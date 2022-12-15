Ivanhoe Mines to Respond to Flawed and Deceptive Globe and Mail Article on Ivanhoe's Success in the Democratic Republic of Congo

Johannesburg, December 15, 2022 - Ivanhoe Mines (TSX: IVN) (OTCQX: IVPAF) is composing a formal response to a misleading and sensationalist article written by Geoffrey York of the Globe and Mail, dated December 15, 2022, that references an equally flawed and misleading report published by a U.S.-based organization, The Sentry, dated December 2022.

The article and report contain numerous inaccuracies, misrepresentations of Democratic Republic of Congo law and Ivanhoe Mines' business relationships, and demonstrate a fundamental misunderstanding of the legislative framework under the Democratic Republic of Congo mining codes.

The company intends to respond in full to these allegations shortly.

