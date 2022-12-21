/C O R R E C T I O N -- Aya Gold & Silver Inc/

In the news release, Aya Gold & Silver Extnds High-Grade Silver Mineralization at Depth at Zgounder, issued 21-Dec-2022 by Aya Gold & Silver Inc. over CNW, the headline should read "Aya Gold & Silver Extends High-Grade Silver Mineralization at Depth at Zgounder" as incorrectly transmitted by CNW. The complete, corrected release follows:

Aya Gold & Silver Extends High-Grade Silver Mineralization at Depth at Zgounder

MONTREAL, Dec. 21, 2022 - Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSX: AYA) (OTCQX: AYASF) ("Aya" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce additional drill exploration results, confirming the extension of high-grade silver mineralization at depth at the Zgounder Silver Mine in the Kingdom of Morocco.

Key Highlights (all intersections are in core lengths)

At the central zone just below 2,000 meter ("m") level extending the high-grade zone discovered recently,

hole TD28-22-2000-308 intercepted 3,956 grams per tonne ("g/t") silver ("Ag") over 21.60m including



5,792 g/t Ag over 14.40m



hole TD28-22-2000-305 intercepted 5,691 g/t Ag over 9.60m including



8,840 g/t Ag over 6.00m



hole TD28-22-2000-307 intercepted 1,972 g/t Ag over 15.60m including



2,538 g/t Ag over 12.00m

Surface drilling including ZG-DCD-22-06 at the bottom contact with the granite intersected 1,220 g/t Ag over 6.50m and 5,132 g/t over 2.50m. ZG-22-64, intersected 2,074 g/t over 3.50m, confirming high-grade mineralization at, or near, the contact with the granite.

From diamond definition drilling, DZG-SF-22-129 intercepted 708 g/t Ag over 11.00m, DZG-SF-122 intercepted 646 g/t over 11.00m and DZG-SF-135 intercepted 423 g/t over 13.50m upward from level 2,030m.

"Today's surface drilling results are part of our drill exploration program aimed at extending the high-grade mineralization at depth towards the granite contact at Zgounder," said Benoit La Salle, President & CEO. "We are very pleased with the overall continuity of the deposit, which continues to expand the known mineralization and deliver high-grade ounces."

Included in this release are results for 105 holes, which include 19 surface diamond drill hole ("DDH"), 13 underground DDH, 56 T28 and 17 YAK (T28 & YAK: percussion drilling using an air-compressed hammer) holes. For a full summary of today's results, refer to Appendix 1.

Table 1 - Significant Intercepts from Drilling at Zgounder (core lengths)

DDH No. From To Ag (g/t) Length

(m)* Ag x

width Surface DDH DZG-SF-22-122 32.5 43.5 646 11.0 7,105 DZG-SF-22-127 29.0 37.0 645 8.0 5,162 DZG-SF-22-129 40.5 51.5 708 11.0 7,787 DZG-SF-22-135 85.0 98.5 423 13.5 5,704 ZG-DCD-22-06 267.5 274.0 1,220 6.5 7,928 Including 272.5 273.5 5,322 1.0 5,322 ZG-DCD-22-06 421.5 424.0 5,132 2.5 12,829 Including 421.5 422.5 12,560 1.0 12,560 Underground DDH ZG-22-64 336.5 340.0 2,074 3.5 7,259 Including 337.0 339.0 3,535 2.0 7,070 Underground T28 TD28-22-1950-331 16.8 21.6 1,993 4.8 9,568 TD28-22-2000-305 16.8 26.4 5,691 9.6 54,631 Including 18.0 24.0 8,840 6.0 53,042 TD28-22-2000-306 19.2 25.2 939 6.0 5,636 TD28-22-2000-307 2.4 18.0 1,972 15.6 30,770 Including 2.4 14.4 2,538 12.0 30,454 TD28-22-2000-308 1.2 22.8 3,956 21.6 85,459 Including 3.6 18.0 5,792 14.4 83,403 TD28-22-2075-349 3.6 10.8 846 7.2 6,091 Underground YACK YAKD-22-1950-100 30.0 50.4 620 20.4 12,649 Including 31.2 37.2 1,588 6.0 9,526 YAKD-22-2075-086 0.0 3.6 1,415 3.6 5,092

1 Holes were drilled at various angles; true widths are not known at this time. 2 All assay results are above the cut-off grade of 75 g/t Ag.



Quality Assurance

For core drilling, all individual samples represent approximately one metre in length of core, which is halved. Half of the core is kept on site for reference, and its counterpart is sent for preparation and assaying to African Laboratory for Mining and Environment ("Afrilab") in Marrakech, Morocco. All samples are analyzed for silver, copper, iron, lead, and zinc using Aqua regia and finished by atomic absorption spectroscopy ("AAS"). Samples grading above 200 g/t Ag are reanalyzed using fire assaying.

For definition drilling using T28 drilling equipment, all individual samples represent 1.2m in length. Samples are assayed at either the Zgounder Mine Laboratory ("ZMSM") or at Afrilab. At Afrilab, all samples are analyzed for silver, copper, iron, lead, and zinc using Aqua regia and finished by AAS. Samples grading above 200 g/t Ag are reanalyzed using fire assaying. At ZMSM, all samples are analyzed for silver only using Aqua regia and finished by AAS. Rigorous quality controls (QaQc) are applied at both locations.

David Lalonde, Bc.S. P. Geo, Head of Exploration, is Aya Gold & Silver's Qualified Person and has reviewed this press release for accuracy and compliance with National Instrument 43-101.

About Aya Gold & Silver Inc.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. is a rapidly growing, Canada-based silver producer with operations in the Kingdom of Morocco.

The only TSX-listed pure silver mining company, Aya operates the high-grade Zgounder Silver Mine and is exploring its properties along the prospective South-Atlas Fault, several of which have hosted past-producing mines and historical resources. Aya's Moroccan mining assets are complemented by its Tijirit Gold Project in Mauritania, which is being advanced to feasibility.

Aya's management team has been focused on maximising shareholder value by anchoring sustainability at the heart of its operations, governance, and financial growth plans.

For additional information, please visit Aya's website at www.ayagoldsilver.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"), which reflects management's expectations regarding Aya's future growth and business prospects (including the timing and development of new deposits and the success of exploration activities) and other opportunities. Wherever possible, words such as "confirm", "extend", "continuity", "potential", "continue", "expand", "seems", and similar expressions or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will", or are "likely" to be taken, occur or be achieved, have been used to identify such forward-looking information. Specific forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements and information with respect to the exploration and development potential of Zgounder, the conversion of Inferred Mineral Resources into Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources and future opportunities for enhancing development at Zgounder. Although the forward-looking information contained in this press release reflect management's current beliefs based upon information currently available to management and based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, Aya cannot be certain that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking information. Such forward-looking statements are based upon assumptions, opinions and analysis made by management in light of its experience, current conditions, and its expectations of future developments that management believe to be reasonable and relevant but that may prove to be incorrect. These assumptions include, among other things, the ability to obtain any requisite governmental approvals, the presence of artisanal miners, obtaining regulatory permits for on site work, importing goods and machinery and employment permits, the accuracy of Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource Estimates (including, but not limited to, ore tonnage and ore grade estimates), the price of silver, the price of gold, exchange rates, fuel and energy costs, future economic conditions, anticipated future estimates of free cash flow, and courses of action. Aya cautions you not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements.

The risks and uncertainties that may affect forward-looking statements include, among others: the inherent risks involved in exploration and development of mineral properties, including government approvals and permitting, changes in economic conditions, changes in the worldwide price of silver gold and other key inputs, changes in mine plans (including, but not limited to, throughput and recoveries being affected by metallurgical characteristics) and other factors, such as project execution delays, many of which are beyond the control of Aya, as well as other risks and uncertainties which are more fully described in Aya's 2021 Annual Information Form dated June 16, 2022, and in other filings of Aya with securities and regulatory authorities which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Aya does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements should assumptions related to these plans, estimates, projections, beliefs, and opinions change. Nothing in this document should be construed as either an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy or sell Aya securities. All references to Aya include its subsidiaries unless the context requires otherwise.

Appendix 1 - Mineral Intercepts from Drilling at Zgounder (core lengths)

DDH No. From To Ag (g/t) Length

(m)* Ag x

width Surface DDH DZG-SF-22-119 33.0 46.0 204 13.0 2,654 DZG-SF-22-119 49.0 53.0 158 4.0 633 DZG-SF-22-121 31.0 35.5 585 4.5 2,633 DZG-SF-22-121 77.0 78.5 218 1.5 327 DZG-SF-22-121 84.5 96.0 354 11.5 4,068 DZG-SF-22-122 32.5 43.5 646 11.0 7,105 DZG-SF-22-122 49.5 52.5 135 3.0 404 DZG-SF-22-122 55.0 57.5 98 2.5 244 DZG-SF-22-122 101.0 102.5 200 1.5 300 DZG-SF-22-124 3.0 4.0 342 1.0 342 DZG-SF-22-124 34.0 37.5 170 3.5 595 DZG-SF-22-126 1.5 3.0 246 1.5 369 DZG-SF-22-126 34.0 35.5 370 1.5 555 DZG-SF-22-126 42.0 45.5 1,353 3.5 4,734 DZG-SF-22-126 59.5 60.5 200 1.0 200 DZG-SF-22-126 103.0 104.5 430 1.5 645 DZG-SF-22-127 29.0 37.0 645 8.0 5,162 DZG-SF-22-127 44.5 51.5 335 7.0 2,345 DZG-SF-22-127 80.0 83.0 223 3.0 669 DZG-SF-22-127 101.5 104.5 165 3.0 496 DZG-SF-22-129 3.0 4.5 1,678 1.5 2,516 DZG-SF-22-129 40.5 51.5 708 11.0 7,787 DZG-SF-22-130 3.0 4.5 1,532 1.5 2,298 DZG-SF-22-130 34.0 35.0 274 1.0 274 DZG-SF-22-130 39.0 41.0 373 2.0 746 DZG-SF-22-131 1.5 4.5 133 3.0 398 DZG-SF-22-132 3.0 4.5 140 1.5 210 DZG-SF-22-132 20.0 21.5 150 1.5 225 DZG-SF-22-132 30.5 35.5 468 5.0 2,340 DZG-SF-22-132 42.0 46.5 166 4.5 746 DZG-SF-22-132 80.5 81.5 261 1.0 261 DZG-SF-22-133 18.0 19.5 1,196 1.5 1,794 DZG-SF-22-134 39.5 42.5 402 3.0 1,207 DZG-SF-22-134 48.0 49.5 174 1.5 261 DZG-SF-22-134 83.5 85.0 143 1.5 215 DZG-SF-22-135 34.5 37.5 95 3.0 285 DZG-SF-22-135 41.5 55.0 127 13.5 1,709 DZG-SF-22-135 59.0 65.5 204 6.5 1,327 DZG-SF-22-135 71.0 74.0 271 3.0 812 DZG-SF-22-135 85.0 98.5 423 13.5 5,704 DZG-SF-22-137 64.5 66.0 2,303 1.5 3,455 DZG-SF-22-138 52.0 55.0 131 3.0 393 DZG-SF-22-138 83.0 84.5 195 1.5 292 DZG-SF-22-140 2.5 3.5 433 1.0 433 ZG-DCD-22-05 342.0 343.5 364 1.5 545 ZG-DCD-22-06 267.5 274.0 1,220 6.5 7,928 Including 272.5 273.5 5,322 1.0 5,322 ZG-DCD-22-06 380.0 380.5 848 0.5 424 ZG-DCD-22-06 421.5 424.0 5,132 2.5 12,829 Including 421.5 422.5 12,560 1.0 12,560 Underground DDH ZG-22-60 181.0 182.5 460 1.5 690 ZG-22-61 66.0 66.5 1,884 0.5 942 ZG-22-61 177.5 180.5 287 3.0 862 ZG-22-61 244.5 245.0 982 0.5 491 ZG-22-62 175.0 176.0 343 1.0 343 ZG-22-62 229.0 229.5 1,388 0.5 694 ZG-22-63 177.0 178.5 166 1.5 249 ZG-22-63 201.0 205.5 253 4.5 1,138 ZG-22-64 105.5 108.5 102 3.0 307 ZG-22-64 191.0 195.5 261 4.5 1,174 ZG-22-64 336.5 340.0 2,074 3.5 7,259 Including 337.0 339.0 3,535 2.0 7,070 ZG-22-64 361.5 363.0 203 1.5 304 ZG-22-64 370.5 380.0 233 9.5 2,209 Including 378.0 379.5 823 1.5 1,235 ZG-22-64 385.0 393.0 209 8.0 1,670 ZG-22-66 104.5 106.0 2,940 1.5 4,410 ZG-22-66 184.0 185.5 327 1.5 490 ZG-22-67 47.5 48.0 712 0.5 356 ZG-22-67 54.0 54.5 1,076 0.5 538 ZG-22-69 9.0 12.0 457 3.0 1,371 ZG-22-69 32.0 33.5 218 1.5 327 ZG-22-73 357.5 359.5 237 2.0 473 ZG-22-73 366.0 367.5 323 1.5 485 ZG-22-74 20.5 23.0 585 2.5 1,463 ZG-22-74 182.0 183.0 327 1.0 327 ZG-22-74 191.5 193.0 154 1.5 231 Underground T28 TD28-22-1950-254 16.8 19.2 105 2.4 252 TD28-22-1950-255 16.8 21.6 154 4.8 740 TD28-22-1950-259 0.0 2.4 341 2.4 818 TD28-22-1950-282 9.6 13.2 361 3.6 1,301 TD28-22-1950-283 3.6 14.4 149 10.8 1,610 TD28-22-1950-285 0.0 2.4 504 2.4 1,210 TD28-22-1950-298 6.0 7.2 474 1.2 569 TD28-22-1950-298 9.6 10.8 183 1.2 219 TD28-22-1950-298 16.8 18.0 270 1.2 324 TD28-22-1950-300 14.4 16.8 100 2.4 241 TD28-22-1950-301 9.6 15.6 231 6.0 1,389 TD28-22-1950-325 2.4 4.8 102 2.4 244 TD28-22-1950-326 21.6 24.0 418 2.4 1,004 TD28-22-1950-327 14.4 16.8 134 2.4 320 TD28-22-1950-328 14.4 26.4 277 12.0 3,318 TD28-22-1950-329 3.6 6.0 968 2.4 2,323 TD28-22-1950-330 4.8 7.2 254 2.4 611 TD28-22-1950-331 3.6 8.4 346 4.8 1,658 TD28-22-1950-331 16.8 21.6 1,993 4.8 9,568 TD28-22-1950-339 0.0 2.4 105 2.4 251 TD28-22-1968-345 16.8 24.0 466 7.2 3,352 TD28-22-1968-346 14.4 19.2 242 4.8 1,163 TD28-22-1968-378 9.6 12.0 178 2.4 427 TD28-22-1968-379 9.6 13.2 78 3.6 279 TD28-22-1975-101 0.0 2.4 143 2.4 343 TD28-22-2000-279 10.8 14.4 179 3.6 644 TD28-22-2000-286 1.2 2.4 217 1.2 260 TD28-22-2000-286 18.0 20.4 213 2.4 510 TD28-22-2000-287 18.0 21.6 288 3.6 1,035 TD28-22-2000-304 9.6 10.8 333 1.2 399 TD28-22-2000-305 16.8 26.4 5,691 9.6 54,631 Including 18.0 24.0 8,840 6.0 53,042 TD28-22-2000-306 1.2 3.6 105 2.4 252 TD28-22-2000-306 19.2 25.2 939 6.0 5,636 TD28-22-2000-307 2.4 18.0 1,972 15.6 30,770 Including 2.4 14.4 2,538 12.0 30,454 TD28-22-2000-307 21.6 22.8 174 1.2 209 TD28-22-2000-308 1.2 22.8 3,956 21.6 85,459 Including 3.6 18.0 5,792 14.4 83,403 TD28-22-2000-386 7.2 12.0 381 4.8 1,829 TD28-22-2000-389 3.6 4.8 169 1.2 202 TD28-22-2075-319 7.2 8.4 518 1.2 622 TD28-22-2075-319 18.0 22.8 151 4.8 726 TD28-22-2075-321 8.4 14.4 208 6.0 1,248 TD28-22-2075-321 18.0 26.4 127 8.4 1,068 TD28-22-2075-323 4.8 16.8 250 12.0 3,005 Including 10.8 13.2 541 2.4 1,299 TD28-22-2075-324 4.8 9.6 549 4.8 2,634 TD28-22-2075-349 3.6 10.8 846 7.2 6,091 TD28-22-2075-349 14.4 15.6 407 1.2 488 TD28-22-2075-350 7.2 9.6 138 2.4 331 TD28-22-2125-238 0.0 3.6 165 3.6 593 TD28-22-2125-242 3.6 7.2 598 3.6 2,151 TD28-22-2125-243 9.6 14.4 989 4.8 4,747 TD28-22-2125-245 13.2 15.6 491 2.4 1,178 Underground YACK YAKD-22-1950-099 30.0 37.2 573 7.2 4,125 YAKD-22-1950-100 30.0 50.4 620 20.4 12,649 Including 31.2 37.2 1,588 6.0 9,526 YAKD-22-1950-101 32.4 33.6 285 1.2 341 YAKD-22-1950-101 38.4 40.8 109 2.4 262 YAKD-22-1950-103 13.2 15.6 275 2.4 661 YAKD-22-1950-103 20.4 24.0 126 3.6 454 YAKD-22-1950-106 31.2 38.4 337 7.2 2,429 YAKD-22-1950-110 7.2 9.6 694 2.4 1,664 YAKD-22-1950-127 44.4 46.8 85 2.4 205 YAKD-22-2075-074 2.4 7.2 703 4.8 3,374 YAKD-22-2075-078 8.4 15.6 654 7.2 4,712 YAKD-22-2075-079 8.4 12.0 818 3.6 2,944 YAKD-22-2075-086 0.0 3.6 1,415 3.6 5,092 YAKD-22-2075-086 43.2 45.6 117 2.4 281 YAKD-22-2075-086 50.4 52.8 136 2.4 327 YAKD-22-2075-087 0.0 2.4 137 2.4 329 YAKD-22-2075-087 42.0 43.2 170 1.2 204 YAKD-22-2075-088 44.4 48.0 481 3.6 1,730 YAKD-22-2075-089 31.2 34.8 332 3.6 1,194

1 Holes were drilled at various angles, true widths are not known at this time. 2 All assay results are above the cut-off grade of 75 g/t Ag.

SOURCE Aya Gold & Silver Inc.