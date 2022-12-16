Norseman Silver Amends Terms of Certain Warrants

Vancouver, December 16, 2022 - Norseman Silver Inc. (TSXV:NOC) (Q:NOCSF) ("Norseman" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the Company has, subject to TSXV approval, extended the expiry date of the warrants issued on January 14, 2021 pursuant to its private placement for a period of six months. All other terms, including the exercise price, remains the same. The new expiry date for the warrants will be July 14, 2023.

Norseman Silver is focused on acquiring, exploring and developing silver assets with upside potential in the Americas. The Company's current property portfolio includes the Taquetren silver project, located in Rio Negro, Argentina, and the Cariboo, Silver Vista, Silver Switchback projects, located in a prolific region in central British Columbia, Canada. The Company's shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol NOC and on the OTCQB under the symbol NOCSF. Learn more about Norseman Silver at www.norsemansilver.com.

