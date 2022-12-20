Menü Artikel
08:00 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

For immediate release

20 December 2022

Serabi Gold Plc

("Serabi" or the "Company")

Results of Extraordinary General Meeting

Serabi Gold Plc (AIM:SRB, TSX:SBI), the Brazilian-focused gold mining and development company, announces that at the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company held at 2:00 pm on 19 December 2022, Shareholders approved all the ordinary resolutions (the "Resolutions") proposed in the notice of meeting dated 14 November 2022 (the "Notice of Meeting").

Unless otherwise stated all defined terms in this announcement are consistent with the definitions set out in the Notice of Meeting.

The voting was determined by a poll and the results in respect of each Resolution were as follows:

RESOLUTION VOTES FOR % VOTES AGAINST % VOTES TOTAL % OF ISC* VOTED VOTES WITHHELD
1. That the Directors' Report and financial statements of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2021 be received and adopted 47,653,557 96.48% 1,738,018 3.52% 49,391,575 65.22% 15,467
2. To appoint PKF Littlejohn LLP as auditor of the Company 49,378,630 99.97% 13,095 0.03% 49,391,725 65.22% 15,317
3. To authorise the Directors of the Company to fix the auditor's remuneration and the terms of their engagement 49,357,625 99.93% 34,100 0.07% 49,391,725 65.22% 15,317

* ISC - Issued Share Capital

The person who arranged for the release of this announcement on behalf of the Company was Clive Line, Director.

Enquiries:

Serabi Gold Plc
Michael Hodgson Tel: +44 (0)20 7246 6830
Chief Executive Mobile: +44 (0)7799 473621
Clive Line Tel: +44 (0)20 7246 6830
Finance Director Mobile: +44 (0)7710 151692
Email: contact@serabigold.com
Website: www.serabigold.com
Beaumont Cornish Limited

Nominated Adviser and Financial Adviser
Roland Cornish / Michael Cornish Tel: +44 (0)20 7628 3396
Peel Hunt LLP

Joint UK Broker
Ross Allister / Alexander Allen Tel: +44 (0)20 7418 9000
Tamesis Partners LLP

Joint UK Broker
Charlie Bendon / Richard Greenfield Tel: +44 (0)20 3882 2868
Camarco

Financial PR
Gordon Poole / Emily Hall Tel: +44(0) 20 3757 4980

Copies of this release are available from the Company's website at www.serabigold.com.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange, nor any other securities regulatory authority, has approved or disapproved of the contents of this announcement.

