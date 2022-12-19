Menü Artikel
Nortec Minerals Corp. Announces TSXV Approval of Share Consolidation

Vancouver, December 19, 2022 - Nortec Minerals Corp. (TSXV: NVT) (the "Company" or "Nortec") announces that the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") has approved a share consolidation of the outstanding common shares of the Company (the "Common Shares") on the basis of five (5) pre-Consolidation Common Shares for one (1) post-Consolidation Common Share (the "Consolidation").

The Consolidation will be effective at the open of the market on December 23, 2022 (the "Effective Date"). The Company will not change its name as part of the Consolidation but the post-Consolidation Common Shares will have a new CUSIP number, which is 65655Q301 (ISIN: CA65655Q3017). The Common Shares will continue to trade on the TSXV under its current symbol, "NVT".

The Company currently has 232,266,479 Common Shares issued and outstanding. As at the Effective Date, the Company will have approximately 46,453,296 post-Consolidated Common Shares issued and outstanding.

About Nortec Minerals Corp.

Nortec is a mineral exploration company that holds 100% interests in two exploration stage critical mineral (zinc) projects, namely the Mattagami River Zinc properties and the Sturgeon Lake VMS, both located in Ontario, Canada. Additionally, the Company holds a 16.4% interest in the Tammela Gold and Tammela Lithium projects in Southwest Finland. Additional information can be found on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com and its website at www.nortecminerals.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Michael Malana"
Interim CEO and Director
P: (604) 561-2687

This press release is not an offer or a solicitation of an offer of securities.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements which involve known and unknown risks, delays and uncertainties not under the Company's control which may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from the results, performance or expectations implied by these forward-looking statements.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

