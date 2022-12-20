USCM Engages Swiss Resource Capital AG for Marketing and Consulting Services

Vancouver, December 20, 2022 - US Critical Metals Corp. (TSXV: USCM) (OTCQB: USCMF) (FSE: 0IU0) ("USCM" or the "Company") has engaged Swiss Resource Capital AG ("Swiss Resource") to provide investor relations services for the Company with a focus on the European investing public, subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. Swiss Resource, based in Zurich, Switzerland, is a global network of experts who work closely with investment funds and asset managers to identify exceptional value investing opportunities in the mining sector.

Pursuant to an agreement entered into with Swiss Resource, with an effective date of January 1, 2023 (the "Agreement"), USCM has agreed to pay Swiss Resource a monthly fee of 5,000 CHF over an initial twelve-month period, with any additional services for roadshows or events incurring separate fees on a case-by-case basis. Following this initial period, the Agreement shall be renewed on a quarterly basis unless terminated by either party upon a 7-day prior notice of termination. Swiss Resource does not own or control any shares of the Company.

About US Critical Metals Corp.

USCM is focused on mining projects that will further secure the US supply of critical metals and rare earth elements, which are essential to fueling the new age economy. Pursuant to option agreements with private Canadian and American companies, USCM's assets consist of three agreements, each providing USCM with the right to acquire interests in four discovery focused projects in the US. These projects include the Clayton Ridge Lithium Project located in Nevada, the Haynes Cobalt Project located in Idaho, the Sheep Creek Rare Earth Project located in Montana, and the Lemhi Pass Rare Earth Project located in Idaho. A significant percentage of the world's critical metal and rare earth supply comes from nations with interests that are contrary to those of the US. USCM intends to explore and develop critical metals and rare earth assets with near- and long-term strategic value to the advancement of US interests.

Forward looking information contained in this press release may include, without limitation, exploration plans and expected exploration results at the Company's projects, results of operations, the expected financial performance of the Company and, the TSX Venture Exchanges' approval of the Agreement.

Although the Company believes the forward-looking information contained in this news release is reasonable based on information available on the date hereof, by its nature, forward-looking information involves assumptions and known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information.

Examples of such assumptions, risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, assumptions, risks and uncertainties associated with general economic conditions; the Covid-19 pandemic; adverse industry events; future legislative and regulatory developments in the mining sector; the Company's ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources; mining industry and markets in Canada and generally; the ability of the Company to implement its business strategies; competition; risks associated with the interpretation of data, the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits.

The forward-looking information contained in this press release represents the expectations of USCM as of the date of this press release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. While USCM may elect to, it does not undertake to update this information at any particular time except as required in accordance with applicable laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/148707