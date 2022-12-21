Northstar Closes Second Tranche of $1.6M Private Placement

Vancouver, December 21, 2022 - Northstar Gold Corp. (CSE: NSG) (OTCQB: NSGCF) ("Northstar" or the "Company"), announces the Company has closed the second tranche of its previously announced $1.6 million non-brokered private placement of units, for gross proceeds of CDN$540,090 (the "Offering"). This is in addition to a first tranche gross proceeds close of CDN$905,100.21 previously announced on November 5, 2022. A total of CDN$1,445,155.21 has been raised in both tranches, fulfilling Northstar's planned 2023 Miller Gold Property exploration requirements.

The second tranche consisted of 6,354,000 flow-through units ("Flow-Through Units"), for total gross proceeds of $540,090. The Flow-Through Units were priced at $0.085 and comprised of one flow-through common share and one non-flow-through share purchase warrant. Each full warrant is exercisable for one non-flow-through common share at an exercise price of $0.10, for a period of 24 months from the closing of the Offering.

The Company paid a total of $37,806.30 in finders fees associated with the Offering and issued 444,780 finder warrants at an exercise price of $0.10 and expiring 24 months from the closing date of the Offering. All securities issued under the Offering are subject to a statutory four month hold period from the closing date under applicable Canadian securities laws.

The gross proceeds from the sale of the Flow-Through Shares will be used to incur eligible Canadian Exploration Expenses ("CEE") at the Company's 100%-owned flag-ship Miller Gold Property, situated 18km southeast of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, the Company's adjoining Rosegrove Gold Property and the Milestone Cu-Ni-Co Property. The Company will renounce CEE effective on or before December 31, 2022.

Miller Gold Property Exploration Highlights

Since going public by IPO in 2020, Northstar has spent >$4.4 million in exploration at its flagship Miller Gold Property, situated 18 km southeast of Kirkland Lake, resulting in the expansion / discovery of a series of broad, shallow dipping sheeted quartz-gold-telluride vein structures in the Allied Syenite (Allied Gold Zone) and Planet Syenite with numerous 70 - 770 gold gram/metre drill hole intercepts. Recent exploration highlights include:

Completed a 2-phase, 22-hole, 4,485 metre drill program at the Miller Gold Property in 2021.

Exploration more than doubled the surface area of the near-surface Allied Gold Zone, which now measures

>350 metres X 200 metres and remains open along strike to the northwest, south and southeast.

Several narrow, high-grade gold-telluride and broader, 70-770 gold gram/metre drill intercepts obtained from Allied Gold Zone expansion drilling.

2021 Allied Gold Zone drill results include 117 metres averaging 6.6 g/t Au (MG21-56), 65.9 metres averaging 0.91 g/t Au (MG21-63), 81.5 metres averaging 0.87 g/t Au (MG21-64) and 50.6 metres averaging 4.4 g/t Au (MG21-70). New discoveries of high angle Cu-Au mineralization representing possible feeder zones include 6.4 metres averaging 4.71 g/t Au and 0.51% Cu (CG1 Zone - MG21-64) and 3.0 metres averaging 9.41 g/t Au and 1.03% Cu (CG2 Zone - MG21-65).

Completion of an extensive surface stripping, mapping and sampling program at Miller in 2021 where

529 channel and 46 grab samples were collected from 8 stripped areas. The best overall results were obtained in Areas C1 and C2 (14.79 g/t Au over 7.0 metres, 1.17 g/t Au over 14.0 metres) extending the Allied Gold Zone a further 130 metres to the east and southeast.

Previous Northstar drilling has also yielded long intercepts (50 metres to 150 metres) of near surface, lower grade (0.5 to 1.5 g/t) gold mineralization at two additional and nearby Syenite intrusions, with a 100-metre wide stockwork zone in the Meilleur Syenite yielding 2.13 g/t Au over 13.05 metres and a 147.2 metre intersection averaging 0.60 g/t Au at the Planet Syenite.

As a precursor to a Mineral Resource Estimate and for reporting purposes, on July 26, 2022, Northstar released results of an Exploration Target Study conducted by Ronacher McKenzie Geoscience Inc. and SRK Consulting (Canada) on the Allied Gold Zone and No. 1 Vein. Results, reported below, provide the Company and investors a range of current conceptual tonnage and gold grades at the Miller Gold Property and basis for continued expansion drilling and mineral resource development.

Exploration Target Study Estimation results are illustrated below in Table 1.

Table 1. Exploration Target Estimates for the Allied and Vein 1 Gold Zones

Combined Allied and Vein 1 Exploration Target Estimates * Tonnage

(metric tonnes) Gold Grade

(g/t Au) Total Ounces

of Gold Uncapped**1 7,670,000 2.96 732,000 Upper Range Estimate2 7,670,000 2.04 503,000 Lower Range Estimate3 5,600,000 1.39 251,000



*The above Exploration Target estimate highlights the exploration potential of the known gold zones on the Miller Gold Property. The quantity and grades are purely conceptual in nature. Insufficient exploration has been carried out to define a mineral resource on the property. A qualified person has not done sufficient work to classify this Exploration Target estimate as current mineral resources and the Company is not treating this Exploration Target estimate as current mineral resources. These estimates must be fully verified with additional exploration work using NI43-101 reporting and CIM best practices and procedures. These values cannot and should not be relied upon and are only referred to herein as an indication of potential mineralization on the property. It remains uncertain whether a mineral resource will be delineated on the Property.

**Uncapped estimates are only included to illustrate the sensitivity of Exploration Target estimates to gold grade capping.

1No grade capping with soft boundaries applied as constraint on Veins - includes all domains and 150m extension on Vein 1.

2 Higher grade capping @ 60g/t Au in Veins - includes all domains and 150 metre extension around Vein 1.

3Low grade capping @ 20 g/t Au in Veins - includes all domains but with no extension around Vein 1.





"The SRK Miller Gold Property Exploration Target Model Study is a milestone achievement for Northstar Gold Corp.," stated Brian P. Fowler, P.Geo., President, CEO and Northstar Director. "The Company now has 3rd party validation that the Allied Gold Zone and Vein 1 Zone have the potential to host significant near-surface gold resources with expansion potential. Northstar is one step closer to achieving our corporate strategy of defining a +1 million ounce gold resource at Miller."

"Exploration Target Study results overlay less than 20% of the Miller Gold Property and do not include numerous additional gold exploration targets and recent discoveries. Northstar is positioning to conduct additional expansion drilling on the Allied, Planet and Meilleur Syenite gold targets in a Phase III program, with a focus on Allied Gold Zone expansion drilling."

About Northstar

Northstar's primary exploration focus is the advancement of the Company's flagship, 100%-owned Miller Gold Property, situated 18 km southeast of Kirkland Lake and Agnico Eagle Mine's Macassa SMC gold mine. The Company's strategy is to develop either a minimum material (+1 million ounce) high-grade gold mineral resource to potentially supplement a nearby mining operation or a stand-alone mining operation at the Miller Gold Property.

Northstar has 3 additional 100%-owned exploration projects in northern Ontario, including the recently acquired 1,200 ha Rosegrove Property situated 0.5 km from the Miller Gold Property, the 4,650 ha Bryce Gold Property (includes the recently optioned Britcanna Lease), an intrusive-gold / PME VMS project located along the projected east extension of the Ridout Break, and the recently expanded Temagami-Milestone Cu-Ni-Co Property located in Strathcona Township. Northstar recently filed a NI43-101 Technical Report on the Bryce Gold Property and is advancing all 3 properties to enhance monetization opportunities.

All scientific and technical information contained in this News Release has been prepared under the supervision of

Brian P. Fowler, P.Geo. President, CEO and Director of Northstar Gold Corp., a Qualified Person within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Mr. Brian P. Fowler, P.Geo.

President, CEO and Director

(604) 617-8191

bfowler@northstargoldcorp.com

