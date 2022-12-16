Ivanhoe Mines to Release Detailed Response to Misleading Globe and Mail Article on December 19, 2022

Johannesburg, December 16, 2022 - Ivanhoe Mines (TSX: IVN) (OTCQX: IVPAF) is composing a detailed response to the Globe and Mail article written by Geoffrey York and published on December 15, 2022. The company currently is collecting facts and details to address the many omissions and misrepresentations within the article and referenced report from U.S.-based organization the Sentry, and expects to release this fact-based response on Monday, December 19, 2022.

Ivanhoe Mines is a Canadian mining company focused on advancing its three principal projects in Southern Africa: the major new, mechanized, underground mines at the Kamoa-Kakula Mining Complex in the Democratic Republic of Congo, the development of the Platreef palladium-rhodium-platinum-nickel-copper-gold discovery in South Africa; and the restart of the historic Kipushi zinc-copper-germanium-silver mine, also in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

