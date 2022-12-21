Menü Artikel
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Notification of relevant change to significant shareholder

08:00 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

ST HELIER, Dec. 21, 2022 - Caledonia Mining Corporation plc ("Caledonia" or the "Company") (NYSE AMERICAN: CMCL; AIM: CMCL; VFEX: CMCL) announces that it received notification on December 19, 2022 from Van Eck Associates Corporation, which is, through two of its funds, a "significant shareholder" of the Company as defined by the AIM Rules for Companies, that it has changed its interest in the Company and on December 16, 2022 crossed a particular threshold for notification of its holdings in the Company by increasing its shareholding in the company from 3.63 per cent to 4.128 per cent. A copy of the notification is below.

Enquiries:

Caledonia Mining Corporation plc
Mark Learmonth
Camilla Horsfall
Tel: +44 1534 679 800
Tel: +44 7817 841 793
Cenkos Securities plc (Nomad and Joint Broker)
Neil McDonald
Pearl Kellie
Tel: +44 131 220 9771
Tel: +44 131 220 9775
Liberum Capital Limited (Joint Broker)
Scott Mathieson/Kane Collings
Tel: +44 20 3100 2000
BlytheRay Financial PR (UK)
Tim Blythe/Megan Ray
Tel: +44 207 138 3204
3PPB (Financial PR, North America)
Patrick Chidley
Paul Durham
Tel: +1 917 991 7701
Tel: +1 203 940 2538
Curate Public Relations (Zimbabwe)
Debra Tatenda
Tel: +263 77802131
IH Securities (Private) Limited (VFEX Sponsor - Zimbabwe)
Lloyd Mlotshwa Tel: +263 (242) 745 119/33/39

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:

 Caledonia Mining Corp PLC
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)
Non-UK issuer X
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
Other (please specify)iii:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv
Name Van Eck Associates Corporation
City and country of registered office (if applicable) New York, NY USA
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v
Name VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF
VanEck Junior Gold Miners UCITS ETF
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:
 16/12/2022
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):
 19/12/2022
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
% of voting rights
attached to shares
(total of 8. A)		 % of voting rights
through financial
instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)		 Total of both in %
(8.A + 8.B)		 Total number of
voting rights of
issuervii
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 4.128% 4.128% 12,833,120
Position of previous notification (if
applicable)		 465,522 3.63%


8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
shares
ISIN code (if possible)
 Number of voting rightsix
 % of voting rights
Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)		 Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)
 Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)
 Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)
JE00BF0XVB15 529,779 4.128%
SUBTOTAL 8. A 529,779 4.128%
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
Type of financial
instrument		 Expiration
datex		 Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi
 Number of voting rights
that may be acquired if
the instrument is
exercised/converted.
 % of voting rights
SUBTOTAL 8. B 1
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))
Type of financial
instrument		 Expiration
datex
 Exercise/
Conversion Period xi
 Physical or cash
settlementxii
 Number of
voting rights
 % of voting rights
SUBTOTAL 8.B.2


9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X")
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary) X
Namexv % of voting rights if it
equals or is higher
than the notifiable
threshold		 % of voting rights
through financial
instruments if it equals
or is higher than the
notifiable threshold		 Total of both if it
equals or is higher
than the notifiable
threshold
VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF 3.747% 3.747%
VanEck Junior Gold Miners UCITS ETF 0.381% 0.381%
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holder Glass Lewis
The number and % of voting rights held 529,779 shares and 4.128% voting right
The date until which the voting rights will be held Open
11. Additional informationxvi


Place of completion Tampa, FL
Date of completion 19 December 2022


Caledonia Mining Corporation plc

Caledonia Mining Corporation plc
Bergbau
Jersey (Kanalinsel)
A2DY13
JE00BF0XVB15
www.caledoniamining.com
