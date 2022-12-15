Big Tree Carbon Announces New Industry Alliance

TORONTO, December 15, 2022 - Big Tree Carbon Inc. (the "Company" or "Big Tree") (TSXV:BIGT) is pleased to inform shareholders and the capital markets that the Company has signed an Engagement Letter with Colliers and R&B Cormier Inc. ("Colliers/Cormier"), who will act jointly to provide consulting and analysis services to Big Tree forest carbon projects and future forest-based business developments.

Together, Colliers/Cormier has been responsible for the analysis marketing and sale of $140 million in multiple carbon-based land sales encompassing approximately 180,000 hectares in the past two years in Ontario.

This multidisciplinary success and fee-based engagement with Colliers/Cormier will provide the Company with assistance in raising project and operations capital, securing project development partners and technical services to determine feasibility of carbon based and traditional forestry and power-based projects to foster Big Tree's stated mandate of providing expertise and project funding to First Nations led resource projects.

Big Tree Carbon Inc. is unique as an indigenous led publicly traded Natural Resource development company, actively seeking to contribute to the satisfaction of the 92nd Call to Action of Canada's Truth and Reconciliation Commission with First Nations, Innu, and Metis peoples. The Company's Board and Management strive to incorporate the capital markets' development worldviews with on-the-land indigenous priorities for economic sovereignty and Biodiversity sustainability for First Nations, Innu, and Metis peoples.

ABOUT BIG TREE CARBON INC.

Big Tree Carbon Inc. is an indigenous led publicly-traded natural asset development company based in Ontario, Canada. The Company maintains several legacy mineral exploration properties in Northwestern Ontario as active exploration holdings, including the Ranger Lake, Richardson Lake, Dancing Man and Bridget Lake properties. The Company is currently developing two First Nations forest carbon offset project development partnerships for the Lac Seul First Nation "Lac Seul Community Forest Project" and the Ogoki Forest. Subsidiary corporation Wiigwaasaatig Energy Inc. is a contributor to the Company's sustainable forest optimization approach, focusing on renewable electrical generation and biofuel processing in partnership with proximal indigenous communities.

ABOUT COLLIERS

Colliers is a leading diversified professional services and investment management company. With operations in 63 countries, our 18,000 enterprising professionals work collaboratively to provide expert real estate and investment advice to clients.

For more than 27 years, our experienced leadership with significant inside ownership has delivered compound annual investment returns of approximately 20% for shareholders. With annual revenues of $4.6 billion and $92 billion of assets under management, Colliers maximizes the potential of property and real assets to accelerate the success of our clients, our investors and our people. Learn more at colliers.com, Twitter @Colliers or LinkedIn.

ABOUT R&B CORMIER INC.

R&B Cormier Inc. is a Canada based Natural Resource Contracting and Consulting firm based in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario. The Contracting division supplies satellite, radar and airborne imagery, operational field services, and three-dimensional land mapping. The Consulting division specializes in wood supply and biomass analysis, including timber and non-timber product research. Since 1989 we have gained a reliable reputation in providing cost effective information in some of the most remote international resource projects.

Staff and associates include professional foresters, geologists, seasoned field technicians, research divers, photogrammetrists, GIS and remote sensing technologists, forest management auditors, forest land business analysts, and alternative energy specialists.

Forward Looking Statement:

Some of the statements contained herein may be forward-looking statements which involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Without limitation, statements regarding potential mineralization and resources, exploration results, and future plans and objectives of the Company are forward looking statements that involve various risks. The following are important factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements: changes in the world-wide price of mineral commodities, general market conditions, risks inherent in mineral exploration, risks associated with development, construction and mining operations, the uncertainty of future profitability and the uncertainty of access to additional capital. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events may differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. AurCrest undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

