Optimum Ventures Updates on the Completed Drill Program at the Harry Property in Northwest British Columbia; Visible Gold Observed in the BR Zone

VANCOUVER, Dec. 15, 2022 - Optimum Ventures Ltd. ("Optimum" or the "Company") (TSXV: OPV), announces that a total of 2,128m of drilling was completed on 13 holes before the onset of winter at its Harry Project located within the Golden Triangle near Stewart, BC. The Harry Project is situated within a 200 kilometre ("km") long northwest trending corridor hosting numerous high-grade gold occurrences and discoveries. It is just 30 km southwest of the Eskay Creek Mine and strategically located between Ascot Resources Ltd.'s Premier Mine and Newcrest Mining's Brucejack Mine. Highlights of drilling include:



Intersection of the Swann zone near surface and at depth

Fine visible gold in massive green sphalerite in the BR zone

Intersection of the Saw Cut zone with strong sulphide mineralization

Drill core is out for assaying

ZONES DRILLED:

Golden Summit

The Golden Summit drilled one hole to test a strong IP anomaly under a quartz-sulphide breccia. The hole was terminated at 218m intersecting quartz breccia with galena near surface and a wide zone of alteration with strong disseminated pyrite.

Saw Cut Zone

Four holes were drilled totaling 810m using a JK Smit helicopter portable drill obtaining BTW core was completed. The Saw Cut zone outcrops and has been exposed over a strike length of 40 metres. Sampling along its exposed length in shallow Shaw drill core returned sulphide mineralization consisting of pyrrhotite, galena, sphalerite, chalcopyrite, and pyrite in semi-massive to massive veins, stringers, and interstitials within brecciated zones and/or disseminated throughout the core. The zone is hosted in mudstone, dacite tuff and mudstone supported dacite lapilli-tuff which contain from 1 to 30% pyrite, locally trace to 8% sphalerite and trace to minor galena. Three grab samples collected from the zone were submitted for rush gold and silver assaying at Seacan Labs based in Stewart, BC. The samples returned up to 5.40 g/t gold and 156.4 g/t silver. Geological data gathered to date indicates that the Saw Cut zone belongs to a gold-silver enriched volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) type of mineralization like that of the famous Eskay Creek deposit located just 30 km north of the Harry project.

Swann Zone:

The JK Smit drill was used on the Swann zone where four holes were completed in this year's program. Drilling intersected the zone in all holes completed with mineralization from 2-3 m wide. Mineralization in the zone shows similarities to Eskay Creek-type mineralized structures where footwall and veins had disseminations of dominantly sphalerite-galena-tetrahedrite-pyrite with minor amounts of chalcopyrite. Previous drill results (see press release: 2022-04-20) intersected the Swann zone returned the following results:

Drill Hole # From (m) To (m) Interval (m)* Cu (%) Pb (%) Zn (%) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) S21-3 8.75 24.39 15.64 0.606.37 7.17 8.74 3.10 433.4 S21-4 14.57 23.78 9.26 0.745 14.0 9.33 1.64 690.1

* Stated lengths in meters are downhole core lengths and not true widths.

BR zone

Several holes were drilled from one location to test the BR zone and the Swann at depth. Two holes intersected the BR zone with the first hole intersecting 3 m of mineralization consisting of 2 m of quartz-galena-sphalerite and 1 m of massive green sphalerite with fine visible gold. The hole intersected another zone of quartz-sulphide before hitting the Swann zone at approximately 250m. The second hole was terminated due to winter conditions but intersected the BR zone at approximately 65m. The BR is a zone of massive galena with minor sphalerite veinlets in a stockwork. Discovered while prospecting the Swann zone, it appears to run parallel to and is approximately 100m east and uphill from the Swann zone. Prior sampling on the BR returned values from 1.8 to 26.6 grams per tonne gold and 282.9 to 1,003.2 g/t silver in five samples from the zone. The zone's relationship to the Swann is hoped to be determined by this year's drilling.

E Kruchkowski, director of the Company in charge of exploration states: "The 2022 exploration was highly successful in generating numerous gold-silver-base metal targets. Work indicated a project that is underlain by 3 different mineralizing events; namely silver rich base metal, silicified zones with gold values associated with pyrite and gold-silver enriched volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) type of mineralization like that of the famous Eskay Creek deposit. Once all assays are received and tabulated the Company will plan the 2023 exploration program."

