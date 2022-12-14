Abcourt recovered 1,662 ounces of gold since October 1, 2022 during the Sleeping Giant Mill Clean Up

ROUYN-NORANDA, Dec. 14, 2022 - Abcourt Mines Inc. ("Abcourt" or the "Corporation") (TSX Venture: ABI) is pleased to announce that cleaning its Sleeping Giant Mill continues with the recovery of 1,662 ounces of gold since October 1, 2022.



Indeed, Abcourt mandated a firm specializing in gold mill cleanup in August 2022. This firm started cleaning the mill in September and continues the gold recovery process. Abcourt plans to continue cleaning for another several weeks until February 2023. Abcourt currently recovers the gold which has been trapped for decades in the circuit of the Sleeping Giant Mill. We recall that the mill began operations in 1988 and that more than 3,000,000 tonnes of ore at a grade greater than 10 g/t Au were processed between 1988 and 2014.

Reminder to shareholders

The Annual and Extraordinary General meeting of the shareholders of Abcourt (the Meeting) will take place on December 20, 2022. Abcourt encourages its shareholders to exercise their voting rights until December 16, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. at the latest (normal time of the East) by phone, by internet, by fax or by sending their proxy or voting instruction form to Computershare, as indicated in the Notice of Meeting. The shareholders' votes are important each year, and this year are even more so. The shareholders are called upon to vote on several very important special resolutions including the proposals to consolidate the share capital and to change the name of the Corporation. The management of Abcourt asks all its shareholders to vote according to the recommendations of the management indicated in the management information circular relating to the proxies for the Meeting, a copy of which is available on the SEDAR site www.sedar.com, at the Corporation profile.

Qualified Persons

Mr. Pascal Hamelin, ing, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation, has verified and approved the technical information contained in this press release.

Mr. Hamelin is a qualified person under NI 43-101.

ABOUT ABCOURT MINES INC.

Abcourt Mines Inc. is a gold producer and a Canadian exploration corporation with strategically located properties in northwestern Québec, Canada. Abcourt owns the Sleeping Giant mill and mine where it concentrates its activities.

For further information, please visit our website at www.abcourt.com, and consult our filings under Abcourt's profile on www.sedar.com, or contact:

Pascal Hamelin

President and CEO

T: (819) 768-2857

E: phamelin@abcourt.com

Dany Cenac Robert, Investor Relations

Reseau ProMarket Inc.,

T: (514) 722-2276, post 456

E: dany.cenac-robert@reseaupromarket.com

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "seeks", "expects", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "could", "might", "likely" or variations of such words, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "will", "could", "would", "might", "will be taken", "occur", "be achieved" or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements, including the expectations of Abcourt's management regarding the completion of the Transaction, are based on Abcourt's estimates and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Abcourt to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements are subject to business and economic factors and uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements, including the relevant assumptions and risks factors set out in Abcourt's public documents, available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Although Abcourt believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements and forward-looking information. Except where required by applicable law, Abcourt disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

The TSX Venture Exchange and its regulatory service provider (as defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) assume no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.



