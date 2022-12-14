FRONTIER LITHIUM INTERSECTS 126.8M OF PEGMATITE AVERAGING 1.31% Li2O, INCLUDING A 11M ZONE OF 1.79% Li2O and 459ppm Ta2O5 AND ANNOUNCES NEW STOCK OPTION PLAN AND GRANT OF OPTIONS

SUDBURY, Dec. 14, 2022 - Frontier Lithium Inc. (TSXV: FL) (FRA: HL2) (OTCQX: LITOF) ("Frontier" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the results for seven more drill holes completed during Phase XII drill program on the Spark pegmatite which began in May with two diamond drill rigs and finished in October of 2022 with 14,641m in 45 holes. The main objective of the program was focused on converting inferred material to the indicated category for the planned open pit. The Spark pegmatite is one of the two delineated premium spodumene-bearing lithium deposits on the PAK Lithium Project.

Highlights

When combining Phase XI and Phase XII delineation and infill drilling, the Company completed 15,984m of drilling in 50 holes in 2022. Highlights from the seven Phase XII diamond drill holes reported are included below.

DDH PL-077-22 intersected 126.8m of pegmatite from 56.9m to 183.7m averaging 1.31% Li 2 O. Drilled from the south, PL-077-22 was the first of 4 holes designed to define the eastern extent where the main Spark pegmatite orebody begins to break up into smaller pods separated by mafic rafts.

O. Drilled from the south, PL-077-22 was the first of 4 holes designed to define the eastern extent where the main Spark pegmatite orebody begins to break up into smaller pods separated by mafic rafts. Includes two narrow lithium and tantalum enriched zones at depth including 11.1m from 260.2 to 271.3m averaging 1.79% Li 2 O and 459 ppm Ta 2 O 5 and 13.5m from 414.5 to 428.0m averaging 1.01% Li 2 O and 194 ppm Ta 2 O 5 .

O and 459 ppm Ta O and 13.5m from 414.5 to 428.0m averaging 1.01% Li O and 194 ppm Ta O . DDH PL-078-22 intersected 104.9m of pegmatite from 120.4 to 225.3m averaging 1.58% Li 2 O and a second 33.5m pegmatite zone from 246.7 to 280.2m averaging 1.63% Li 2 O. Collared in the mafic volcanic host rock 24m west of PL-040-19, the hole designed to define the eastern extent where the main Spark pegmatite orebody begins to break up into smaller pods separated by mafic rafts.

O and a second 33.5m pegmatite zone from 246.7 to 280.2m averaging 1.63% Li O. Collared in the mafic volcanic host rock 24m west of PL-040-19, the hole designed to define the eastern extent where the main Spark pegmatite orebody begins to break up into smaller pods separated by mafic rafts. Includes 35m from 149.0 to 184.0m averaging 2.39% Li 2 O.

O.

Includes 24.3m from 255.5m to 259.8m averaging 2.04% Li 2 O.

"We are pleased with the drilling results from the 2022 Drill Program to date, with the Spark deposit remaining open in all directions. The focus continues to be at depth and to the west where the grade and thicknesses of the deposit remain robust." states Garth Drever, V.P. Exploration. "Of the 14,641m drilled during Phase XII, a total of 8,720m of drill core was cut and submitted for analysis. 15 holes are outstanding and will be disseminated as they are received and pass quality assurance and control protocols."

The initial objective for the Phase XII drill program was focused on converting the inferred resource within the Spark deposit to the indicated category in preparation for a pre-feasibility study on the PAK Lithium Project. The latter half of the program included geotechnical drilling for ground control and pit design purposes as well as step out drilling to define the eastern and western extents of the ore body.

Figure 1 is a location map showing the project area including Frontier's land tenure and location of the three lithium-cesium-tantalum pegmatites.

Figure 2 is a plan view showing all drilling with analytical data completed to date with emphasis on drill hole traces reported in this release.

Table 1 details the drill holes and channel with mineralized intersections while Table 2 summarizes all Phase XII drill holes completed as well as the channel.

Drill Hole

PL-077-22 Collared in between PL-076-22 and PL-045-19, the hole was designed to define the

pegmatite east of the main body where it begins to break up into smaller pods separated by

mafic rafts. In total, 159m of pegmatite was intersected, most of which was mineralized

(>1% Li2O). Zone From

(m) To

(m) Width

(m) Li 2 O

(%) Cs 2 O

(%) Ta 2 O 5

(ppm) Nb 2 O 5

(ppm) SnO 2

(ppm) Rb 2 O

(%) Unit Li-Enriched 56.9 183.7 126.8 1.31 0.02 85 70 113 0.26 Pegmatite-Aplite

including 76.0 102.0 26.0 1.77 0.02 89 70 160 0.28 Pegmatite Li-Ta-Rb Enriched 260.2 271.3 11.1 1.79 0.31 459 49 122 0.68 Aplite Li-Ta-Rb Enriched 414.5 428.0 13.5 1.01 0.19 194 37 113 0.47 Aplite Table 1: Details of Mineralized Intersections

Drill Hole

PL-078-22 Collared 24m west of PL-040-19, the hole was designed to define the pegmatite on the east

extent of Spark where the pegmatite pods begin to pinch out Zone From

(m) To

(m) Width

(m) Li 2 O

(%) Cs 2 O

(%) Ta 2 O 5

(ppm) Nb 2 O 5

(ppm) SnO 2

(ppm) Rb 2 O

(%) Unit Li-Enriched 120.4 225.3 104.9 1.58 0.04 153 64 120 0.35 Aplite



including 149.0 184.0 35.0 2.39 0.03 208 69 120 0.38 Aplite

Li- Enriched 246.7 280.2 33.5 1.63 0.07 186 50 56 0.26 Pegmatite

including 255.5 279.8 24.3 2.04 0.05 256 69 48 0.29 Pegmatite

Drill Hole

PL-080-22 Collared 16m south of PL-051-21 on the of the main Spark pegmatite, the hole

was designed to define the west end where the main ore body begins to break up into smaller

pegmatite pods separated by mafic rafts. A total of 190m of pegmatite was intersected with

much of the southern lower intersections barren of spodumene. Zone From

m) To

(m) Width

(m) Li 2 O

(%) Cs 2 O

(%) Ta 2 O 5

(ppm) Nb 2 O 5

(ppm) SnO 2

(ppm) Rb 2 O

(%) Unit Li-Enriched 2.5 81.0 78.5 1.12 0.02 69 83 69 0.25 Aplite-pegmatite

including 2.5 32.0 29.5 1.75 0.01 44 71 72 0.31 Pegmatite Li-Enriched 94.5 100.0 5.5 2.07 0.01 51 27 52 0.19 Pegmatite Li-Enriched 106.0 121.1 15.1 2.20 0.03 93 66 75 0.42 Pegmatite

























Drill Hole

PL-081-22 Collared 13m south of PL-080-22 on top of the main Spark pegmatite, the hole was designed

to fill in a gap to convert material and to further define the southern contact of the main ore

body. The intent was to extend the hole and further define smaller pegmatite pods to the

south. A total of 227.3m of pegmatite was intersected with mostly barren pegmatite below 200m.. Zone From

(m) To

(m) Width

(m) Li 2 O

(%) Cs 2 O

(%) Ta 2 O 5

(ppm) Nb 2 O 5

(ppm) SnO 2 (ppm) Rb 2 O

(%) Unit Li-Enriched 3.4 48.1 44.7 1.40 0.02 56 74 36 0.26 Aplite-pegmatite

including 32.9 40.3 7.4 2.98 0.01 71 72 36 0.18 Pegmatite Li-Enriched 59.3 144.1 84.9 1.63 0.01 92 87 45 0.26 Aplite



including 112.5 140.5 28.0 2.06 0.01 86 86 42 0.27 Aplite

Li-Enriched 162.1 198.2 36.1 1.75 0.03 78 106 64 0.24 Aplite



including 163.0 189.0 26.0 2.03 0.02 82 109 60 0.27 Aplite



Drill Hole

PL-082-22 Collared on the southern end of CH-50 on top of the main Spark pegmatite, designed to fill in

a gap and define the northern contact of the main orebody. Zone From

(m) To

(m) Width

(m) Li 2 O

(%) Cs 2 O

(%) Ta 2 O 5

(ppm) Nb 2 O 5

(ppm) SnO 2

(ppm) Rb 2 O

(%) Unit Li-Enriched 0.0 25.5 25.5 1.08 0.04 43 53 58 0.20 Pegmatite

including 0.0 17.5 17.5 1.35 0.05 43 51 60 0.21 Pegmatite Li-Enriched 36.3 86.0 49.8 1.80 0.01 67 82 42 0.24 Pegmatite-Aplite

including 76.5 86.0 9.5 2.92 0.01 50 54 32 0.20 Aplite-pegmatite Li-Enriched 111.7 187.3 75.7 1.70 0.02 130 98 71 0.29 Aplite-pegmatite

including 123.5 141.0 17.5 2.14 0.03 119 85 106 0.30 Pegmatite

Drill Hole

PL-083-22 Collared 32m east of PL-078-22, the hole was designed to define the pegmatite on the east

extent of Spark where the pegmatite pods begin to pinch out Zone From

(m) To

(m) Width

(m) Li 2 O

(%) Cs 2 O

(%) Ta 2 O 5

(ppm) Nb 2 O 5

(ppm) SnO 2

(ppm) Rb 2 O

(%) Unit Li-Enriched 121.4 154.9 33.5 1.67 0.04 165 58 109 0.29 Aplite-Pegmatite

including 145.0 153.9 8.8 3.09 0.00 322 80 59 0.06 Pegmatite Li-Enriched 169.5 209.6 40.1 1.04 0.03 100 42 100 0.26 Aplite



including 171.9 202.4 30.5 1.19 0.03 107 46 111 0.29 Aplite

Li-Enriched 316.5 361.0 44.5 1.56 0.11 202 49 146 0.82 Pegmatite-Aplite

including 337.0 353.8 16.8 2.34 0.09 143 37 93 0.99 Pegmatite

Drill Hole

PL-084-22 Collared 18m east of PL-083-22, the hole was stepped out to cut off the east extent of

the Spark pegmatite. Although the pegmatite is narrowing, it still remains open

Zone From

(m) To

(m) Width

(m) Li 2 O

(%) Cs 2 O

(%) Ta 2 O 5

(ppm) Nb 2 O 5

(ppm) SnO 2

(ppm) Rb 2 O

(%) Unit

Li-Enriched 14.4 20.2 5.9 2.41 0.01 73 45 21 0.25 Pegmatite

Li-Enriched 92.1 97.0 4.9 1.21 0.01 150 79 76 0.21 Aplite

Li-Enriched 107.2 123.0 15.8 1.36 0.02 134 71 80 0.35 Aplite



DDHNo Date Drilled UTM Zone 15N (NAD83) Collar Orient Metres Drilled Start End Easting Northing (mASL) Azim Dip Start End Phase XII PL-057-221 2022-05-15 2022-10-01 472,733 5,829,489 355.9 359 -55 0 225 PL-058-221 2022-05-17 2022-10-03 472,733 5,829,489 355.9 177 -70 0 400 PL-059-222 2022-05-24 2022-05-28 472,698 5,829,535 356.0 165 -78 0 316 PL-060-222 2022-05-27 2022-06-04 472,749 5,829,559 360.0 180 -73 0 360 PL-061-222 2022-05-20 2022-05-27 472,773 5,829,561 360.2 178 -65 0 327 PL-062-223 2022-05-28 2022-06-05 472,712 5,829,596 356.2 176 -65 0 360 PL-063-221 2022-06-05 2022-06-10 472,746 5,829,539 360.0 187 -70 0 348.5 PL-064-221 2022-06-05 2022-06-10 472,712 5,829,596 356.2 141 -65 0 352.5 PL-065-224 2022-06-10 2022-06-22 472,686 5,829,583 354.0 173 -72 0 330.86 PL-066-223 2022-06-12 2022-06-27 472,732 5,829,371 325.0 323 -70 0 365.67 PL-067-224 2022-06-29 2022-07-04 472,778 5,829,383 327.0 315 -70 0 352.5 PL-068-222 2022-06-22 2022-06-27 472,790 5,829,540 360.0 171 -55 0 343.5 PL-069-224 2022-07-06 2022-07-15 472,814 5,829,385 326.0 324 -61 0 412.3 PL-070-223 2022-06-28 2022-07-04 472,805 5,829,588 360.0 184 -54 0 405 PL-071-223 2022-07-04 2022-07-15 472,805 5,829,588 360.0 160 -52 0 384.6 PL-072-224 2022-07-15 2022-07-21 472,847 5,829,384 326.0 349 -61 0 386.2 PL-073-223 2022-07-16 2022-07-23 472,816 5,829,589 360.0 146 -52 0 392 PL-074-225 2022-07-28 2022-08-02 472,584 5,829,497 354.0 162 -47 0 403.5 PL-075-225 2022-08-01 2022-08-06 472,571 5,829,490 354.0 177 -47 0 408 PL-076-225 2022-07-25 2022-08-05 472,846 5,829,384 326.0 314 -63 0 438 PL-077-22 2022-08-08 2022-08-24 472,864 5,829,390 326.0 354 -56 0 433.38 PL-078-22 2022-08-25 2022-09-01 472,939 5,829,369 326.0 341 -55 0 339.7 PL-079-225 2022-08-06 2022-08-15 472,538 5,829,480 357.0 177 -48 0 417 PL-080-22 2022-08-16 2022-08-23 472,687 5,829,511 354.0 193 -55 0 418.5 PL-081-22 2022-08-24 2022-08-30 472,689 5,829,499 354.0 177 -46 0 367.7 PL-082-22 2022-08-30 2022-09-02 472,718 5,829,455 355.0 6 -61 0 241.5 PL-083-22 2022-09-02 2022-09-06 472,971 5,829,367 326.0 343 -57 0 377.3 PL-084-22 2022-09-07 2022-09-11 472,983 5,829,380 325.0 358 -42 0 327 PL-085-22 2022-09-02 2022-09-05 472,731 5,829,472 354.0 309 -57 0 232 PL-086-22 2022-09-05 2022-09-08 472,731 5,829,472 354.0 162 -46 0 201 PL-087-22 2022-09-08 2022-09-11 472,701 5,829,451 354.0 318 -50 0 213.4 PL-088-22 2022-09-11 2022-09-16 472,706 5,829,453 354.0 173 -46 0 210.7 PL-089-22 2022-09-16 2022-09-17 472,762 5,829,514 360.0 360 -50 0 87 PL-090-22 2022-09-11 2022-09-15 472,746 5,829,371 326.0 334 -45 0 289.4 PL-091-22 2022-09-15 2022-09-18 472,663 5,829,362 327.0 338 -43 0 261.4 PL-092-22 2022-09-17 2022-10-20 472,762 5,829,514 360.0 174 -46 0 274.5 PL-093-22 2022-09-20 2022-09-23 472,614 5,829,329 328.0 345 -47 0 253.6 PL-094-22 2022-09-24 2022-10-01 472,657 5,829,357 326.0 351 -54 0 339 PL-095-22 2022-09-20 2022-09-23 472,785 5,829,531 362.0 165 -44 0 258.6 PL-096-22 2022-09-23 2022-09-30 472,865 5,829,583 359.0 136 -44 0 425.3 PL-097-22 2022-10-03 2022-10-04 472,698 5,829,535 354.0 6 -70 0 12.5 PL-098-22 2022-10-01 2022-10-09 472,756 5,829,387 327.0 317 -58 1 471 PL-099-22 2022-10-09 2022-10-15 472,529 5,829,361 330.0 345 -65 0 477 PL-GDH-11-22 2022-07-22 2022-07-24 473,046 5,829,379 325.0 285 -47 0 173.5 PL-GDH-12-22 2022-07-23 2022-07-25 472,456 5,829,470 358.0 119 -45 0 228

Total metres drilled 14,641.1 Notes: 1: Reported on Release July 25, 2022

2: Reported on Release August 17, 2022

3: Reported on Release September 20, 2022

4: Reported on Release October 11, 2022

5: Reported on Release November 16, 2022 Table 2: Summary of Phase XII Drill Program (May to October 2022)

Due Diligence

All scientific and technical information in this release has been reviewed and approved by Garth Drever, P.Geo., the qualified person (QP) under the definitions established by National Instrument 43-101. Under Frontier's QA/QC procedures, all drilling was completed by Chenier Drilling Ltd. of Val Caron, ON using thin walled BTW drill rods (4.2 cm core diameter) and a Reflex ACT III oriented core system. Using the Reflex system, the drill core was oriented and marked as it was retrieved at the drill. The core was boxed and delivered to the Frontier core shack where it was examined, geologically logged, and marked for sampling. The core was photographed prior to sampling. Using a rock saw, the marked sample intervals were halved with one-half bagged for analysis. Sample blanks along with lithium, rubidium and cesium certified reference material was routinely inserted into the sample stream in accordance with industry recommended practices. Field duplicate samples were also taken in accordance with industry recommended practices. The samples were placed in poly sample bags and transported to Red Lake by float plane and then shipped to AGAT Laboratories Ltd. (AGAT) in Thunder Bay for sample preparation and to Mississauga, Ontario for processing and quantitative multi-element analysis. AGAT is an ISO accredited laboratory. The core is stored on site at the Pakeagama Lake exploration camp.

New Stock Option Plan and Grant of Stock Options

The Company also announces that it has adopted a new 10% rolling stock option plan (the "New Stock Option Plan"). The New Stock Option Plan has been approved by the board of directors of the Company, the shareholders of the Company at the annual general meeting of shareholders on October 3, 2022, and is subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV"). The New Stock Option Plan replaces the Company's previous 10% fixed stock option plan.

Under the New Stock Option Plan, the Company may grant options to acquire common shares of the Company in an aggregate amount of up to 10% of the then current issued and outstanding common shares, subject to the terms and conditions of the New Stock Option Plan, the Policies of the TSXV and applicable securities laws. Any options outstanding under the previous stock option plan will be governed by the New Stock Option Plan. The New Stock Option Plan will be filed on the Company's SEDAR profile and the terms, limitations and conditions of this plan can be accessed at www.sedar.com.

The board of directors of the Company would also like to announce at this time that is has granted an aggregate of 4,900,000 stock options under the New Stock Option Plan (the "Options"). The Options have been issued to certain directors, officers, consultants and employees of the Company for retention purposes, and in recognition of these individuals continuing efforts in assisting the Company's with its growth. The Options are exercisable at a price of $ $2.10 per common share and will have a term of 5 years from the date of issuance. 50% of these Options vest on the grant date, and the remaining 50% vest on the date that is the first anniversary date of the grant date. These Options are subject to approval by the TSXV.

About Frontier Lithium

Frontier Lithium is a preproduction business with an objective to become a strategic domestic supplier of spodumene concentrates for industrial users as well as battery-grade lithium hydroxide and other chemicals to the growing electric vehicle and energy storage markets in North America. The Company maintains the largest land position and resource in a premium lithium mineral district located in Ontario's Great Lakes region.

About PAK Lithium Project

The PAK lithium project contains one of North America's highest-grade lithium resources. The project encompasses close to 27,000 hectares and remains largely unexplored; however, since 2013, the company has delineated two premium spodumene-bearing lithium deposits (PAK and Spark), located 2.3 kilometres apart. Exploration is continuing on the project through two other spodumene-bearing discoveries: the Bolt pegmatite (located between the PAK and Spark deposits), as well as the Pennock pegmatite (25 kilometres northwest of PAK deposit within the project claims). A 2021 preliminary economic assessment (National Instrument 43-101 technical report titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report, Pak Property, PAK, Red Lake Mining District, Ontario, Canada" by BBA E&C Inc., with an effective date of April 5, 2021) delivered a fully integrated lithium operation, including the mine and mill and the conversion plant for production of battery-quality lithium salts.

Forward-looking Statements

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address future production, reserve potential, exploration drilling, exploitation activities and events or developments that the Company expects are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and those actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. For more information on the Company, Investors should review the Company's registered filings available at sedar.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

