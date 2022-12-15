Robex: Incident at Nampala, Mali

QUÉBEC CITY, Dec. 15, 2022 -- Robex Resources Inc. ("Robex", "the Group" or "the Company") (TSXV: RBX).



Early this morning, following an intrusion of artisanal miners in the perimeter of the operations, an incident with a gendarme has caused one death and one injured among the artisanal miners. The management and the workers would like to express their condolences to the family.

This incident caused a crowd movement forcing access to the site. All necessary precautions have been taken to avoid deterioration of the situation to protect workers and the population from further violence.

All employees and subcontractors have been taken care of and are safe, no injuries in the Nampala staff are noted.

Production has been temporarily suspended and an assessment of damages and safety conditions to restart the operations is underway.

The management of Robex.

