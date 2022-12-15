Menü Artikel
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

Filing Of Ni 43-101 Technical Report

15:00 Uhr  |  CNW

For Colossal Gold's Northwest Goliath Project in Suriname

VANCOUVER, Dec. 15, 2022 - Awalé Resources Ltd. ("Awalé") or the "Company") (TSXV: ARIC) is pleased to announce the Company has filed a technical report (the "Report") regarding the Northwest Goliath Project in Suriname. This prospective gold project, along trend from the Rosebel Mine in Suriname, forms part of the acquisition of Colossal Gold Resources Limited ("Colossal") by Awalé (the "Acquisition") pursuant to a letter agreement dated September 12, 2022 between Awalé, Colossal and the shareholders of Colossal. The Report was prepared pursuant to the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") and in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards for Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

The Acquisition is conditional on, among other matters, the Company satisfying the requirements outlined in the TSXV's conditional acceptance letter in compliance with TSXV Policy 5.3 which the Company is in the process of completing (refer news release date October 11, 2022).

A copy of the Report is available for review on both SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and on the Company's website at www.awaleresources.com.

About Awalé Resources

Awalé is an exploration company focused on the discovery of large high-grade gold and copper-gold deposits. The Company currently undertakes exploration activities in the underexplored parts of Côte d'Ivoire. Awalé's success to date at the Odienné Project in the Northwest of Côte d'Ivoire has culminated in a fully funded earn-in Joint Venture with Newmont (the "Newmont JV") covering the Odienné Project where two primary targets for world-class discoveries have been made: i) the gold-rich Empire corridor and ii) the recently defined Charger, Sceptre and now Lando Iron Oxide Copper Gold ("IOCG") targets. Parts of the remaining 200km2 of granted tenure and 400km2 under application remains underexplored and offers significant IOCG potential. The Newmont JV forms the solid foundation for the Company to continue looking at new opportunities in new jurisdictions which offers significant potential for district scale discoveries. Awalé is currently in the process of completing the acquisition of Colossal Gold Resources, a private company with a highly prospective gold exploration portfolio in Suriname, which provides an excellent strategic fit and future growth potential for Awalé.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

AWALE RESOURCES LIMITED.
"Glen Parsons"
Glen Parsons, President and CEO

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by such information. The statements in this news release are made as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law.

Cautionary Statement

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/filing-of-ni-43-101-technical-report-301704187.html

SOURCE Awale Resources



Contact
you can visit the Awalé Resources Ltd. website at www.awaleresources.com; or contact Karen Davies, Head of Investor Relations at Tel: +1.604.314.6270
Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Awalé Resources Ltd.

Awalé Resources Ltd.
Bergbau
Kanada
A3DAD9
CA05455R2081
www.awaleresources.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2022.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap