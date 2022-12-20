El Nino Ventures Announces Name Change to MetalQuest Mining Inc. and Share Consolidation

Vancouver, December 20, 2022 - El Nino Ventures Inc. (TSXV:ELN) (OTC:ELNOF) (FSE:E7QF) ("El Nino" or the "Company") announces that further to news release of November 16, 2022, the Board of Directors (the "Board") have authorized a change in the Company's name from El Nino Ventures Inc. to MetalQuest Mining Inc. and a consolidation of the issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of two and one half (2.5) shares of El Nino for one (1) new share of MetalQuest Mining Inc.

The Company has filed application with the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX" or the "Exchange") for the transaction and upon receipt of TSX approval, the Company's current issued and outstanding of 67,286,970 common shares would be reduced to 26,914,788 (subject to any resulting fractional share adjustments). No fractional shares will be issued as a result of the consolidation. Instead, all fractional shares equal or greater to one-half will be rounded to the next whole share. The exercise price and number of shares of the Company issuable upon exercise of outstanding stock options will be adjusted upon completion of the consolidation.

The name change and consolidation are subject to TSX approval. The effective date and further details will be disclosed in a subsequent news release. Pursuant to the Company's articles approved by the shareholders November 23, 2016, the name change and share consolidation will not require shareholder approval. Upon receipt of all necessary approvals, Computershare Trust Company of Canada ("Computershare") will send letter of transmittals to certificated holders providing instructions on exchanging pre-consolidated shares for post consolidated shares. Until each share certificate is surrendered, each certificate representing pre-consolidated common shares will represent the number of post consolidated shares in which the holder is entitled as a result of the transaction. Shareholders holding their shares through their brokers, intermediaries or other nominees will not need to complete a letter of transmittal.

The Company believes the transaction will better reflect the Company's business direction and enhance long-term liquidity, provide greater flexibility for growth and increased investor interest.

About El Niño Ventures Inc.

El Niño Ventures Inc. is a mineral exploration company, who for the last 13 years working with Votorantim Metals Canada Inc. ("Votorantim"), has focused on Exploration for Zinc, Lead, Copper and Silver, and gold in New Brunswick, Canada.

Management is currently reviewing its options in regards to its 28.5% minority interest in our Murray Brook joint venture with Votorantim. One of the company's strategic plans is to sell its interest in the Murray Brook Zn-Pb Project. ELN did receive a 0.67% net smelter return ("NSR") royalty on the Murray Brook Project as part of its previous agreement with Puma Exploration ("Puma"). However, Puma was unable to complete the option it had to purchase Murray Brook. The road accessible Murray Brook Deposit represents one of the largest undeveloped VMS polymetallic projects in the world-renown Bathurst Mining Camp, New Brunswick.

In late November 2022, the Company acquired a 100% of the Lac Otelnuk Iron Ore Project. The Project is located in Nunavik, Province of Quebec, in the central portion o the Labrador Trough iron range as shown in figure 1. The property is situated approximately 155km in a straight-line northwest of Schefferville and 255KM South of Kuujjuaq. Schefferville is located approximately 1200km northeast of Montreal.

The Project has previous expenditures of approximately $150 million, including 43-101 resource calculations completed in 2013 and a Feasibility Study completed on it in March of 2015. Management is completing its due diligence and working with several technical groups to form a go-forward plan. The Company plans to press release further details on the Project and its development plan within the next 30 - 60 days.

Figure 1. Location of Lac Otelnuk Iron Ore Project

The Board of Directors of ELN has recently agreed to Management's request to look at diversifying the Company into other areas within the resource sector. The Company continues to investigate new acquisitions for ELN and plans to use the Prospector Generator model which reduces risk, share dilution and increases discovery potential. In the event of a sale of ELN's Murray Brook interest, it would amount to a Non-Dilutive Financing for the Company and Management plans to use these funds for working capital and to acquire additional high quality mineral projects.

