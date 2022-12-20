Rock Tech Lithium Announces Listing of Previously Issued Warrants And Correction From Source - Options Granted

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

VANCOUVER, Dec. 20, 2022 - Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (TSXV: RCK) (OTCQX: RCKTF) (FWB: RJIB) (WKN: A1XF0V) (the "Company" or "Rock Tech") is pleased to announce that the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSX-V") has approved the listing of the 1,341,071 common share purchase warrants of Rock Tech (each, a "Warrant") previously issued pursuant to the non-brokered private placement component of the unit offering (the "Unit Offering") completed by the Company on August 19, 2022. In connection with the private placement component of the Unit Offering, the Company issued an aggregate of 2,682,143 units of Rock Tech, with each unit comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company ("Common Shares") and one-half Warrant (each whole Warrant issued pursuant to the private placement component of the Unit Offering, the "Private Placement Warrants").The Private Placement Warrants were subject to four month hold periods in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws and the policies of the TSX-V, which expired on December 20, 2022. The Private Placement Warrants will be listed on the TSX-V under the symbol "RCK.WT", the same symbol as the Warrants issued pursuant to the underwritten component of the Unit Offering, and will commence trading at the opening of the market on or about Wednesday, December 21, 2022. Each Private Placement Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share at a price of $4.50 until August 19, 2025, subject to acceleration in certain circumstances.

Please see the Company's press releases dated August 12, 2022 and August 19, 2022 for additional details regarding the Unit Offering.

The Company also wishes to correct an error contained in its press release issued on December 19, 2022 regarding the vesting period of the 150,000 stock options granted to Sonja Rossteuscher, Chief Financial Officer of the Company. The December 19, 2022 press release incorrectly indicated that the stock options granted to Mrs. Rossteuscher had a 36-months vesting period from the grant date of December 15, 2022, while in fact the vesting period of such stock options is 24-months following the grant date.

ABOUT ROCK TECH LITHIUM INC.

Rock Tech is a cleantech company on a mission to produce lithium hydroxide for EV batteries. The Company plans to build lithium converters at the door-step of its customers, to guarantee supply-chain transparency and just-in-time delivery. To close the most pressing gap in the clean mobility story, Rock Tech has gathered one of the strongest teams in the industry. The Company has adopted strict ESG standards and is developing a proprietary refining process aimed at further increasing efficiency and sustainability. Rock Tech plans to source raw material from its own mineral project in Canada as well as procuring it from other responsibly producing mines. In the years to come, the Company expects to also source raw material from discarded batteries. Rock Tech's goal: to create a closed-loop lithium production system.

