Nortec Minerals Corp. Announces TSXV Approval of Share Consolidation

Vancouver, December 19, 2022 - Nortec Minerals Corp. (TSXV: NVT) (the "Company" or "Nortec") announces that the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") has approved a share consolidation of the outstanding common shares of the Company (the "Common Shares") on the basis of five (5) pre-Consolidation Common Shares for one (1) post-Consolidation Common Share (the "Consolidation").

The Consolidation will be effective at the open of the market on December 23, 2022 (the "Effective Date"). The Company will not change its name as part of the Consolidation but the post-Consolidation Common Shares will have a new CUSIP number, which is 65655Q301 (ISIN: CA65655Q3017). The Common Shares will continue to trade on the TSXV under its current symbol, "NVT".

The Company currently has 232,266,479 Common Shares issued and outstanding. As at the Effective Date, the Company will have approximately 46,453,296 post-Consolidated Common Shares issued and outstanding.

About Nortec Minerals Corp.

Nortec is a mineral exploration company that holds 100% interests in two exploration stage critical mineral (zinc) projects, namely the Mattagami River Zinc properties and the Sturgeon Lake VMS, both located in Ontario, Canada. Additionally, the Company holds a 16.4% interest in the Tammela Gold and Tammela Lithium projects in Southwest Finland. Additional information can be found on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com and its website at www.nortecminerals.com.

