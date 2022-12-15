York Harbour Metals Appoints J. Douglas Blanchflower as Chief Operating Officer

Toronto, December 15, 2022 - York Harbour Metals Inc. (TSXV: YORK) (OTC Pink: YORKF) (FSE: 5DE0) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. J. Douglas Blanchflower, a professional geologist, as Chief Operating Officer (COO) effective immediately. Mr. Blanchflower will also continue as a director of the Company.

Mr. Blanchflower has a proven track record of leading major exploration projects advancing through to development. He will assume a leadership role in York Harbour's fieldwork and mineral exploration programs, including their planning and execution.

Mr. Bruce Durham, President & CEO commented, "Doug's experience and understanding of geology and exploration methodology will contribute greatly to advancing our high-grade copper-zinc VMS project in Newfoundland. Doug has been instrumental in our progress to date, and I am extremely pleased to have Doug committed to the continued success of the Company."

About Mr. J. Douglas Blanchflower

Mr. Blanchflower (P.Geo.) has over 50 years of mineral exploration experience. He is a Professional Geologist registered with the Engineers and Geoscientists B.C. and Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Newfoundland and Labrador. Mr. Blanchflower is a graduate of Economic Geology with a Bachelor of Science, Honours Geology degree from the University of British Columbia in 1971. Prior to founding Minorex Consulting Limited in 1982 he worked for several major mineral exploration companies. Since then, he has implemented, supervised, and managed gold-silver, uranium, and base metal exploration programs throughout North and South America and Asia. During his career, Mr. Blanchflower has served as a director and senior management with several mining companies including Rea Gold Corporation during the discovery of the Rea VMS and Samatosum copper-silver deposits near Adams Lake, B.C., and Noront Resources Ltd. during the discovery and exploration of the McFaulds Lake Cu-Ni-PGM-Cr deposit in northern Ontario.

About the Company

York Harbour Metals Inc. (TSXV: YORK) (OTC Pink: YORKF) (FSE: 5DE0) is an exploration and development company focused on the York Harbour high-grade Copper-Zinc Project that includes a past-producing mine situated approximately 27 km west-northwest of Corner Brook, Newfoundland. The Company has core drilled approximately 19,260 metres since July 2021 to confirm and extend the footprint of the high-grade copper-zinc mineralization within the Main Mine area. The Company plans to continue core drilling to test known volcanogenic massive sulphide targets within the expanded Main Mine area. Drilling is also planned to test targets interpreted from the recently completed Induced Polarization geophysical survey that covered much of the property and that has confirmed the exploration potential of Main Mine area as well as the potential for similar mineralization to occur in the No. 4 Brook, Pinnacle Pond, and the Sea-Level adit mineral showing areas. The Company is currently awaiting permits to access the 4 Level Adit which once approved, could provide access to over 1,280 metres of underground workings.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/148213