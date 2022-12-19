Rackla Metals increases previously announced non-brokered private placement

Vancouver, December 19, 2022 - Rackla Metals Inc. (TSXV-RAK) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that, as a result of strong demand, it has added a hard-dollar unit offering (the "HD Offering") component to its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "FT Offering", and together with the HD Offering, the "Offering"), and has increased the size of the Offering to a minimum of $3,489,025. The Company now intends to issue (i) 11,365,000 flow-through units (the "FT Units") per the terms described in the December 8, 2022 press release, and (ii) up to 1,250,000 hard-dollar units (the "HD Units") at a price of $0.20 per HD Unit. Each HD Unit will consist of one common share and one-half warrant. Each whole warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one additional common share of the Company at $0.35 for two years from the closing date of the financing. All amounts herein are expressed in Canadian dollars.

The proceeds from the HD Offering are intended to be used for general corporate purposes. The Offering is subject to acceptance for filing by the TSX Venture Exchange.

The securities to be offered pursuant to the financing have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, United States persons absent registration or any applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

