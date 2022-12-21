Results From the Annual and Special Shareholders Meeting

ROUYN-NORANDA, Dec. 21, 2022 - Abcourt Mines Inc. ("Abcourt" or the "Corporation") (TSX VENTURE: ABI) is pleased to announce the results of its Annual and Special meeting of shareholders held on December 20, 2022 ("the Meeting"). The shareholders elected each of the nominees presented in the management circular relating to the Meeting, namely: Pascal Hamelin Chief Executive Officer since April 2022, Daniel Adam, René Branchaud, Renaud Hinse, François Mestrallet, Nicole Veilleux and Loïc Bureau.



Pascal Hamelin and Loïc Bureau are new directors of the Corporation. Loïc Bureau holds a bachelor's degree in geological engineering and has more than 20 years of experience in mining exploration, project management and teaching. He is recognized as an adaptive, resourceful and goal-oriented manager.

The Board of Directors would like to thank its outgoing directors: Normand Hinse, who supported and helped the Corporation as a director since 1986, and Christian Dupont.

Shareholders approved the appointment of Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton, Professional Chartered Accountants, as auditors of the Corporation and the resolution approving the Advance Notice By-Law, explained in the management circular relating to the Meeting.

Before the Meeting, the Board of Directors of the Corporation has resolved not to present to the shareholders the special resolutions requiring an amendment to the Corporation's Articles, namely the resolution on the consolidation of share capital, the resolution on the change of name of the Corporation and the resolution to allow the appointment of additional directors.

At the Board meeting that followed the Meeting, the Board has appointed Pascal Hamelin as President and Chief Executive Officer, Christine Lefebvre as Chief Financial Officer, François Mestrallet as Chairman and Julie Godard, as Corporate Secretary. Also, the following directors were appointed as members of the Board committees: Nicole Veilleux, Daniel Adam and Loïc Bureau on the Audit Committee; René Branchaud, Nicole Veilleux and François Mestrallet on the Compensation Committee; Pascal Hamelin, Daniel Adam, Renaud Hinse and Loïc Bureau on the Technical Committee (health, safety and environment) and; François Mestrallet, Nicole Veilleux and René Branchaud on the new Governance Committee.

About Abcourt Mines Inc.

Abcourt Mines Inc. is a gold producer and a Canadian exploration corporation with strategically located properties in northwestern Québec, Canada. Abcourt owns the Sleeping Giant mill and mine where it concentrates its activities.

For further information, please visit our website at www.abcourt.com, and consult our filings under Abcourt's profile on www.sedar.com, or contact:

Pascal Hamelin

President and CEO

T: (819) 768-2857

E: phamelin@abcourt.com

Dany Cenac Robert, Investor Relations

Reseau ProMarket Inc.,

T: (514) 722-2276, post 456

E: dany.cenac-robert@reseaupromarket.com

The TSX Venture Exchange and its regulatory service provider (as defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) assume no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.