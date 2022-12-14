Additional Drill Results on Optioned Globex Eagle Gold Mine Property

ROUYN-NORANDA, Dec. 14, 2022 - Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. (GMX - Toronto Stock Exchange, G1MN - Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Berlin, Munich, Tradegate, Lang & Schwarz, LS Exchange, TTMzero, Düsseldorf and Quotrix Düsseldorf Stock Exchanges and GLBXF - OTCQX International in the US) is pleased to provide a short update on drilling by Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (MGM-TSXV) on the Eagle Gold Mine property under option from Globex. (See Globex Press Release dated July 19, 2021).

On December 7, 2022, Globex issued a press release in which we reported that Maple intersected 11.39 g/t Au over 3 m including 24.4 g/t Au over 1 m in a mineralized horizon parallel to the main Eagle-Telbel gold mine horizon. Yesterday, Maple reported results from additional drilling in the same horizon, including the following core lengths and assays from shallow to deeper (see cross section below) confirming continuity of the mineralized "South Mine Horizon":

EM-22-015: 6.1 m grading 1.6 g/t Au including 1.0 m grading 2.8 g/t Au

EM-22-016: 7.3 m grading 3.1 g/t Au including 3.6 m grading 4.0 g/t Au and 4.2 m grading 1.7 g/t Au

EM-22-013: 10.4 m grading 2.3 g/t Au including 3.2 m grading 5.0 g/t Au

EM-22-005: 7.5 m grading 4.0 g/t Au including 3.0 m grading 6.4 g/t Au

All intervals are downhole lengths. True widths are estimated to be between 35% (for steeper holes) to 80% (for shallower angle holes) of downhole lengths.

See Maple Gold Press Release for details.

Additional assays are pending.

This press release was written by Jack Stoch, Geo., President and CEO of Globex in his capacity as a Qualified Person (Q.P.) under NI 43-101.

