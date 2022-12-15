Durango Welcomes Dr. Lee Groat to Technical Committee

Vancouver, December 15, 2022 - Durango Resources Inc. (TSXV:DGO) (Frankfurt:86A1) (OTC:ATOXF), (the "Company" or "Durango") announces that further to the news of December 12th, 2022, the Company has added Dr. Lee Groat to its Technical Committee to help advise on its wholly owned Discovery and NMX East Properties in Québec.

Lee Groat graduated from Queen's University with a B.Sc. (Honours, Geology) in 1982 and from the University of Manitoba with a Ph.D. in 1988. From 1988 to 1989 he was a NATO Postdoctoral Fellow at Cambridge University.

Professor Groat has been a faculty member at the University of British Columbia since 1989. In 2002 he was awarded the Killam Prize for Excellence in Teaching, and since 2007 he has been Director of the Integrated Sciences specialization, which enables students to create custom degree programs.

Professor Groat's main research interests are the geology of critical elements, gem deposits, and the crystal chemistry of minerals. He has published more than 150 papers in peer-reviewed scientific journals. From 2001 to 2006 Prof. Groat was Editor of American Mineralogist. From 2012 to 2022 he was Editor of The Canadian Mineralogist. From 2007 until 2021 Prof. Groat was Chair of the Commission on Gem Materials of the International Mineralogical Association.

In 2003 Prof. Groat was elected a Fellow of the Mineralogical Society of America, and in 2009 the new mineral groatite, NaCaMn2+2(PO4)[PO3(OH)]2, was named in his honor. In 2019 he was awarded the Leonard G. Berry medal for distinguished service to the Mineralogical Association of Canada. Professor Groat is an Independent Director of multiple companies in the exploration and technology spheres and a partner in a private consulting company.

The Discovery Property is located in the highly prospective James Bay Territory, 100km north of Chibougamau, Québec in the Frotet-Evans greenstone belt. In July of 2022, Durango completed an exploration drill campaign in an area with known gold anomalies at surface. To date, partial results have come in for holes 1, 2, and 4. Lithium-bearing pegmatite pods were intersected in each of the drill holes which led to the corporate decision to invite additional expertise to the technical committee.

Marcy Kiesman, CEO of Durango stated, "We are extremely excited to have someone of Dr. Groat's caliber join our technical advisory committee at Durango. Between our recent finding of lithium-bearing pegmatites at our Discovery Property and our NMX East Property adjacent to Nemaska Lithium we will be able to keep Dr. Groat busy for the next while."

Melanie Mackay P.Geo, is the qualified person for Durango Resources Inc. and approves the technical content in this news release.

About Discovery

The Discovery Property is located on strike to the southwest of the past producing Troilus gold mine and neighbours Troilus Gold Corp. (TSX-TLG). The Discovery Property is over 6,500ha in size and covers an important geological northeast to southwest regional structure. The Discovery Property has great road access and is accessible year-round via the Route du Nord.

About NMX East

The NMX East Property is located on northern Québec along the Route Nord and situated beside Nemaska Lithium's Whabouchi Deposit which is considered to be the world's second richest and biggest deposit with 27.Mt of proven and probable reserves.

About Durango

Durango is a natural resources company engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The Company is positioned for discovery with a 100% interest in a strategically located group of properties in the Troilus gold camp and in the Windfall Lake gold camp in the Abitibi region of Québec, Canada.

