Amid Geopolitical Struggles, Canada Has Critical Resources And The US Government Seems Ready To Invest

(NewsDirect)

The last few years may have been a sharp wake-up call to U.S. legislators. Growing protectionist sentiments around the globe and geopolitical concerns like the Russia-Ukraine War have devastated supply chains for key markets.

The Russia-Ukraine war has caused major disruptions in the agricultural and automotive industries. Russia and Ukraine account for a substantial portion of the global fertilizer trade. Russia produces 9% of the world's nitrogen fertilizer, 10% of phosphate fertilizer and 20% of potash fertilizer. Russia is also a key supplier of metals and minerals needed to produce cars.

Other major producers like China have demonstrated a willingness, and perhaps eagerness, to limit exports when it suits them either politically or economically. China announced in July that it would be extending its export restrictions on phosphate fertilizer through the end of 2022.

The US and European countries are becoming warier of the mineral and material overdependence on rivals like China and Russia. In September, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced it will invest $500 million to increase domestic fertilizer production to help with supply chain disruptions from Russia. This commitment is double the amount of its previous commitment.

The US also announced that Canadian countries qualify under the 1950 Defense Production Act (DPA). This means that an investment in Canada by the Department of Defense will legally be the same as an investment domestically, opening a lot of doors in Canada.

President Joe Biden's administration has national security concerns over heavily relying on rivals for key minerals and metals. The principal industry Biden is worried about, although there are many impacted by strict Chinese exports, is the automotive industry.

In the coming decades, the electric vehicle (EV) market may be set to explode and currently, the EV battery supply chain is reliant on too many foreign countries presenting a potential national security threat. The US is eager to change this and become a producer or create strategic partnerships with allies for the critical materials needed for a shift to EVs.

Canadian companies qualifying under the DPA will allow the Department of Defense to capitalize on Canada's fruitful natural resource landscape. Canada has reserves of key resources like cobalt, potash, phosphate, lithium, copper, and more.

Canada has provided the DOD with a list of 70 projects that could warrant U.S. funding under the DPA and the U.S. is ready to invest. The U.S. military has a new pot of money for investing in private companies with new mining projects.

Companies like Arianne Phosphate Inc. (TSX-V: DAN) (OTC: DRRSF), a potentially promising phosphate mining company, might be the type of targets the US military is looking at. Arianne Phosphate is among the few in North America that can respond to the growing demand for phosphate.

Because phosphate is an essential component in fertilizers and lithium-iron phosphate batteries for EV cars and energy storage, the company could be of interest for DOD projects. The DPA opens up hundreds of millions of dollars in spending and President Joe Biden's administration has indicated a high interest in creating a strong domestic EV battery supply chain. Although there are still logistical kinks to work out with the DPA, it seems clear that America will be turning away from rivals and looking to Canada for resource extraction for key industries like EVs.

Arianne Phosphate Inc. (www.arianne-inc.com) owns the Lac à Paul phosphate deposit in Quebec, Canada. Fully permitted and shovel ready, the asset is among the world's largest greenfield deposits, capable of producing an environmentally friendly phosphate concentrate. Due to the nature of its high-purity, low-contaminant product, Arianne's phosphate can be used to produce fertilizer as well as meeting the technical requirements of specialty applications such as the lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) battery. The Lac à Paul deposit is rare due to its geographic location and geological structure. Arianne Phosphate is listed on both the TSX-V: DAN and the OTCQX: DRRSF.

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

This information contains forward looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, including without limitation, statements regarding potential mineralisation and reserves, exploration results and future plans and objectives of Arianne Phosphate Inc., are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Arianne Phosphate Inc.'s ("Arianne Phosphate" or the "Company") expectations are disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in Arianne Phosphate Inc.'s documents filed from time-to-time with the TSX Venture and other regulatory authorities.

Brian Ostroff, President

brian.ostroff@arianne-inc.com

https://www.arianne-inc.com

Copyright (c) 2022 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.