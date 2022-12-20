Brixton Metals Drills 262m of 1.04 g/t Gold Including 75.49m of 2.35 g/t Gold Including 6.93m of 7.16 g/t Gold at its Trapper Target on the Thorn Project

VANCOUVER, Dec. 20, 2022 - Brixton Metals Corp. (TSX-V: BBB, OTCQB: BBBXF) (the "Company" or "Brixton") is pleased to announce additional drill results from its wholly owned Thorn Project. The project is located in Northwest British Columbia within the Taku River Tlingit and Tahltan First Nations' traditional territory.

Highlights

Hole THN22-255 returned 262m of 1.04 g/t Au from 12m depth Including 147.19m of 1.59 g/t Au Including 75.49m of 2.35 g/t Au Including 6.93m of 7.16 g/t Au



Hole THN22-254 yielded 102m of 1.02 g/t Au from 4m depth Including 39.00m of 2.11 g/t Au Including 8.00m of 5.60 g/t Au





Vice President of Exploration, Christina Anstey, stated, "We are encouraged by the broad near surface gold intercepts on the Trapper Gold Target. Gold mineralization including visible gold observed in the quartz diorite host has significantly increased the scale of the Trapper Target which remains open in all directions. We look forward to reporting on the additional 19 holes from Trapper Target and the remaining 3 deep holes from the Camp Creek Copper Porphyry Target as assays become available from the 2022 Thorn Program."

Click here for Figure 1. Gold Geochemistry and Trapper Target Location Map:

https://brixtonmetals.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/Figure-1_20Dec2022.jpg

Table 1. Select Mineralized Intervals for the Trapper Target Drilling.

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) THN22-245 2.70 193.96 191.26 0.53 including 20.21 131.00 110.79 0.74 including 103.00 160.00 57.00 0.87 including 103.00 131.00 28.00 1.33 THN22-254 4.00 106.00 102.00 1.02 including 6.00 45.00 39.00 2.11 including 20.00 35.45 15.45 3.37 including 20.00 28.00 8.00 5.60 Hole ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) THN22-255 12.00 274.00 262.00 1.04 including 98.81 246.00 147.19 1.59 including 98.81 174.30 75.49 2.35 including 144.00 150.93 6.93 7.16 THN22-257 4.00 93.57 89.57 0.80 including 4.00 42.00 38.00 1.75 including 9.00 38.00 29.00 2.18 including 9.00 20.00 11.00 3.62

All assay values are uncut weighted averages and intervals reflect drilled lengths as further drilling is required to determine the true widths of the mineralized zone.



The 2022 program included 58 holes for 18,200m of drilling across 4 target areas, with most of the drilling at the Camp Creek Copper dominant porphyry, the Trapper Gold Target and to a lesser extent the Outlaw Gold Target and the Metla Copper-Gold Target. Assays will be released as they become available. During 2022, a total of 520 rocks and 1,157 soil samples were collected with a primary focus on the Metla and Trapper Targets, in addition to the East Copper Target and the Val Copper Target. A total combined 1,229 line-kilometres of airborne magnetics and radiometrics were flown over the Metla, Trapper, Val and East Targets.

Click here for Figure 2. Plan Map of Collar Locations and Drill Traces at the Trapper Target:

https://brixtonmetals.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/Figure-2_20Dec2022.jpg

Discussion

The 2022 Phase 2 drill campaign at Trapper was designed to test the southern and eastern extensions of the main mineralized trend previously identified in 2021 and early 2022. Step-out drilling was planned through a combination of mapping, oriented core data, and soil geochemistry, where soil samples collected during the 2022 field season extended the gold and zinc soil anomaly to the south and east. Results from the 2022 drill program continue to demonstrate the potential for broad intercepts of near surface gold mineralization which remains open in all directions.

Drill hole THN22-255 was planned as part of a series of southern step-outs from the previously identified mineralized trend targeting broader intervals of quartz diorite and the contact with the lapilli tuff which have been identified as favorable hosts for gold-bearing mineralized structures at Trapper. THN22-255 was collared from the south into quartz diorite where base metal sulphide veins containing visible gold (Figures 4 to 7) were observed, assaying 262m of 1.04 g/t Au, including 75.49m of 2.35 g/t Au, and including 6.93m of 7.16 g/t Au. THN22-252 collared off the same pad location, drilling to the northeast, intercepted 123.00m of 0.20 g/t Au. Assays are pending for THN22-249 from the same pad location, which was drilled at an azimuth of 5 degrees.

Drill hole THN22-245 was drilled as a 50m eastern step-out (azimuth of 8 degrees with a -60 dip) from the THN22-255 and collared into quartz-diorite from the south intercepting visible gold hosted in base metal sulphide veins, assaying 28.00m of 1.33 g/t Au within a broader interval of 191.26m of 0.53 g/t Au. THN22-247 was drilled down dip, from the same pad location and intercepted 75.00m of 0.37 g/t Au including 7.00m of 1.51 g/t Au. Assays are pending for three additional holes drill from this location.

Drill holes THN22-254 and THN22-257 were both drilled from the same pad location located 115m east of THN22-255 and 65m east of THN22-245. The pad location was planned to test the southeast extension of the projected diorite-lapilli tuff contact and the main mineralized trend interpreted from soil geochemistry and oriented drill core data. Both holes were successful in intercepting high-grade gold mineralization and visible gold (Figure 8) within a broader envelope of low-grade gold mineralization, such as 8.00m of 5.60 g/t Au within 102.00m of 1.02 g/t Au in THN22-254 and 38.00m of 1.75 g/t Au within 11.00m of 3.62 g/t Au in THN22-257. Assays are pending for two additional holes drilled from this location.

Gold mineralization at Trapper is structurally controlled, and northwest, east-west and northeast trends have been identified. Mineralization appears to favour the contact between the Cretaceous (85Ma) quartz diorite and the Triassic lapilli tuff volcanic rocks with broad gold intervals largely hosted within the quartz diorite unit. The gold is associated with silver and base metal veins as pyrite-galena-sphalerite +/- chalcopyrite +/- bornite. With the use of oriented core measurements, surface mapping, geochemistry and magnetics, the aim is to achieve predictability of the gold-bearing zones. The current drilling at the Trapper Target is located about 7km southeast from the Camp Creek Copper Porphyry Target. The Trapper Target at surface is expressed as a 4km northwest trending gold and zinc soil geochemical anomaly which is part of the larger 11km gold geochemical anomaly as seen in Figure 1.

Click here for Figure 3. Cross Section of Trapper Gold Drill Target, Southwest View:

https://brixtonmetals.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/Figure-3_20Dec2022.jpg

Click here for Figure 4. Visible Gold Photograph of HQ Core from Hole THN22-255 at 130.92m Depth:

https://brixtonmetals.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/Figure-4_20Dec2022.jpg

Click here for Figure 5. Visible Gold Photographs of HQ Core from Hole THN22-255 at 150.78m Depth:

https://brixtonmetals.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/Figure-5_20Dec2022.jpg

Click here for Figure 6. Visible Gold Photographs of HQ Core from Hole THN22-255 at 171.41m Depth:

https://brixtonmetals.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/Figure-6_20Dec2022.jpg

Click here for Figure 7. Visible Gold Photograph of HQ Core from Hole THN22-255 at 244.26m Depth:

https://brixtonmetals.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/Figure-7_20Dec2022.jpg

Click here for Figure 8. Visible Gold Photographs of HQ Core from Hole THN22-254 at 21.20m and 35.60m Depth:

https://brixtonmetals.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/Figure-8_20Dec2022.jpg

THN22-210 was drilled from the same pad location as previously released holes THN22-208 and THN22-209. THN22-211 was drilled 1.5 kilometers north-west of the main Trapper zone to test a strong geophysical conductor and returned insignificant results. Drill holes THN22-216, THN22-217, THN22-218, and THN22-219 were drilled from the same pad location 130 meters north-northwest from THN22-205 to test the mineralized trend from the opposite direction. It was determined that the ideal orientation is north to northeast. THN22-224 was targeting high grade copper mineralization that was found on surface, but due to terrain limitations, the pad location was not optimal for the target and the hole returned insignificant results. THN22-225 and THN22-226 were targeting a visible gold vein found on surface, with grab sample assays up to 106.5 g/t Au. Due to terrain limitations the pad location was not optimal for the target and holes 224-226 returned insignificant results.

Table 2. Additional Select Mineralized Intervals for the Tapper Target Drilling.

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) THN22-210 5.00 93.00 88.00 0.11 THN22-211 no significant results THN22-216 43.00 123.00 80.00 0.33 including 59.00 99.00 40.00 0.48 including 59.00 69.00 10.00 0.97 THN22-217 4.57 103.50 98.93 0.26 including 6.00 59.00 53.00 0.34 including 50.00 59.00 9.00 1.02 THN22-218 5.00 98.20 93.20 0.26 including 90.00 98.20 8.20 2.07 THN22-219 7.00 184.40 177.40 0.26 including 62.00 184.40 122.40 0.34 including 95.00 118.00 23.00 0.88 THN22-224 no significant results THN22-225 no significant results THN22-226 no significant results THN22-247 3.00 78.00 75.00 0.37 including 7.00 51.00 44.00 0.51 including 7.00 14.00 7.00 1.51 THN22-252 32.00 155.00 123.00 0.20 including 44.00 54.83 10.83 0.40

All assay values are uncut weighted averages and intervals reflect drilled lengths as further drilling is required to determine the true widths of the mineralization.



About the Trapper Gold Target

The geochemical footprint for the Trapper Gold Target was expanded in 2021 to 4km by 1.5km. The gold-in-soil geochemical signature has a strong positive correlation to zinc and lead. The Trapper Target represents a volcanic and intrusive hosted gold target. The volcanics are Triassic Stuhini lapilli tuff and at least two intrusive phases have been identified as diorite and quartz diorite. Age-dating for the mineralized intrusive is Cretaceous of 85.2Ma +- 1.2Ma. Visible gold has been identified in core and surface outcrops across the Trapper Target area. Rock grab samples have returned up to 135 g/t Au. Visible gold is recognized in several environments: within base metal-veins-veinlets (sphalerite-galena-pyrite-chalcopyrite), quartz-stockwork, sulphosalt-pyrite veinlets, and disseminated gold in the diorite. In 2022, Brixton drilled 7836m. In 2021, Brixton drilled 3107m. In 2011, forty-two drill holes were completed by a previous operator, totaling 8581m, where drill hole TG11-11 returned 32.64m of 1.78 g/t Au including 0.41m of 92.8 g/t Au with visible gold. The Trapper Target is royalty free.

2022 Outlaw Target Drilling

Three holes were drilled into the Outlaw Gold Target during the 2022 season, designed to test the eastern extent of the mineralized sedimentary horizons.

The Outlaw Gold horizon was expanded by 500 meters to the east by hole THN22-212 that yielded 6m of 0.17 g/t Au and 20 g/t Ag. Hole THN22-214 returned 13m of 0.58 g/t Au and an additional interval of 4.75 meters grading 1.82 g/t Au and 68.1 g/t Ag. The results were less than anticipated; however, the zone remains open. Hole THN22-215 was drilled between the central and east zones; however, it did not return any significant results.

Table 3. Select Mineralized Intervals for the Outlaw Gold Target Drilling.

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au g/t Ag g/t THN22-212 39.00 45.00 6.00 0.17 20.01 including 39.00 40.00 1.00 0.38 50.80 THN22-214 126.00 139.00 13.00 0.58 250.00 257.90 7.90 0.51 281.00 285.75 4.75 1.82 68.10 THN22-215 no significant results

All assay values are uncut weighted averages and intervals reflect drilled lengths as further drilling is required to determine the true widths of the mineralization.



Click here for Figure 9. Collar Locations at the Outlaw Gold Central Target Viewing North:

https://brixtonmetals.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/Figure-9_20Dec2022-scaled.jpg

About the Outlaw Gold Target

The Outlaw Target represents a 5km east-west trending gold geochemical anomaly. Mineralization is at or near surface and is hosted within multiple stacked horizons of sub-horizontal sediments as interbedded siltstone-graywacke with both stratigraphic and structural controls. Gold mineralization is thought to be associated with the Jurassic aged rhyodacite dykes. Early exploration work on the Outlaw Target was conducted by Chevron's Mineral Division in the 1980's, which entailed soil and rock geochemical surveys, trenching and a few drill holes. The best intercept at the Outlaw Target was hole THN14-128 yielding 59.56m of 1.15 g/t Au.

Drilling Information

Table 4. Drill Collar and Hole Information of Current News Release.

Hole ID Easting Northing Elevation (m) Azimuth Dip Depth Zone NR Status THN22-210 630288 6485548 1325 3 -44 160.62 Trapper Current Release THN22-211 629439 6486984 913 193 -71 496.47 Nemo Current Release THN22-212 633059 6490359 1589 189 -58 363.00 Outlaw Current Release THN22-214 633058 6490360 1588 180 -83 378.00 Outlaw Current Release THN22-215 632153 6490361 1857 200 -79 296.75 Outlaw Current Release THN22-216 630191 6485699 1295 189 -52 200.50 Trapper Current Release THN22-217 630191 6485699 1295 214 -55 163.14 Trapper Current Release THN22-218 630191 6485699 1295 215 -70 163.07 Trapper Current Release THN22-219 630194 6485700 1296 138 -51 184.40 Trapper Current Release THN22-224 629950 6485528 1278 136 -45 86.87 Trapper Current Release THN22-225 630505 6485896 1112 99 -54 106.61 Trapper Current Release THN22-226 630507 6485900 1132 127 -65 135.03 Trapper Current Release THN22-245 630349 6485430 1303 8 -60 223.42 Trapper Current Release THN22-247 630349 6485430 1301 7 -81 114.60 Trapper Current Release THN22-252 630302 6485457 1310 2 -63 182.27 Trapper Current Release THN22-254 630410 6485436 1276 26 -76 108.50 Trapper Current Release THN22-255 630303 6485455 1316 26 -44 331.01 Trapper Current Release THN22-257 630410 6485436 1276 5 -76 93.57 Trapper Current Release Total 3,787.83

Table 5. Drill Collar and Hole Information of Holes with Assays Pending.

Hole ID Easting Northing Elevation (m) Azimuth Dip Depth Zone NR Status THN22-213 627659 6491855 626 320 -85 1,243.00 Camp Creek Pending THN22-220 630376 6485538 1287 348 -55 352.04 Trapper Pending THN22-221 628062 6492150 757 0 -88 1,375.15 Camp Creek Pending THN22-222 630376 6485538 1287 348 -71 243.23 Trapper Pending THN22-223 630375 6485535 1286 237 -45 178.31 Trapper Pending THN22-227 630506 6485905 1132 20 -49 76.20 Trapper Pending THN22-228 643032 6471673 1659 18 -78 376.42 Metla Pending THN22-229 643032 6471668 1655 193 -45 372.77 Metla Pending THN22-230 643031 6471670 1651 289 -60 310.90 Metla Pending THN22-231 627863 6492224 772 350 -87 1,297.58 Camp Creek Pending THN22-232 643027 6470330 1622 359 -45 48.77 Metla Pending THN22-233 643025 6470330 1623 0 -59 116.77 Metla Pending THN22-234 643023 6470334 1622 336 -45 82.30 Metla Pending THN22-235 643026 6470329 1620 333 -60 121.92 Metla Pending THN22-236 643030 6470330 1622 72 -43 51.81 Metla Pending THN22-237 630351 6485431 1301 27 -45 308.46 Trapper Pending THN22-238 630459 6485405 1261 24 -47 181.36 Trapper Pending THN22-239 630458 6485404 1261 22 -66 188.36 Trapper Pending THN22-240 630348 6485433 1308 26 -63 213.09 Trapper Pending THN22-241 630257 6485477 1324 3 -47 282.55 Trapper Pending THN22-242 630257 6485477 1324 1 -66 142.64 Trapper Pending THN22-243 630352 6485419 1297 7 -45 406.30 Trapper Pending THN22-244 630258 6485477 1323 24 -47 341.07 Trapper Pending THN22-246 630258 6485477 1324 2 -56 270.36 Trapper Pending THN22-248 630221 6485569 1336 353 -58 257.25 Trapper Pending THN22-249 630302 6485457 1310 5 -45 370.94 Trapper Pending THN22-250 630221 6485569 1336 28 -55 321.86 Trapper Pending THN22-251 630410 6485437 1276 26 -55 180.91 Trapper Pending THN22-253 630410 6485436 1276 25 -65 32.31 Trapper Pending THN22-256 630409 6485437 1276 8 -57 145.08 Trapper Pending Total 9,889.71

Table 6. Drill Collar Information of Previously Released Holes.

Hole ID Easting Northing Elevation (m) Azimuth Dip Depth Zone NR Status THN22-200 627774 6491687 619 241 -69 629.02 Camp Creek No Significant Results THN22-201 627871 6491942 670 239 -83 1302.71 Camp Creek Reported August 16, 2022 THN22-202 627774 6491690 613 290 -76 636.12 Camp Creek No Significant Results THN22-203 630221 6485567 1336 6 -44 242.93 Trapper Reported July 6, 2022 THN22-204 630222 6485571 1340 7 -80 282.55 Trapper Reported July 6, 2022 THN22-205 630222 6485567 1332 7 -67 303.89 Trapper Reported July 6, 2022 THN22-206 630339 6485539 1305 0 -50 338.02 Trapper Reported August 31, 2022 THN22-207 630339 6485539 1305 0 -76 232.26 Trapper Reported August 31, 2022 THN22-208 630288 6485547 1326 1 -64 258.47 Trapper Reported August 31, 2022 THN22-209 630287 6485550 1321 1 -80 218.54 Trapper Reported August 31, 2022 Total 4,444.51

Quality Assurance & Quality Control



Quality assurance and quality control protocols for drill core sampling was developed by Brixton. Core samples were mostly taken at 1.0m intervals. Blank, duplicate (lab pulp) and certified reference materials were inserted into the sample stream for at least every 20 drill core samples. Core samples were cut in half, bagged, zip-tied and sent directly to ALS Minerals preparation facility in Whitehorse, Yukon. Some shipments were re-directed to the ALS preparation facility in Winnipeg to improve assay turn around time. ALS Minerals Laboratories is registered to ISO 9001:2008 and ISO 17025 accreditations for laboratory procedures. Samples were analyzed at ALS Laboratory Facilities in North Vancouver, British Columbia for gold by fire assay with an atomic absorption finish, whereas Ag, Pb, Cu and Zn and 48 additional elements were analyzed using four acid digestion with an ICP-MS finish. Over limits for gold were analyzed using fire assay and gravimetric finish. The standards, certified reference materials, were acquired from CDN Resource Laboratories Ltd., of Langley, British Columbia and the standards inserted varied depending on the type and abundance of mineralization visually observed in the primary sample. Blank material used consisted of non-mineralized siliceous landscaping rock. A copy of the QAQC protocols can be viewed at the Company's website.

About the Thorn Project

The wholly-owned 2,900 square kilometer Thorn Project is located in British Columbia, Canada, approximately 90 km northeast of Juneau, AK. The southern limit of the Thorn claim boundary is roughly 50 km from tide water. The Thorn Project hosts a district-scale 80km trend of Triassic to Eocene, volcano-plutonic complex and related sedimentary units with several styles of mineralization related to porphyry and epithermal environments. Fourteen large-scale copper-gold target areas have been identified for further exploration work. Information on each of the targets can be found at the following link: https://brixtonmetals.com/thorn-gold-copper-silver-project/

Qualified Person

Mr. Corey A. James, P.Geo., is a Senior Project Geologist for the company and a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. James has verified the data disclosed in this press release, including the sampling, ?analytical and test data underlying the information and has approved the technical information in this press release.

Corporate Update

Mr. Mitchell Smith has resigned from the position of Vice President, Investor Relations to pursue other opportunities. From the entire team at Brixton Metals, we would like to thank Mitchell for his dedication and commitment over the past 5 years and wish him all the best in his future endeavours.

The Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Neil MacRae as Senior Investor Relations and Corporate Communications for Brixton. Neil brings 19 years experience as investor relations within the mining community including work with Fireweed Zinc, Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd., Aztec Minerals Corp. Farallon Mining Ltd. First Majestic Silver Corp., NovaGold Resources Inc., and Mitsui & Co., Ltd. Neil also served as a Director of the BC Chapter of the Canadian Investor Relations Institute (CIRI).

About Brixton Metals Corporation

Brixton Metals is a Canadian exploration company focused on the advancement of its mining projects. Brixton wholly owns four exploration projects: Brixton's flagship Thorn copper-gold-silver-molybdenum Project, the Hog Heaven copper-silver-gold Project in NW Montana, USA (Optioned to Ivanhoe Electric Inc. NYSE: IE), the Langis-HudBay silver-cobalt-nickel Project in Ontario and the Atlin Goldfields Projects located in NW BC (Optioned to Pacific Bay Minerals (TSXV: PBM). Brixton Metals Corp. shares trade on the TSX-V under the ticker symbol BBB, and on the OTCQB under the ticker symbol BBBXF. For more information about Brixton, please visit our website at www.brixtonmetals.com.

