Baselode Announces Closing of C$3M Bought Deal Private Placement

TORONTO, Dec. 19, 2022 - Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV: FIND) (OTCQB: BSENF) ("Baselode" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the closing of its previously announced "bought deal" private placement (the "Offering") for gross proceeds of C$3.0 million from the sale of 3,571,429 flow-through units of the Company that were sold to charitable purchasers (each, a "Charity FT Unit") at a price of C$0.84 per Charity FT Unit. The Charity FT Units were sold through a syndicate of underwriters led by Red Cloud Securities Inc. and PI Financial Corp. and included Research Capital Corporation (collectively, the "Underwriters").

Each Charity FT Unit consists of one common share of the Company to be issued as a "flow-through share" within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (each, a "FT Share") and one half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant shall entitle the holder to purchase one common share of the Company (each, a "Warrant Share") at a price of C$0.80 at any time on or before December 19, 2024.

The Company intends to use the proceeds raised from the Offering for exploration of the Company's projects in the Athabasca Basin. Proceeds from the sale of FT Shares will be used to incur "Canadian exploration expenses" as defined in subsection 66.1(6) of the Income Tax Act and "flow through mining expenditures" as defined in subsection 127(9) of the Income Tax Act. Such proceeds will be renounced to the subscribers with an effective date not later than December 31, 2022, in the aggregate amount of not less than the total amount of gross proceeds raised from the issue of FT Shares.

As consideration for their services, the Underwriters received total cash commission of C$180,000 and received 214,285 broker warrants, with each broker warrant entitling the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of C$0.52 at any time on or before December 19, 2024.

The Charity FT Units were sold to purchasers resident in Canada pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption under Part 5A of National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions (the "Listed Issuer Financing Exemption"). Since the Offering was completed pursuant to the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption, the securities issued in the Offering will not be subject to a hold period pursuant to applicable Canadian securities laws.

About Baselode Energy Corp.

Baselode controls 100% of approximately 227,000 hectares for exploration in the Athabasca Basin area, northern Saskatchewan, Canada. The land package is free of any option agreements or underlying royalties.

Baselode's Athabasca 2.0 exploration thesis focuses on discovering near-surface, basement-hosted, high-grade uranium orebodies outside the Athabasca Basin. The exploration thesis is further complemented by the Company's preferred use of innovative and well-understood geophysical methods to map deep structural controls to identify shallow targets for diamond drilling.

