Cerrado Gold Reports Additional Infill Drill Results From the Serra Alta Deposit at Its Monte Do Carmo Project in Brazil

TORONTO, December 15, 2022 - Cerrado Gold Inc. (TSX.V:CERT)(OTCQX:CRDOF) ("Cerrado" or the "Company") is pleased to announce additional assay results from its ongoing infill drill program at the Serra Alta deposit at its Monte do Carmo Project located in Tocantins State, Brazil ("MDC"). The infill drill program commenced in Q4 2021 with the aim to upgrade the bulk of the resources into the Measured and Indicated categories, target new satellites, extensional zones, condemn areas of project infrastructure and support the ongoing Feasibility Study. The infill program is expected to be completed by the end of December 2022 with the feasibility study targeted for completion in Q2/23.

The Company is currently reporting assay results from 19 drill holes, totaling 5,554 m (see Tables 1 & 2) completed from September to November 2022. As of December 9th, 2022, a total of 194 drill holes, totaling 46,912m have been completed as part of the 2022 program, including 158 holes at Serra Alta (infill, condemnation, and partial extensions); and 36 holes in the satellite exploration areas namely, Gogó da Onça and Capitão.

Drill Hole Highlights (All composites are reported as true thickness):

Serra Alta (Infill)

FSA-276

30m at 4.47 g/t Au from 143m Including 13m at 9.04 g/t Au from 149m

32m at 1.84 g/t Au from 88m Including 8m at 4.36 g/t Au from 108m



FSA-304

13m at 1.98 g/t Au from 125m Including 5m at 4.49 g/t Au from 129m



FSA-302

7m at 2.58 g/t Au from 183m Including 2m at 4.09 g/t Au from 183m



FSA-298

26m at 1.31 g/t Au from 428m Including 1m at 14.159 g/t Au from 450m



Mark Brennan, CEO and Co-Chairman commented "We are pleased with the progress of the infill campaign and have identified several areas for potential extension of the Serra Alta deposit outside the previous pit dimensions (Pit Norte & East Pit) and through the addition of new mineralized areas (Gogo and E3). Drilling continues to support our expectations for upgrading the bulk of the Serra Alta deposit to backstop the feasibility which is expected to demonstrate the proposed project to be one of the worlds lowest costs gold producers. While the bulk of the drilling in 2022 was focused on upgrading the Serra Alta deposit, we continue to be encouraged with the wider exploration potential of the Monte Do Carmo Project and the potential to grow future resources."

Serra Alta Infill/Extensional

The main objectives of the 19 infill drill holes reported today include: upgrading of inferred blocks within the current model (Micon, 2021); target high grade extensional areas in Pit Norte and East Zone; and to keep advancing the delineation of the new E3 and Gogo targets. Holes reported today within the Serra Alta deposit include: 2 targeting the East Zone, 4 targeting the E3 Zone, and 6 targeting Pit Norte. Additionally, 7 exploration holes are reported for Gogó da Onça.

Drill holes FSA-300, and FSA-304 were collared in the East Zone and targeted an extensional area located in the Northwest segment of the current pit outline. This new trend is believed to be related to a discrete continuous high grade shear vein that also develops mineralization in its immediate hanging wall. The best reported intercept corresponds to hole FSA-304: 13m at 1.98 g/t Au from 125m; including 5m at 4.49 g/t Au from 129m.

Drill holes FSA-276, FSA-293, FSA-296, FSA-301, FSA-302, and FSA-303, were collared in Pit Norte. Hole FSA-276, drilled in the southern segment of this zone intercepted a number of thick high-grade trends confirming, and partially extending, the general geometry of the high-grade domains. Best results of this hole include 30m at 4.47 g/t Au from 143m, including 13m at 9.04 g/t Au from 149m; and 32m at 1.84 g/t Au from 88, including 8m at 4.36 g/t Au from 108m. Drill Holes FSA-293, FSA-296, FSA-301, FSA-302, and FSA-303 were collared towards the east of Pit Norte targeting conversion and possible extensions (up dip and lateral to the east) extensions of the high grade trends. Notable results include FSA-302 intercept of 7m at 2.58 g/t Au from 183m, including 2m at 4.09 g/t Au from 183m.

Drill holes FSA-294, FSA-295, FSA-298 and FSA-299 targeted the recently discovered E3 Zone (see November 21st, 2022, press release). Even though the geometry of the zone has not been fully constrained, relevant results like hole FSA-298 that intercepted 26m at 1.31 g/t from 428m, including 1m at 14.15 g/t at 450m, confirm the potential of permissive quartz mineralized veining in upper volcanic stratigraphy. The company is confident that additional drilling including current holes being drilled will result in a proper domain outline.

Drill holes FGO-022, FGO-025, FGO-028, FGO-029 and FGO-030, FGO-025, were collared in Gogó da Onça, mainly targeting extensions along strike (North and South). The best intercept came from hole FGO-022 and included 21m at 0.53 g/t Au from 143m, including 1m at 3.83 g/t Au from 150m.

Figure 1. Reported Drill Hole Locations

Figure 2. Select Highlighted Cross Sections of Reported Holes*

Pit Norte

East Zone

E3

* Note sections are shown at different scale

Table 1. Drill Hole locations

Sector Hole number UTM N

m UTM E

m Elevation

m Depth

m Azimuth Dip E3 FSA-294 8810540 820975 660 433.3 99.43 -54.33 E3 FSA-295 8810635 820907 663 449.9 107.97 -48.97 E3 FSA-298 8810765 821024 652 519.8 160.70 -49.01 E3 FSA-299 8810808 821077 648 520.2 155.74 -48.48 East Zone FSA-300 8810610 820474 570 200.2 80.00 -15.01 East Zone FSA-304 8810643 820447 569 200.3 80.00 -15.06 Pit Norte FSA-276 8809902 820396 480 232.0 97.85 -35.48 Pit Norte FSA-293 8810069 820501 505 200.8 133.50 -41.35 Pit Norte FSA-296 8810090 820508 500 211.1 105.00 -27.96 Pit Norte FSA-301 8810068 820500 505 180.4 135.83 -32.19 Pit Norte FSA-302 8810069 820501 505 451.4 111.16 -32.12 Pit Norte FSA-303 8810090 820508 500 327.3 105.27 -31.70 Gogó da Onça FGO-022 8811070 820503 529 241.6 132.95 -31.82 Gogó da Onça FGO-025 8811265 820472 477 288.5 118.00 -14.52 Gogó da Onça FGO-026 8811396 820557 535 204.2 130.00 -29.08 Gogó da Onça FGO-027 8810998 820439 471 159.2 125.00 -19.97 Gogó da Onça FGO-028 8810943 820499 480 201.4 150.00 -14.92 Gogó da Onça FGO-029 8811167 820469 512 372.6 314.48 -40.30 Gogó da Onça FGO-030 8810947 820501 480 159.8 85.00 -14.74

*Collar coordinates by GNSS TP-20 UTM Coordinates, Datum: SAD69 / zone 22S.

*Azimuth Set by compass

*Dip and drill hole trajectory by DEVIFLEX Devico

Table 2. Drill Hole Composites - Infill Drilling

Quality Assurance and Quality Control

Analytical work was carried out by ALS international lab (ALS). MDC send half core samples for sample preparation to the lab. The facilities of the prep lab are located in Goiânia, Brazil 835 km from the MDC project and alternatively in Belo Horizonte, Brazil 1,110 Km from the MDC project. MDC sends out samples to ALS international labs (ALS) with the prep lab located in Goiânia or alternatively in Belo Horizonte. ALS lab sends the prepared aliquots for analytical assay to their lab in Lima, Peru where the prepared samples are systematically analyzed for gold (ppm) by fire assay (Au-AA24) or gold (ppm) by metallic screen (Au-SCR24). Randomly the ICP (Inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry) is done for trace elements in 4 acids (hydrofluoric, perchloric, nitric and hydrochloric) digestion (ME-MS-61). ALS has routine quality control procedures which ensure that every batch of samples includes three sample repeats and at least two commercial standards and two blanks. Cerrado uses standard QA/QC procedures, inserting reference standards and blanks, for the drilling program. The Reference material used are from CDN Resource Laboratories Ltd., ITAK (Instituto de Tecnologia August Kekulé Ltda. and OREAS).

Review of Technical Information

The scientific and technical information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Sergio Gelcich, P.Geo., Vice President, Exploration for Cerrado Gold Inc., who is a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101.

About Cerrado

Cerrado is a Toronto based gold production, development and exploration company focused on gold projects in the Americas. The Company is the 100% owner of both the producing Minera Don Nicolás mine in Santa Cruz province, Argentina, and the highly prospective development project, Monte Do Carmo located in Tocantins State, Brazil.

At Minera Don Nicolas, Cerrado is maximising asset value through further operation optimization and continued production growth. An extensive campaign of exploration is ongoing to further unlock potential resources in our highly prospective land package.

At Monte Do Carmo, Cerrado is rapidly advancing the Serra Alta deposit through Feasibility and production. The Serra Alta deposit Indicated Resources of 541 kozs of contained gold and Inferred Resources of 780 kozs of contained gold (Independent Technical Report - Updated Preliminary Economic Assessment for Serra Alta Deposit, GE21, July 21 2021). The Preliminary Economic Assessment demonstrates robust economics as well as the potential to be one of the industry's lowest cost producers. Cerrado also holds an extensive and highly prospective 82,542 ha land package at Monte Do Carmo.

For more information about Cerrado please visit our website at: www.cerradogold.com.

