Goldgroup Announces Proposed Non-Brokered Private Placement

Vancouver, December 19, 2022 - Goldgroup Mining Inc. (TSX: GGA) (OTC Pink: GGAZF) (BMV SIX: GGAN.MX) ("Goldgroup" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of up to 5,700,000 common shares of the Company at a price of $0.10 per common share for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $570,000 (the "Private Placement').

No commissions or fees are payable in connection with the Private Placement. The proceeds from the Private Placement will be used to maintain the Company's existing operations and general working capital requirements.

The closing of the Private Placement is subject to receipt of all necessary approvals, including approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange. All securities issued under the Private Placement will be subject to statutory hold periods expiring four months and one day from the date of closing of the Private Placement.

About Goldgroup

Goldgroup is a Canadian-based gold production, development, and exploration Company with a significant upside in a portfolio of projects in Mexico, including an interest in DynaResource de Mexico, S.A. de C.V., which owns 100% of the high-grade gold exploration project, San José de Gracia located in the State of Sinaloa. In addition, the Company operates its 100%-owned Cerro Prieto heap-leach gold mine, in the State of Sonora, Mexico.

Goldgroup is led by a team of highly successful and seasoned individuals with extensive expertise in mine development, corporate finance, and exploration in Mexico. Goldgroup's mission is to increase gold production, mineral resources, profitability and cash flow, with a view to building a leading gold producer.

For further information on Goldgroup, please visit www.goldgroupmining.com

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Investor Relations

Toll Free: 1-877-655-ozAu (6928)

