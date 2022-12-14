Alphamin Announces Changes To Its Board And At Its Operating Subsidiary

GRAND BAIE, Dec. 14, 2022 - Alphamin Resources Corp. (AFM:TSXV, APH:JSE AltX)( "Alphamin" or the "Company") announced today changes to its board of directors and to the board of the Company's major operating subsidiary, Alphamin Bisie Mining (ABM).



Mr. Jan Trouw (69), the on-mine Managing Director of the Company's 84% subsidiary, ABM, has elected to retire from full time employment effective 31 December 2022. Mr Trouw will continue with ABM in a part-time consulting role providing oversight and advisory services pertaining to ABM's underground mining and technical services activities. This includes regular visits to the mine. Effective 14 December 2022, subject to regulatory approval, the Board has resolved to appoint Mr. Trouw as a non-executive director of the Company and Mr. Brendon Jones has agreed to resign from the Board. The Board wishes to thank Mr. Jones for his valuable input and contribution to the Company's evolution from a development project to one of the world's largest tin producers.

Subject to regulatory approval, Mr. John Robertson (55), a mining professional with 30 years of experience in countries across Franco and Anglophone Africa, has been appointed Managing Director of ABM. He has significant surface and underground mine management experience in both base and precious metals and a strong background in compliant Resource and Reserve exploration techniques, definition, reporting, conversion and extraction. John has experience in the management of sites of up to 3000 people and is fluent in French. John has worked with Jan Trouw previously and we look forward to the impact of his leadership qualities as we continue to grow ABM on a sustainable basis.

