Carlyle Announces Stock Option Grant

Vancouver, December 16, 2022 - Carlyle Commodities Corp. (CSE: CCC) (FSE: BJ4) (OTC Pink: DLRYF) ("Carlyle" or the "Company") announces that it has granted 325,000 options (each, a "Option") to a consultant of the Company for the purchase of up to 325,000 common shares (each, a "Share") in the capital of the Company, pursuant to the Company's Stock Option Plan. Each Option vested immediately and is exercisable for a period of five (5) years at an exercise price of $0.25 per Share.
About Carlyle
Carlyle is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. Carlyle owns 100% of the Newton Project in the Clinton Mining Division of B.C. and is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") under the symbol "CCC".
