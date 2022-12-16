Ivanhoe Mines to Release Detailed Response to Misleading Globe and Mail Article on December 19, 2022

Johannesburg, December 16, 2022 - Ivanhoe Mines (TSX: IVN) (OTCQX: IVPAF) is composing a detailed response to the Globe and Mail article written by Geoffrey York and published on December 15, 2022. The company currently is collecting facts and details to address the many omissions and misrepresentations within the article and referenced report from U.S.-based organization the Sentry, and expects to release this fact-based response on Monday, December 19, 2022.
About Ivanhoe Mines
Ivanhoe Mines is a Canadian mining company focused on advancing its three principal projects in Southern Africa: the major new, mechanized, underground mines at the Kamoa-Kakula Mining Complex in the Democratic Republic of Congo, the development of the Platreef palladium-rhodium-platinum-nickel-copper-gold discovery in South Africa; and the restart of the historic Kipushi zinc-copper-germanium-silver mine, also in the Democratic Republic of Congo.
Information Contact
Vancouver: Matthew Keevil +1.604.558.1034
London: Tommy Horton +44 7866 913 207
Website www.ivanhoemines.com
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/148315
Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!