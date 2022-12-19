Beauce Gold Fields Closed a $200,000 Flow-Through Financing

Montreal, December 19, 2022 - Beauce Gold Fields (TSXV: BGF) (Champs D'Or en Beauce), ("BGF" or the "Company"): is pleased to announce that it closed a non-brokered private placement of 2,500,000 Flow-Through shares at $0.08 per share for gross proceeds of $200,000.

In connection with the placement, the company will pay a cash finder's fee of $14,000.00 to GloRes Securities Inc. of Stouffville, Ontario. The company will also issue 87,500 warrants to GloRes Securities Inc. and 87,500 warrants to Marquest Asset Management Inc. of Toronto, Ontario. Each warrant will give to GloRes Securities Inc. and Marquest Asset Management Inc. the right to purchase one common share of the company at $0.08 for 24 months following the closing of the placement. Each share and warrant issued pursuant to the placement will have a mandatory four-month-and-one-day hold period from the date of closing of the placement.

The placement is subject to standard regulatory approvals including the approval of the exchange. The proceeds of the placement will be used to finance exploration.

About Beauce Gold Fields

Beauce Gold Fields is a gold exploration company focused on placer to hard rock exploration in the Beauce region of Southern Quebec. The Company's objective is the trace old placer gold workings back to a bedrock source to uncover economic lode gold deposits. The Company's flagship property is the St-Simon-les-Mines Gold project site of Canada's first gold rush that pre-dates the Yukon Klondike. The Beauce region hosted some of the largest historical placer gold mines in Eastern North America that were active from 1860s to the 1960s. It produced some of the largest gold nuggets in Canadian mining history (50oz to 71oz). (Source Sedar: 43-101 Report - Beauce July 4th 2018, , Author B. Violette)

Beauce Gold Fields website www.beaucegold.com.

Disclaimers:

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements containing the words "may", "plan", "will", "estimate", "continue", "anticipate", "intend", "expect", "in the process" and other similar expressions which constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current expectation and assumptions, and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, our expectations regarding mineral exploration. Such statements reflect the current views of the Company with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties and other risks detailed from time-to-time in the Company's on-going filings with the securities regulatory authorities, which filings can be found at www.sedar.com. Actual results, events, and performance may differ materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements either as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information contact

Patrick Levasseur, President and CEO Tel: (514) 262-9239

Bernard J. Tourillon, Chairman and COO Tel (514) 907-1011

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/148628