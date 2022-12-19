Arizona Silver Exploration announces Finders Fees

Vancouver, December 19, 2022 - Arizona Silver Exploration. (TSXV:AZS) (OTC:AZASF) announces that further to its December 19, 2022 news release, finders fees were paid pursuant to the private placement previously announced in the amount of $13,425 cash and 97,200 shares. The shares were issued at the same price as the private placement.

www.arizonasilverexploration.com

On behalf of the Board of Directors:

Arizona Silver Exploration Inc.

Mike Stark, CEO, President

Arizona Silver Exploration Inc.

Phone: (604) 833-4278

