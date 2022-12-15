ESGold Enters into a Joint Venture to Produce ESG Friendly Construction Materials from its Toxic Tailings at Montauban

VANCOUVER, December 15, 2022 - ESGold Corp. ("ESGold" or the "Company") (CSE:ESAU), (Frankfurt:N2W), (OTC:SEKZF) is very pleased to announce that it has entered into a joint venture agreement with DMCMS Inc. to produce and sell construction building materials. The new Joint Venture will use an organic Polymer that will bond the processed tailings into building materials with shapes including, Bricks, Cinder Blocks, Paving Stones, Patio Tiles, Parking Columns and Highway Jersey Barriers used to define traffic lanes. The Polymer can also be used to easily create temporary roads replacing the need for toxic asphalt and concrete.

With the addition of this initiative to ESGold's operations, the Company can complete the cycle of environmental responsibility at its Montauban Project.

When production begins at the mill in 2023, ESGold will be able to take the toxic tailings on its site, use a three (3) stage process to profitably extract Gold and Silver while removing the toxins from the tailings. This is a major environmental feat but now, with the announcement of this new Joint Venture, the Company will take the newly processed and clean tailings, mix this with the polymer and then form a variety of construction materials. The polymer is organic, requires no furnace cooking to set and as a result produces no Carbon Dioxide ("CO2") in the creation of the building materials which have proven to be stronger than concrete.

'The initiative to use the organic polymer to create building materials offers a new revenue stream with very low upfront and ongoing operational costs over and above the extraction of gold and silver at Montauban," Stated Jean Yves Therien, CEO of ESGold Corp. "Equally important is the positive environmental impact that this initiative brings to Quebec. The manufacturing of concrete is the second largest generator of CO2 in the world. ESGold's new process will create needed building materials for the Quebec construction industry that are superior in strength, easier to engineer and create zero carbon emissions."

ESGold has negotiated for the exclusive rights to use the polymer in the province of Quebec by providing 49% of the net earnings to DMCMS Inc. DMCMS Inc. and ESGold will develop a material testing program, processing plant and a related marketing plan to be implemented in the summer of 2023.

About the Company

ESGold Corp. is a Canadian environmentally aware resource exploration and processing company. Management has demonstrated expertise in advancing gold exploration projects into acquisition targets, most notably in the province of Quebec. ESGold's principal restoration and recovery project is the Montauban property situated in Quebec, just 80 kilometers west of Quebec City. Recently, the Company has also entered into a joint venture agreement to determine the presence of recoverable metals in the Ottawa River, consistent with ESGold's commitment to environmental recovery solutions.

