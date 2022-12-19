Allied Copper Appoints Additional Director And Grants Stock Options

Vancouver, Dec. 19, 2022 - Allied Copper Corp. (TSX-V: CPR, OTCQB: CPRRF) (the "Company" or "Allied Copper"), is pleased to announce that it has appointed the Lt. General (ret'd) Honourable Andrew Leslie to its board of directors, effective immediately.



General Andrew Leslie has been a soldier, business leader, Federal Parliamentarian, Chief Government Whip and board director with corporate, charitable and government organizations. His career in the Canadian Armed Forces culminated as the Commander/CEO of the Canadian Army for four years during the latest Afghan War, where he was responsible for the leadership of 60,000 people, their equipment, training, a multi billion-dollar budget and related equipment programs.

After international tours with both the UN and NATO in peacekeeping and war and numerous Canadian and international awards and decorations, he joined a large Canadian corporation as a senior Vice President. Elected as the Federal MP representing the riding of Orleans in 2015, he was Chief Government Whip and a member of the Privy Council of Canada, attending the Results and Risk Management Cabinet Committee. In January 2017 the Prime Minister focused him on Canada-U.S. relations as Parliamentary Secretary for Global Affairs, and he attended the relevant cabinet committee on Trade. He has spent considerable time in the U.S. and across Canada interacting with military and business leaders, Governors and Congress on trade-related issues.

A graduate of numerous military courses on leadership, governance, ethics, strategy, tactics, equipment acquisition and risk management, General Leslie's education includes the University of Ottawa (Economics), the Royal Military College (MA/Strategic Studies), the University of London (U.K.), as well as executive courses at the Harvard Business School and the Canadian Forces Colleges, and he is a recent graduate of the Institute of Directors Education program from the Rotman School of Management. In 2021 he was conferred the degree of Doctor (honoris causa) from the Royal Military College. He currently lives in Ottawa and is bilingual (English/French).

The Company also announces the grant of 4,800,000 incentive stock options (the "Stock Options") to certain of its directors, officers, consultants, and employees pursuant to the Company's Stock Option Plan. The options are exercisable for a period of four years at a price of CAD$ 0.155 per share.

About Allied Copper

Allied Copper (TSX-V: CPR, OTCQB: CPRRF), is a growth-oriented, battery-metals focused exploration company whose strategy is to acquire and develop low-cost and potentially high-growth battery metals assets that represent key inputs needed to support the global energy transition, located in ESG-friendly jurisdictions. Allied's core assets include a partnership agreement to earn-in on the copper-focused Klondike Property in Colorado, and via the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, Volt Lithium Corp., approximately 400,000 acres of mines and minerals permits in the Rainbow Lake area of Alberta, specifically targeting lithium found in the brines of the Keg River formation. Allied is committed to operating efficiently and with transparency across all areas of the business and are sharply focused on creating long-term, sustainable value for shareholders. Investors and other interested parties are encouraged to subscribe for Allied's news releases and other corporate updates by visiting the Company's website: www.alliedcoppercorp.com.

