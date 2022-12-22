Pershimex  Hybrid Shareholders Meeting

VAL-D'OR, Québec, Dec. 22, 2022 -- Pershimex Resources Corp. ("Pershimex" or the "Corporation") (TSX VENTURE:PRO) announces that in the context of the postponement of the annual and special meeting date to December 27, 2022 at 10:00a.m. as previously announced, the shareholders will have the ability to attend the meeting either online by webcast (please register by writing to info@pershimexressources.ca or directly at https://pershimexressources.ca/en/contact-us/ prior to the meeting to receive access instructions in due time) or in person at the Albert Hotel, 84 Principale Avenue, Rouyn-Noranda, Québec in order to have a greater shareholders attendance at the meeting.
About Pershimex Resources Corporation
Pershimex Resources Corp. is a mining exploration and development corporation with projects located primarily in the Abitibi region of Québec, Canada, focusing on the discovery and development of high-grade gold deposits.
For more information, please contact:
Robert Gagnon, President
Tel.:
(819) 825-2303
Mobile :
(819) 860-2621
Warning
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the information contained in this press release.
Facts stated in this press release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" and readers are cautioned that such statements are not guarantees of success and that future developments and results may differ from those projected in such forward-looking statements.
