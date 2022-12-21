Gold Tree Announces Filing of NI 43-101 Technical Report for the McDermitt Lithium East Property

Vancouver, December 21, 2022 - Gold Tree Resources Ltd. (CSE: GTX) (OTC Pink: GTREF) ("Gold Tree" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that is has filed an NI 43-101 Technical Report dated December 16, 2022 (the "Technical Report") for the Company's McDermitt Lithium East Property located in McDermitt Caldera, Northwest Nevada, USA (the "Project"). The Company entered an agreement to acquire the Project on July 7, 2022 (see news release dated July 8, 2022).

The Technical Report was prepared in accordance with the requirements of National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. John Michael William Collins, P.Geo., a Qualified Person by the standards of National Instrument 43-101, authored the Technical Report. A copy of the Technical Report is available under the Company's profile at www.SEDAR.com, as well as on the Company's website.

John Michael William Collins, P.Geo., is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 for the above-mentioned Project. The Qualified Person is a member in good standing of the Engineers and Geoscientists of British Columbia (EGBC) and is a registered Professional Geoscientist (P.Geo.). Mr. Collins has reviewed and approved the technical information disclosed above.

Gold Tree Resources Ltd. (CSE: GTX) is a Canadian based exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of North American mining projects. The Company seeks to identify large-scale source areas of economic mineralization to create value for its shareholders. Gold Tree holds an option to purchase 100% interest in the SkyGold Project, in the British Columbia's Cariboo Placer Gold Region, the highest producing placer gold camp in British Columbia, Canada. Gold Tree also owns Lithium Valley Holdings LLC a wholly owned subsidiary holding 100% interest in and to the McDermitt Lithium Property located in Nevada, USA. For further information, please visit http://www.goldtreeresources.com.

FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION

Statements included in this announcement, including statements concerning our plans, intentions, and expectations, which are not historical in nature are intended to be, and are hereby identified as "forward-looking statements". Forward looking statements may be identified by words including "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "expects" and similar expressions. The Company cautions readers that forward-looking statements, including without limitation those relating to the Company's future operations and business prospects, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such risks and uncertainties and should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, except in accordance with the applicable laws.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

