5 0.3 0.01 0.3 reported here SDDSC048A 546.9 548.4 1.5 0.6 0.41 1.3 reported here SDDSC048A 579 583.4 4.4 0.5 0.04 0.5 reported here

Table 3: All individual assays reported from SDDSC050 and SDDSC048A >0.1g/t AuEq.

Drill Hole from to width Au g/t Sb % AuEq g/t Date Reported SDDSC048A 94.0 94.3 0.30 0.30 0.00 0.30 reported here SDDSC048A 361.7 362.6 1.00 0.20 0.00 0.20 reported here SDDSC048A 377.0 378.0 1.00 0.10 0.00 0.10 reported here SDDSC048A 393.0 393.7 0.70 0.10 0.02 0.10 reported here SDDSC048A 393.7 394.2 0.40 0.10 0.04 0.10 reported here SDDSC048A 449.9 450.8 0.90 1.30 0.00 1.30 reported here SDDSC048A 480.0 481.0 1.00 0.10 0.00 0.10 reported here SDDSC048A 487.2 488.2 1.00 0.20 0.00 0.20 reported here SDDSC048A 488.2 488.7 0.50 0.20 0.02 0.20 reported here SDDSC048A 492.5 493.5 1.00 0.20 0.01 0.20 reported here SDDSC048A 493.5 494.0 0.40 2.50 8.51 15.90 reported here SDDSC048A 494.0 494.5 0.60 0.90 0.05 1.00 reported here SDDSC048A 494.5 495.5 1.00 2.40 0.13 2.60 reported here SDDSC048A 495.5 496.0 0.50 0.30 0.03 0.30 reported here SDDSC048A 496.0 497.0 1.00 0.50 0.17 0.80 reported here SDDSC048A 497.0 498.0 1.00 0.60 0.19 0.90 reported here SDDSC048A 498.0 499.0 1.00 0.50 0.02 0.50 reported here SDDSC048A 499.0 500.0 1.00 1.90 0.19 2.20 reported here SDDSC048A 500.0 500.4 0.40 6.30 1.49 8.70 reported here SDDSC048A 500.4 501.3 0.90 0.80 0.18 1.00 reported here SDDSC048A 501.3 502.0 0.80 0.30 0.08 0.50 reported here SDDSC048A 502.0 503.0 1.00 0.20 0.01 0.20 reported here SDDSC048A 505.0 505.7 0.70 0.20 0.01 0.20 reported here SDDSC048A 505.7 506.3 0.60 0.30 0.01 0.40 reported here SDDSC048A 520.0 520.5 0.50 0.30 0.01 0.30 reported here SDDSC048A 524.0 525.0 1.00 0.10 0.05 0.10 reported here SDDSC048A 538.0 539.0 1.00 0.30 0.01 0.30 reported here SDDSC048A 546.9 547.7 0.80 0.50 0.37 1.10 reported here SDDSC048A 547.7 548.4 0.80 0.70 0.45 1.40 reported here SDDSC048A 548.4 549.0 0.60 0.10 0.07 0.30 reported here SDDSC048A 549.0 550.0 1.00 0.20 0.07 0.30 reported here SDDSC048A 569.7 570.0 0.30 0.20 0.00 0.20 reported here SDDSC048A 579.0 580.2 1.10 0.40 0.03 0.50 reported here SDDSC048A 580.2 580.7 0.60 0.80 0.23 1.20 reported here SDDSC048A 580.7 581.5 0.80 0.10 0.01 0.20 reported here SDDSC048A 581.5 582.5 1.00 0.40 0.01 0.40 reported here SDDSC048A 582.5 583.0 0.50 0.30 0.00 0.30 reported here SDDSC048A 583.0 583.4 0.40 1.40 0.02 1.40 reported here SDDSC048A 583.4 584.0 0.60 0.10 0.00 0.10 reported here SDDSC048A 585.0 586.0 1.00 0.20 0.00 0.20 reported here SDDSC048A 587.3 588.1 0.80 0.20 0.00 0.20 reported here SDDSC048A 588.1 588.6 0.50 0.20 0.02 0.20 reported here SDDSC050 88.0 89.1 1.10 0.10 0.00 0.10 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 205.3 206.1 0.90 0.30 0.00 0.30 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 314.0 314.7 0.70 0.10 0.00 0.10 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 314.7 315.4 0.70 0.20 0.00 0.20 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 315.4 316.0 0.70 0.30 0.00 0.30 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 319.2 320.0 0.80 0.30 0.03 0.30 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 320.0 320.7 0.70 0.00 0.05 0.10 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 320.7 321.5 0.80 0.10 0.04 0.20 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 321.5 322.7 1.30 0.70 0.07 0.80 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 322.7 323.2 0.50 0.70 0.59 1.70 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 323.2 324.0 0.80 0.10 0.02 0.20 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 324.0 325.0 1.00 0.10 0.06 0.20 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 325.0 326.0 1.00 0.10 0.02 0.10 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 326.0 326.3 0.40 59.80 2.64 63.90 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 326.3 327.3 1.00 0.20 0.02 0.20 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 327.3 328.3 1.00 0.70 2.03 3.90 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 328.3 329.4 1.10 0.10 0.02 0.10 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 329.4 330.0 0.70 0.10 0.03 0.10 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 330.0 331.0 1.00 1.10 0.15 1.40 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 332.3 332.9 0.60 0.30 0.02 0.40 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 332.9 333.3 0.40 0.10 0.02 0.20 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 333.3 334.0 0.70 0.20 0.01 0.20 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 334.0 335.0 1.00 5.20 1.72 7.90 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 335.0 336.2 1.20 0.50 0.10 0.60 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 336.2 337.2 1.00 0.10 0.01 0.10 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 337.2 338.0 0.80 0.20 0.02 0.20 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 338.0 338.9 0.90 0.30 0.02 0.30 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 338.9 340.0 1.20 0.80 0.07 0.90 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 340.0 341.0 1.00 0.60 0.08 0.70 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 341.0 342.0 1.00 0.10 0.04 0.10 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 342.0 343.0 1.00 0.10 0.02 0.10 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 343.0 343.5 0.50 0.20 0.23 0.60 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 343.5 343.9 0.30 42.20 4.86 49.80 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 343.9 344.7 0.90 0.10 0.02 0.10 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 344.7 345.2 0.50 0.60 0.14 0.80 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 345.2 346.0 0.90 0.20 0.02 0.20 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 346.0 346.6 0.60 0.20 0.04 0.30 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 346.6 347.9 1.20 1.10 0.04 1.10 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 347.9 348.2 0.30 1.40 0.07 1.50 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 348.2 349.0 0.80 1.10 0.13 1.30 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 349.0 350.0 1.00 0.10 0.01 0.10 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 352.0 353.0 1.00 0.10 0.00 0.10 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 367.0 368.0 1.00 0.20 0.08 0.40 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 378.0 379.0 1.00 0.40 0.00 0.40 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 386.0 386.9 0.90 0.10 0.00 0.10 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 388.7 389.0 0.40 0.10 0.00 0.10 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 393.3 393.8 0.50 0.20 0.07 0.30 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 393.8 394.3 0.50 0.00 0.03 0.10 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 394.3 395.0 0.70 0.10 0.08 0.20 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 396.0 397.0 1.00 0.30 0.36 0.90 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 397.0 398.0 1.00 0.10 0.08 0.20 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 398.0 399.2 1.20 1.30 0.17 1.60 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 399.2 399.9 0.70 4.50 2.22 8.00 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 399.9 400.5 0.60 0.50 0.08 0.60 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 400.5 401.0 0.50 0.80 0.01 0.90 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 401.0 402.0 1.00 0.20 0.04 0.30 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 402.0 403.0 1.00 0.40 0.05 0.50 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 403.0 403.9 0.90 0.20 0.02 0.20 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 403.9 405.0 1.10 0.30 0.05 0.30 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 406.9 407.3 0.40 0.40 0.29 0.90 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 407.3 407.9 0.70 0.20 0.24 0.60 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 407.9 408.7 0.80 1.20 2.02 4.40 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 410.4 411.3 0.90 0.00 0.03 0.10 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 411.7 412.6 0.90 0.20 0.02 0.20 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 412.6 413.0 0.30 2.30 0.16 2.50 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 413.0 413.7 0.70 0.30 0.11 0.40 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 413.7 414.4 0.70 1.00 0.05 1.10 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 414.4 414.7 0.30 0.10 0.10 0.20 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 414.7 415.0 0.40 0.10 0.03 0.10 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 415.0 416.0 1.00 0.10 0.02 0.10 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 418.7 419.2 0.50 0.20 0.01 0.20 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 419.2 419.7 0.40 29.60 9.44 44.50 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 419.7 421.0 1.40 0.40 0.13 0.60 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 421.0 422.0 1.00 0.10 0.05 0.20 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 422.0 423.0 1.00 0.20 0.01 0.20 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 423.0 423.6 0.60 0.10 0.02 0.10 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 423.6 424.0 0.40 1.00 0.07 1.10 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 424.0 424.5 0.50 0.30 0.15 0.50 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 424.5 424.9 0.30 0.70 0.62 1.60 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 424.9 425.4 0.50 0.40 1.12 2.10 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 425.4 426.1 0.70 0.00 0.03 0.10 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 426.1 427.0 0.90 0.30 0.13 0.50 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 427.0 427.6 0.60 0.10 0.01 0.10 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 428.9 429.2 0.30 0.30 0.01 0.30 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 429.9 430.2 0.30 0.20 1.05 1.80 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 430.2 431.0 0.80 0.10 0.08 0.20 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 434.0 434.5 0.50 0.10 0.01 0.10 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 435.1 435.8 0.70 0.10 0.02 0.10 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 435.8 436.2 0.40 0.10 0.00 0.10 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 438.1 438.4 0.30 0.20 0.00 0.20 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 439.1 439.8 0.70 0.10 0.01 0.10 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 439.8 441.0 1.20 1.70 0.05 1.80 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 441.0 441.9 0.90 0.20 0.01 0.20 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 441.9 442.2 0.30 6.90 0.29 7.40 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 442.2 443.0 0.80 2.60 0.01 2.60 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 443.0 444.0 1.00 0.10 0.01 0.10 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 444.0 444.8 0.80 0.20 0.02 0.30 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 444.8 445.3 0.40 100.00 8.94 114.10 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 445.3 445.8 0.50 6.20 3.32 11.50 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 445.8 446.6 0.80 0.30 0.15 0.50 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 446.6 447.3 0.70 0.50 0.04 0.60 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 447.3 448.0 0.70 0.70 0.05 0.80 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 448.0 449.0 1.00 1.00 0.01 1.00 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 449.0 449.6 0.60 0.10 0.50 0.90 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 449.6 451.0 1.40 3.50 0.50 4.30 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 451.0 452.0 1.00 0.60 0.04 0.70 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 453.0 453.6 0.60 0.00 0.01 0.10 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 454.0 454.3 0.30 0.30 0.02 0.40 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 454.3 455.1 0.80 0.10 0.02 0.10 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 457.0 458.0 1.00 0.00 0.01 0.10 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 458.0 458.7 0.70 0.00 0.01 0.10 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 458.7 459.1 0.50 0.30 0.10 0.40 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 460.0 461.0 1.00 0.20 0.04 0.20 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 461.0 462.0 1.00 0.10 0.07 0.20 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 462.0 462.6 0.60 0.20 0.06 0.20 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 462.6 463.0 0.40 0.10 0.07 0.30 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 463.0 463.6 0.60 0.00 0.02 0.10 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 464.4 464.8 0.50 18.20 1.64 20.80 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 464.8 465.7 0.90 0.40 0.08 0.50 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 465.7 466.9 1.20 0.00 0.02 0.10 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 467.2 467.7 0.50 0.40 0.09 0.60 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 467.7 468.1 0.50 0.30 0.07 0.40 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 468.1 469.1 1.00 0.10 0.01 0.10 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 469.1 469.4 0.30 0.20 4.85 7.80 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 469.4 470.4 1.00 0.20 0.04 0.30 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 470.4 471.2 0.90 0.00 0.02 0.10 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 471.2 471.9 0.70 0.10 0.07 0.20 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 471.9 472.2 0.30 0.70 0.07 0.80 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 472.5 472.7 0.20 0.10 0.04 0.20 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 472.7 473.0 0.30 0.10 0.01 0.10 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 473.0 474.0 1.00 0.10 0.11 0.30 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 474.0 475.0 1.00 0.10 0.04 0.20 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 475.0 476.0 1.00 0.30 0.31 0.70 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 476.0 477.0 1.00 1.00 0.60 1.90 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 477.0 477.6 0.60 0.20 0.03 0.20 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 477.6 478.7 1.10 0.20 0.14 0.40 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 478.7 479.7 1.00 0.70 0.18 1.00 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 479.7 480.5 0.80 0.70 0.18 0.90 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 480.5 481.3 0.80 0.40 0.39 1.00 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 481.3 482.0 0.80 0.80 0.57 1.70 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 482.0 483.0 1.00 0.60 0.88 2.00 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 483.0 483.9 0.90 1.40 0.80 2.60 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 483.9 484.2 0.30 2.00 0.72 3.20 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 485.0 486.0 1.00 0.00 0.02 0.10 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 486.0 487.0 1.00 0.20 0.07 0.30 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 487.0 487.9 0.90 1.00 2.57 5.10 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 487.9 488.2 0.30 0.50 1.45 2.70 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 490.0 490.6 0.60 43.90 0.13 44.10 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 490.6 490.9 0.30 11.80 0.07 11.90 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 490.9 491.5 0.60 0.80 0.28 1.20 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 491.5 492.1 0.60 0.20 0.09 0.40 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 492.1 492.8 0.70 0.90 4.00 7.20 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 492.8 493.4 0.60 5.00 25.60 45.40 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 493.4 494.0 0.70 2.60 3.78 8.60 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 494.0 495.0 1.00 0.60 0.47 1.30 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 496.0 496.4 0.40 0.00 0.02 0.10 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 498.0 498.9 0.90 0.10 0.02 0.10 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 498.9 499.5 0.60 0.10 0.03 0.20 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 499.5 500.5 1.00 0.00 0.12 0.20 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 502.5 503.1 0.60 0.00 0.20 0.30 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 503.1 503.7 0.70 0.00 0.03 0.10 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 504.0 504.5 0.50 0.00 0.02 0.10 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 513.6 513.9 0.30 0.30 31.40 49.90 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 513.9 515.0 1.10 0.10 0.05 0.20 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 516.1 517.0 0.90 0.00 0.03 0.10 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 518.7 519.6 0.90 0.10 0.01 0.10 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 519.6 520.5 0.90 0.10 0.25 0.50 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 520.5 521.2 0.70 0.10 0.03 0.20 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 521.2 521.9 0.70 0.00 0.02 0.10 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 524.2 525.0 0.80 0.20 0.30 0.70 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 525.0 525.3 0.30 0.00 0.39 0.60 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 525.3 525.6 0.30 181.00 9.68 196.30 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 525.6 526.0 0.40 0.30 0.05 0.30 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 527.0 528.0 1.00 0.10 0.01 0.10 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 529.0 530.0 1.00 0.10 0.68 1.10 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 530.0 531.0 1.00 0.00 0.12 0.20 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 531.0 531.6 0.60 0.00 0.02 0.10 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 531.6 532.6 1.00 0.00 0.05 0.10 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 532.6 533.0 0.40 0.00 0.10 0.20 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 533.0 534.6 1.60 1.40 0.15 1.60 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 534.6 535.0 0.40 0.40 0.09 0.50 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 535.0 536.0 1.00 0.10 0.11 0.20 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 536.0 537.1 1.10 1.50 0.91 3.00 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 537.1 538.1 1.10 0.10 0.67 1.20 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 540.6 541.7 1.00 0.10 0.30 0.60 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 541.7 542.6 1.00 0.20 0.16 0.40 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 542.6 543.7 1.10 0.20 0.11 0.40 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 544.7 545.7 1.10 1.10 0.03 1.20 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 545.7 546.7 1.00 0.30 0.12 0.50 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 546.7 547.7 1.00 0.00 0.01 0.10 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 547.7 548.5 0.70 0.20 0.03 0.20 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 548.5 549.2 0.80 0.20 0.11 0.40 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 549.2 549.6 0.30 40.10 0.59 41.00 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 549.6 550.4 0.90 0.20 0.08 0.40 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 550.4 551.3 0.90 0.20 0.04 0.20 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 551.3 552.2 0.90 0.30 0.08 0.40 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 554.0 555.0 1.00 0.00 0.02 0.10 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 555.0 555.8 0.80 0.10 0.02 0.10 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 556.6 557.0 0.40 0.10 0.06 0.20 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 557.0 558.0 1.00 0.10 0.03 0.10 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 561.0 562.0 1.00 0.30 0.18 0.50 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 562.0 562.3 0.30 1.90 1.51 4.30 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 562.3 563.2 0.90 0.60 0.25 1.00 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 563.2 564.1 0.90 0.40 0.74 1.50 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 564.1 565.1 1.00 0.40 1.19 2.30 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 565.1 566.2 1.10 0.00 0.03 0.10 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 566.2 567.2 1.10 0.00 0.03 0.10 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 567.2 568.0 0.80 0.40 0.07 0.50 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 568.0 568.4 0.40 1.10 0.79 2.40 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 568.4 568.9 0.50 0.50 0.47 1.20 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 568.9 569.2 0.30 5.10 1.06 6.80 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 569.2 569.9 0.70 5.30 2.99 10.00 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 569.9 570.5 0.60 1.00 0.79 2.20 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 570.5 570.8 0.30 56.90 44.60 127.40 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 570.8 571.6 0.70 0.90 0.28 1.30 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 571.6 572.2 0.70 0.30 0.14 0.60 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 573.0 573.6 0.60 0.00 0.54 0.80 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 575.1 575.4 0.30 0.00 0.06 0.10 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 578.9 579.2 0.30 0.20 0.76 1.40 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 579.2 579.5 0.30 0.00 0.05 0.10 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 579.5 579.8 0.30 0.20 0.24 0.60 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 579.8 580.1 0.30 5.40 8.05 18.10 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 583.0 583.3 0.30 14.90 4.28 21.60 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 583.3 583.6 0.30 0.70 0.12 0.90 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 584.7 585.5 0.80 0.00 0.03 0.10 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 585.5 585.8 0.30 4.90 2.95 9.50 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 585.8 586.4 0.60 2.60 0.09 2.70 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 586.4 587.0 0.70 0.10 0.01 0.10 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 587.0 588.0 1.00 0.10 0.01 0.10 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 588.0 589.0 1.00 0.10 0.04 0.20 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 589.0 589.3 0.30 130.00 19.35 160.60 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 589.3 589.6 0.30 0.50 1.23 2.40 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 589.6 590.0 0.40 1.10 7.10 12.30 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 590.0 591.0 1.00 0.10 0.04 0.20 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 591.0 592.0 1.00 0.30 0.01 0.30 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 592.0 593.0 1.00 0.10 0.01 0.10 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 595.8 596.6 0.90 0.20 0.12 0.40 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 600.6 601.5 0.90 0.20 0.05 0.30 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 607.6 608.3 0.70 0.10 0.02 0.10 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 609.1 609.4 0.30 0.20 0.08 0.30 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 609.4 610.0 0.60 0.20 0.03 0.20 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 610.0 611.0 1.00 0.10 0.01 0.10 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 611.0 612.0 1.00 0.50 0.39 1.10 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 612.0 613.0 1.00 0.40 0.30 0.90 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 613.0 614.0 1.00 0.70 3.21 5.80 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 614.0 614.6 0.60 0.30 0.57 1.20 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 614.6 614.9 0.30 0.00 0.06 0.10 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 614.9 615.7 0.80 3.80 2.71 8.10 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 615.7 616.2 0.50 0.10 0.15 0.30 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 619.0 620.0 1.00 0.10 0.08 0.20 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 620.0 620.4 0.40 119.00 25.10 158.70 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 620.4 620.7 0.30 1.20 2.13 4.60 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 620.7 621.0 0.30 0.60 2.29 4.20 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 621.0 621.3 0.30 1.00 20.60 33.50 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 621.3 621.6 0.30 2.20 4.10 8.60 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 621.6 622.2 0.60 0.20 0.25 0.60 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 622.2 622.6 0.50 26.30 6.16 36.00 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 622.6 623.0 0.40 0.80 4.14 7.30 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 623.0 623.4 0.40 0.60 1.12 2.30 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 623.4 623.9 0.50 148.50 15.85 173.50 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 623.9 625.0 1.10 0.40 0.16 0.70 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 625.0 626.0 1.00 0.10 0.05 0.10 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 628.8 629.8 1.10 0.00 0.05 0.10 reported 21/11/22 SDDSC050 667.1 667.4 0.30 54.60 0.06 54.60 reported here SDDSC050 667.4 668.0 0.60 0.20 0.01 0.20 reported here SDDSC050 709.0 710.0 1.00 0.10 0.06 0.10 reported here SDDSC050 712.0 713.0 1.00 1.40 0.08 1.50 reported here SDDSC050 713.0 713.9 0.90 5.20 0.10 5.30 reported here SDDSC050 713.9 714.5 0.60 95.60 0.17 95.80 reported here SDDSC050 714.5 715.3 0.80 0.60 0.01 0.60 reported here SDDSC050 715.3 716.3 1.00 0.10 0.00 0.10 reported here SDDSC050 716.3 717.0 0.70 0.30 0.37 0.90 reported here SDDSC050 720.0 721.0 1.00 0.60 0.10 0.70 reported here SDDSC050 721.0 722.0 1.00 0.10 0.05 0.20 reported here SDDSC050 730.4 731.0 0.60 0.20 0.01 0.20 reported here SDDSC050 731.0 732.0 1.00 0.20 0.01 0.20 reported here SDDSC050 754.0 754.4 0.40 0.10 0.02 0.10 reported here SDDSC050 754.8 755.6 0.80 0.20 0.00 0.20 reported here SDDSC050 757.2 758.0 0.80 0.20 0.01 0.20 reported here SDDSC050 758.0 758.4 0.40 3.90 0.01 3.90 reported here SDDSC050 758.4 758.8 0.50 2.80 0.03 2.90 reported here SDDSC050 758.8 759.4 0.50 0.50 0.00 0.50 reported here SDDSC050 759.4 760.1 0.80 0.40 0.01 0.50 reported here SDDSC050 760.1 761.0 0.80 0.20 0.02 0.30 reported here SDDSC050 761.0 761.4 0.40 0.20 0.01 0.20 reported here SDDSC050 761.4 761.8 0.40 0.20 0.00 0.20 reported here SDDSC050 761.8 762.5 0.80 0.10 0.00 0.10 reported here SDDSC050 768.3 768.8 0.60 1.00 0.00 1.00 reported here SDDSC050 768.8 769.3 0.40 1.00 0.01 1.00 reported here SDDSC050 769.3 769.8 0.50 0.30 0.00 0.30 reported here SDDSC050 772.4 773.1 0.70 0.20 0.00 0.20 reported here SDDSC050 773.1 774.2 1.10 0.10 0.00 0.10 reported here SDDSC050 781.0 782.0 1.00 0.60 0.01 0.60 reported here SDDSC050 782.0 783.0 1.00 0.30 0.00 0.30 reported here SDDSC050 783.0 784.0 1.00 0.20 0.00 0.20 reported here SDDSC050 785.0 786.0 1.00 0.20 0.00 0.20 reported here SDDSC050 786.0 787.0 1.00 0.10 0.00 0.10 reported here SDDSC050 787.0 788.0 1.00 0.20 0.02 0.20 reported here SDDSC050 790.7 791.3 0.60 0.50 0.04 0.60 reported here SDDSC050 793.0 794.0 1.00 1.70 0.22 2.00 reported here SDDSC050 794.0 795.0 1.00 0.10 0.00 0.10 reported here SDDSC050 796.0 796.9 0.90 0.60 0.01 0.60 reported here SDDSC050 802.7 803.2 0.50 0.60 0.00 0.60 reported here SDDSC050 806.0 806.7 0.70 0.30 0.01 0.30 reported here SDDSC050 812.8 813.6 0.80 0.10 0.17 0.40 reported here SDDSC050 813.6 814.6 1.00 0.50 0.10 0.60 reported here SDDSC050 814.6 815.4 0.90 2.20 0.02 2.20 reported here SDDSC050 816.0 817.0 1.00 0.10 0.02 0.10 reported here SDDSC050 817.0 818.0 1.00 0.80 0.00 0.80 reported here SDDSC050 834.7 835.1 0.40 0.20 0.00 0.20 reported here SDDSC050 835.1 835.7 0.60 0.40 0.01 0.40 reported here SDDSC050 835.7 836.0 0.30 0.30 0.01 0.30 reported here SDDSC050 836.0 837.2 1.20 0.40 0.01 0.40 reported here SDDSC050 837.2 837.5 0.30 46.80 0.02 46.80 reported here SDDSC050 837.5 837.8 0.30 49.10 0.02 49.10 reported here SDDSC050 837.8 838.2 0.50 17.40 0.02 17.40 reported here SDDSC050 838.2 839.0 0.80 8.30 0.21 8.70 reported here SDDSC050 839.0 840.0 1.00 0.90 0.13 1.10 reported here SDDSC050 841.0 842.0 1.00 0.10 0.01 0.10 reported here SDDSC050 844.8 845.8 1.00 0.20 0.01 0.20 reported here SDDSC050 848.8 850.1 1.30 0.10 0.01 0.20 reported here SDDSC050 859.0 860.0 1.00 0.30 0.01 0.30 reported here SDDSC050 916.5 917.0 0.50 0.10 0.00 0.10 reported here SDDSC050 917.0 918.0 1.00 0.10 0.00 0.10 reported here SDDSC050 918.0 919.0 1.00 0.10 0.00 0.10 reported here

Drill Hole From (m) To (m) Width (m) Au g/t Sb % AuEq g/t SDDSC050 88.0 89.1 1.1 0.1 0.00 0.1 SDDSC050 205.3 206.1 0.9 0.3 0.00 0.3 SDDSC050 314.0 314.7 0.7 0.1 0.00 0.1 SDDSC050 314.7 315.4 0.7 0.2 0.00 0.2 SDDSC050 315.4 316.0 0.7 0.3 0.00 0.3 SDDSC050 319.2 320.0 0.8 0.3 0.03 0.3 SDDSC050 320.0 320.7 0.7 0.0 0.05 0.1 SDDSC050 320.7 321.5 0.8 0.1 0.04 0.2 SDDSC050 321.5 322.7 1.3 0.7 0.07 0.8 SDDSC050 322.7 323.2 0.5 0.7 0.59 1.7 SDDSC050 323.2 324.0 0.8 0.1 0.02 0.2 SDDSC050 324.0 325.0 1.0 0.1 0.06 0.2 SDDSC050 325.0 326.0 1.0 0.1 0.02 0.1 SDDSC050 326.0 326.3 0.4 59.8 2.64 63.9 SDDSC050 326.3 327.3 1.0 0.2 0.02 0.2 SDDSC050 327.3 328.3 1.0 0.7 2.03 3.9 SDDSC050 328.3 329.4 1.1 0.1 0.02 0.1 SDDSC050 329.4 330.0 0.7 0.1 0.03 0.1 SDDSC050 330.0 331.0 1.0 1.1 0.15 1.4 SDDSC050 332.3 332.9 0.6 0.3 0.02 0.4 SDDSC050 332.9 333.3 0.4 0.1 0.02 0.2 SDDSC050 333.3 334.0 0.7 0.2 0.01 0.2 SDDSC050 334.0 335.0 1.0 5.2 1.72 7.9 SDDSC050 335.0 336.2 1.2 0.5 0.10 0.6 SDDSC050 336.2 337.2 1.0 0.1 0.01 0.1 SDDSC050 337.2 338.0 0.8 0.2 0.02 0.2 SDDSC050 338.0 338.9 0.9 0.3 0.02 0.3 SDDSC050 338.9 340.0 1.2 0.8 0.07 0.9 SDDSC050 340.0 341.0 1.0 0.6 0.08 0.7 SDDSC050 341.0 342.0 1.0 0.1 0.04 0.1 SDDSC050 342.0 343.0 1.0 0.1 0.02 0.1 SDDSC050 343.0 343.5 0.5 0.2 0.23 0.6 SDDSC050 343.5 343.9 0.3 42.2 4.86 49.8 SDDSC050 343.9 344.7 0.9 0.1 0.02 0.1 SDDSC050 344.7 345.2 0.5 0.6 0.14 0.8 SDDSC050 345.2 346.0 0.9 0.2 0.02 0.2 SDDSC050 346.0 346.6 0.6 0.2 0.04 0.3 SDDSC050 346.6 347.9 1.2 1.1 0.04 1.1 SDDSC050 347.9 348.2 0.3 1.4 0.07 1.5 SDDSC050 348.2 349.0 0.8 1.1 0.13 1.3 SDDSC050 349.0 350.0 1.0 0.1 0.01 0.1 SDDSC050 352.0 353.0 1.0 0.1 0.00 0.1 SDDSC050 367.0 368.0 1.0 0.2 0.08 0.4 SDDSC050 378.0 379.0 1.0 0.4 0.00 0.4 SDDSC050 386.0 386.9 0.9 0.1 0.00 0.1 SDDSC050 388.7 389.0 0.4 0.1 0.00 0.1 SDDSC050 393.3 393.8 0.5 0.2 0.07 0.3 SDDSC050 393.8 394.3 0.5 0.0 0.03 0.1 SDDSC050 394.3 395.0 0.7 0.1 0.08 0.2 SDDSC050 396.0 397.0 1.0 0.3 0.36 0.9 SDDSC050 397.0 398.0 1.0 0.1 0.08 0.2 SDDSC050 398.0 399.2 1.2 1.3 0.17 1.6 SDDSC050 399.2 399.9 0.7 4.5 2.22 8.0 SDDSC050 399.9 400.5 0.6 0.5 0.08 0.6 SDDSC050 400.5 401.0 0.5 0.8 0.01 0.9 SDDSC050 401.0 402.0 1.0 0.2 0.04 0.3 SDDSC050 402.0 403.0 1.0 0.4 0.05 0.5 SDDSC050 403.0 403.9 0.9 0.2 0.02 0.2 SDDSC050 403.9 405.0 1.1 0.3 0.05 0.3 SDDSC050 406.9 407.3 0.4 0.4 0.29 0.9 SDDSC050 407.3 407.9 0.7 0.2 0.24 0.6 SDDSC050 407.9 408.7 0.8 1.2 2.02 4.4 SDDSC050 410.4 411.3 0.9 0.0 0.03 0.1 SDDSC050 411.7 412.6 0.9 0.2 0.02 0.2 SDDSC050 412.6 413.0 0.3 2.3 0.16 2.5 SDDSC050 413.0 413.7 0.7 0.3 0.11 0.4 SDDSC050 413.7 414.4 0.7 1.0 0.05 1.1 SDDSC050 414.4 414.7 0.3 0.1 0.10 0.2 SDDSC050 414.7 415.0 0.4 0.1 0.03 0.1 SDDSC050 415.0 416.0 1.0 0.1 0.02 0.1 SDDSC050 418.7 419.2 0.5 0.2 0.01 0.2 SDDSC050 419.2 419.7 0.4 29.6 9.44 44.5 SDDSC050 419.7 421.0 1.4 0.4 0.13 0.6 SDDSC050 421.0 422.0 1.0 0.1 0.05 0.2 SDDSC050 422.0 423.0 1.0 0.2 0.01 0.2 SDDSC050 423.0 423.6 0.6 0.1 0.02 0.1 SDDSC050 423.6 424.0 0.4 1.0 0.07 1.1 SDDSC050 424.0 424.5 0.5 0.3 0.15 0.5 SDDSC050 424.5 424.9 0.3 0.7 0.62 1.6 SDDSC050 424.9 425.4 0.5 0.4 1.12 2.1 SDDSC050 425.4 426.1 0.7 0.0 0.03 0.1 SDDSC050 426.1 427.0 0.9 0.3 0.13 0.5 SDDSC050 427.0 427.6 0.6 0.1 0.01 0.1 SDDSC050 428.9 429.2 0.3 0.3 0.01 0.3 SDDSC050 429.9 430.2 0.3 0.2 1.05 1.8 SDDSC050 430.2 431.0 0.8 0.1 0.08 0.2 SDDSC050 434.0 434.5 0.5 0.1 0.01 0.1 SDDSC050 435.1 435.8 0.7 0.1 0.02 0.1 SDDSC050 435.8 436.2 0.4 0.1 0.00 0.1 SDDSC050 438.1 438.4 0.3 0.2 0.00 0.2 SDDSC050 439.1 439.8 0.7 0.1 0.01 0.1 SDDSC050 439.8 441.0 1.2 1.7 0.05 1.8 SDDSC050 441.0 441.9 0.9 0.2 0.01 0.2 SDDSC050 441.9 442.2 0.3 6.9 0.29 7.4 SDDSC050 442.2 443.0 0.8 2.6 0.01 2.6 SDDSC050 443.0 444.0 1.0 0.1 0.01 0.1 SDDSC050 444.0 444.8 0.8 0.2 0.02 0.3 SDDSC050 444.8 445.3 0.4 100.0 8.94 114.1 SDDSC050 445.3 445.8 0.5 6.2 3.32 11.5 SDDSC050 445.8 446.6 0.8 0.3 0.15 0.5 SDDSC050 446.6 447.3 0.7 0.5 0.04 0.6 SDDSC050 447.3 448.0 0.7 0.7 0.05 0.8 SDDSC050 448.0 449.0 1.0 1.0 0.01 1.0 SDDSC050 449.0 449.6 0.6 0.1 0.50 0.9 SDDSC050 449.6 451.0 1.4 3.5 0.50 4.3 SDDSC050 451.0 452.0 1.0 0.6 0.04 0.7 SDDSC050 453.0 453.6 0.6 0.0 0.01 0.1 SDDSC050 454.0 454.3 0.3 0.3 0.02 0.4 SDDSC050 454.3 455.1 0.8 0.1 0.02 0.1 SDDSC050 457.0 458.0 1.0 0.0 0.01 0.1 SDDSC050 458.0 458.7 0.7 0.0 0.01 0.1 SDDSC050 458.7 459.1 0.5 0.3 0.10 0.4 SDDSC050 460.0 461.0 1.0 0.2 0.04 0.2 SDDSC050 461.0 462.0 1.0 0.1 0.07 0.2 SDDSC050 462.0 462.6 0.6 0.2 0.06 0.2 SDDSC050 462.6 463.0 0.4 0.1 0.07 0.3 SDDSC050 463.0 463.6 0.6 0.0 0.02 0.1 SDDSC050 464.4 464.8 0.5 18.2 1.64 20.8 SDDSC050 464.8 465.7 0.9 0.4 0.08 0.5 SDDSC050 465.7 466.9 1.2 0.0 0.02 0.1 SDDSC050 467.2 467.7 0.5 0.4 0.09 0.6 SDDSC050 467.7 468.1 0.5 0.3 0.07 0.4 SDDSC050 468.1 469.1 1.0 0.1 0.01 0.1 SDDSC050 469.1 469.4 0.3 0.2 4.85 7.8 SDDSC050 469.4 470.4 1.0 0.2 0.04 0.3 SDDSC050 470.4 471.2 0.9 0.0 0.02 0.1 SDDSC050 471.2 471.9 0.7 0.1 0.07 0.2 SDDSC050 471.9 472.2 0.3 0.7 0.07 0.8 SDDSC050 472.5 472.7 0.2 0.1 0.04 0.2 SDDSC050 472.7 473.0 0.3 0.1 0.01 0.1 SDDSC050 473.0 474.0 1.0 0.1 0.11 0.3 SDDSC050 474.0 475.0 1.0 0.1 0.04 0.2 SDDSC050 475.0 476.0 1.0 0.3 0.31 0.7 SDDSC050 476.0 477.0 1.0 1.0 0.60 1.9 SDDSC050 477.0 477.6 0.6 0.2 0.03 0.2 SDDSC050 477.6 478.7 1.1 0.2 0.14 0.4 SDDSC050 478.7 479.7 1.0 0.7 0.18 1.0 SDDSC050 479.7 480.5 0.8 0.7 0.18 0.9 SDDSC050 480.5 481.3 0.8 0.4 0.39 1.0 SDDSC050 481.3 482.0 0.8 0.8 0.57 1.7 SDDSC050 482.0 483.0 1.0 0.6 0.88 2.0 SDDSC050 483.0 483.9 0.9 1.4 0.80 2.6 SDDSC050 483.9 484.2 0.3 2.0 0.72 3.2 SDDSC050 485.0 486.0 1.0 0.0 0.02 0.1 SDDSC050 486.0 487.0 1.0 0.2 0.07 0.3 SDDSC050 487.0 487.9 0.9 1.0 2.57 5.1 SDDSC050 487.9 488.2 0.3 0.5 1.45 2.7 SDDSC050 490.0 490.6 0.6 43.9 0.13 44.1 SDDSC050 490.6 490.9 0.3 11.8 0.07 11.9 SDDSC050 490.9 491.5 0.6 0.8 0.28 1.2 SDDSC050 491.5 492.1 0.6 0.2 0.09 0.4 SDDSC050 492.1 492.8 0.7 0.9 4.00 7.2 SDDSC050 492.8 493.4 0.6 5.0 25.60 45.4 SDDSC050 493.4 494.0 0.7 2.6 3.78 8.6 SDDSC050 494.0 495.0 1.0 0.6 0.47 1.3 SDDSC050 496.0 496.4 0.4 0.0 0.02 0.1 SDDSC050 498.0 498.9 0.9 0.1 0.02 0.1 SDDSC050 498.9 499.5 0.6 0.1 0.03 0.2 SDDSC050 499.5 500.5 1.0 0.0 0.12 0.2 SDDSC050 502.5 503.1 0.6 0.0 0.20 0.3 SDDSC050 503.1 503.7 0.7 0.0 0.03 0.1 SDDSC050 504.0 504.5 0.5 0.0 0.02 0.1 SDDSC050 513.6 513.9 0.3 0.3 31.40 49.9 SDDSC050 513.9 515.0 1.1 0.1 0.05 0.2 SDDSC050 516.1 517.0 0.9 0.0 0.03 0.1 SDDSC050 518.7 519.6 0.9 0.1 0.01 0.1 SDDSC050 519.6 520.5 0.9 0.1 0.25 0.5 SDDSC050 520.5 521.2 0.7 0.1 0.03 0.2 SDDSC050 521.2 521.9 0.7 0.0 0.02 0.1 SDDSC050 524.2 525.0 0.8 0.2 0.30 0.7 SDDSC050 525.0 525.3 0.3 0.0 0.39 0.6 SDDSC050 525.3 525.6 0.3 181.0 9.68 196.3 SDDSC050 525.6 526.0 0.4 0.3 0.05 0.3 SDDSC050 527.0 528.0 1.0 0.1 0.01 0.1 SDDSC050 529.0 530.0 1.0 0.1 0.68 1.1 SDDSC050 530.0 531.0 1.0 0.0 0.12 0.2 SDDSC050 531.0 531.6 0.6 0.0 0.02 0.1 SDDSC050 531.6 532.6 1.0 0.0 0.05 0.1 SDDSC050 532.6 533.0 0.4 0.0 0.10 0.2 SDDSC050 533.0 534.6 1.6 1.4 0.15 1.6 SDDSC050 534.6 535.0 0.4 0.4 0.09 0.5 SDDSC050 535.0 536.0 1.0 0.1 0.11 0.2 SDDSC050 536.0 537.1 1.1 1.5 0.91 3.0 SDDSC050 537.1 538.1 1.1 0.1 0.67 1.2 SDDSC050 540.6 541.7 1.0 0.1 0.30 0.6 SDDSC050 541.7 542.6 1.0 0.2 0.16 0.4 SDDSC050 542.6 543.7 1.1 0.2 0.11 0.4 SDDSC050 544.7 545.7 1.1 1.1 0.03 1.2 SDDSC050 545.7 546.7 1.0 0.3 0.12 0.5 SDDSC050 546.7 547.7 1.0 0.0 0.01 0.1 SDDSC050 547.7 548.5 0.7 0.2 0.03 0.2 SDDSC050 548.5 549.2 0.8 0.2 0.11 0.4 SDDSC050 549.2 549.6 0.3 40.1 0.59 41.0 SDDSC050 549.6 550.4 0.9 0.2 0.08 0.4 SDDSC050 550.4 551.3 0.9 0.2 0.04 0.2 SDDSC050 551.3 552.2 0.9 0.3 0.08 0.4 SDDSC050 554.0 555.0 1.0 0.0 0.02 0.1 SDDSC050 555.0 555.8 0.8 0.1 0.02 0.1 SDDSC050 556.6 557.0 0.4 0.1 0.06 0.2 SDDSC050 557.0 558.0 1.0 0.1 0.03 0.1 SDDSC050 561.0 562.0 1.0 0.3 0.18 0.5 SDDSC050 562.0 562.3 0.3 1.9 1.51 4.3 SDDSC050 562.3 563.2 0.9 0.6 0.25 1.0 SDDSC050 563.2 564.1 0.9 0.4 0.74 1.5 SDDSC050 564.1 565.1 1.0 0.4 1.19 2.3 SDDSC050 565.1 566.2 1.1 0.0 0.03 0.1 SDDSC050 566.2 567.2 1.1 0.0 0.03 0.1 SDDSC050 567.2 568.0 0.8 0.4 0.07 0.5 SDDSC050 568.0 568.4 0.4 1.1 0.79 2.4 SDDSC050 568.4 568.9 0.5 0.5 0.47 1.2 SDDSC050 568.9 569.2 0.3 5.1 1.06 6.8 SDDSC050 569.2 569.9 0.7 5.3 2.99 10.0 SDDSC050 569.9 570.5 0.6 1.0 0.79 2.2 SDDSC050 570.5 570.8 0.3 56.9 44.60 127.4 SDDSC050 570.8 571.6 0.7 0.9 0.28 1.3 SDDSC050 571.6 572.2 0.7 0.3 0.14 0.6 SDDSC050 573.0 573.6 0.6 0.0 0.54 0.8 SDDSC050 575.1 575.4 0.3 0.0 0.06 0.1 SDDSC050 578.9 579.2 0.3 0.2 0.76 1.4 SDDSC050 579.2 579.5 0.3 0.0 0.05 0.1 SDDSC050 579.5 579.8 0.3 0.2 0.24 0.6 SDDSC050 579.8 580.1 0.3 5.4 8.05 18.1 SDDSC050 583.0 583.3 0.3 14.9 4.28 21.6 SDDSC050 583.3 583.6 0.3 0.7 0.12 0.9 SDDSC050 584.7 585.5 0.8 0.0 0.03 0.1 SDDSC050 585.5 585.8 0.3 4.9 2.95 9.5 SDDSC050 585.8 586.4 0.6 2.6 0.09 2.7 SDDSC050 586.4 587.0 0.7 0.1 0.01 0.1 SDDSC050 587.0 588.0 1.0 0.1 0.01 0.1 SDDSC050 588.0 589.0 1.0 0.1 0.04 0.2 SDDSC050 589.0 589.3 0.3 130.0 19.35 160.6 SDDSC050 589.3 589.6 0.3 0.5 1.23 2.4 SDDSC050 589.6 590.0 0.4 1.1 7.10 12.3 SDDSC050 590.0 591.0 1.0 0.1 0.04 0.2 SDDSC050 591.0 592.0 1.0 0.3 0.01 0.3 SDDSC050 592.0 593.0 1.0 0.1 0.01 0.1 SDDSC050 595.8 596.6 0.9 0.2 0.12 0.4 SDDSC050 600.6 601.5 0.9 0.2 0.05 0.3 SDDSC050 607.6 608.3 0.7 0.1 0.02 0.1 SDDSC050 609.1 609.4 0.3 0.2 0.08 0.3 SDDSC050 609.4 610.0 0.6 0.2 0.03 0.2 SDDSC050 610.0 611.0 1.0 0.1 0.01 0.1 SDDSC050 611.0 612.0 1.0 0.5 0.39 1.1 SDDSC050 612.0 613.0 1.0 0.4 0.30 0.9 SDDSC050 613.0 614.0 1.0 0.7 3.21 5.8 SDDSC050 614.0 614.6 0.6 0.3 0.57 1.2 SDDSC050 614.6 614.9 0.3 0.0 0.06 0.1 SDDSC050 614.9 615.7 0.8 3.8 2.71 8.1 SDDSC050 615.7 616.2 0.5 0.1 0.15 0.3 SDDSC050 619.0 620.0 1.0 0.1 0.08 0.2 SDDSC050 620.0 620.4 0.4 119.0 25.10 158.7 SDDSC050 620.4 620.7 0.3 1.2 2.13 4.6 SDDSC050 620.7 621.0 0.3 0.6 2.29 4.2 SDDSC050 621.0 621.3 0.3 1.0 20.60 33.5 SDDSC050 621.3 621.6 0.3 2.2 4.10 8.6 SDDSC050 621.6 622.2 0.6 0.2 0.25 0.6 SDDSC050 622.2 622.6 0.5 26.3 6.16 36.0 SDDSC050 622.6 623.0 0.4 0.8 4.14 7.3 SDDSC050 623.0 623.4 0.4 0.6 1.12 2.3 SDDSC050 623.4 623.9 0.5 148.5 15.85 173.5 SDDSC050 623.9 625.0 1.1 0.4 0.16 0.7 SDDSC050 625.0 626.0 1.0 0.1 0.05 0.1 SDDSC050 628.8 629.8 1.1 0.0 0.05 0.1

