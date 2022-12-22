Gitennes' JMW Gold Property Diamond Drilling Completed, Chapais-Chibougamau area, Quebec

Vancouver, December 22, 2022 - Gitennes Exploration Inc. ("Gitennes" or the "Company") - (TSXV:GIT) announces that the previously announced diamond drilling programme has been completed on its 100% owned JMW gold property in the Chapais-Chibougamau area of Quebec (see Figure 2). The JMW property was recently optioned to Newfoundland Discovery Corp. and Gitennes is the operator.

The diamond drilling programme totalled 954 metres in five holes and targeted Induced Polarization ("IP") geophysical anomalies in several different areas and sedimentary and intrusive rocks on the property. Three distinct styles of mineralization/targets have been identified on JMW (Figure 1) and thirteen zones of interest from the IP survey are highlighted by chargeability anomalies (See Figure 1 dark lines). Strong anomalies occur in the sedimentary rocks and these rocks are known to host gold deposits and occurrences in the Chapais-Chibougamau area. Gitennes will provide detailed information from the programme following compilation of the data.



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 1: Geology, Exploration Target Areas and Induced Polarization Chargeability Anomalies. White lines were surveyed by IP, Magnetometer and VLF=EM. Red Lines were surveyed by magnetometer and VLF-EM only



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 2: JMW Property and Gitennes' other properties in Chapais - Chibougamau area

About Gitennes Exploration Inc.

Gitennes is in the business of exploring for and advancing mineral properties with a focus on high grade gold. The Company currently has three properties in the Chapais-Chibougamau area of Quebec: New Mosher, JMW and Maxwell, and three properties in the Gaspe Region of Quebec: VG Boulder, Serpenphior and Puma, the Snowbird gold property in British Columbia and a 1.5% Net Smelter Return royalty on the 18 million ounce Urumalqui Silver Project in Peru. All properties are 100% owned by Gitennes except for New Mosher which is under option and Gitennes can earn an initial 70% and has the right to increase its ownership to 85%. The JMW, Maxwell and Snowbird Properties have been optioned to gold exploration companies.

For further information on the Company, readers are referred to the Company's website at www.gitennes.com and its Canadian regulatory filings on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Gitennes Exploration Inc.

"Ken Booth"

Ken Booth

President

For further information, please contact: Ken Booth

Phone: 604-682-7970, Email: info@gitennes.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for release, publication, distribution or dissemination directly, or indirectly, in whole or in part, in or into the United States

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain statements that constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws concerning the business, operations and financial performance and condition of the Company. All statements in this news release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations and orientations regarding the future. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "pro forma", "plans", "expects", "may", "should", "budget", "schedules", estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "potential" or variations of such words including negative variations thereof and phrases that refer to certain actions, events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. Such forward-looking statements include, among others, statements as to the anticipated business plans and timing of future activities of the Company, including the exercise of any property Options and to conduct exploration activities thereon. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors including risks and uncertainties relating to exploration and development and actual results of exploration activities; the ability of the Company to obtain additional financing; delays in obtaining governmental and regulatory approvals (including of the TSX-V), permits or financing; the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations; potential defects in title to the Company's properties; fluctuations in the prices of commodities and precious metals; operating hazards and risks; environmental issues and liabilities; and competition and other risks and uncertainties of the mining industry. Although the Company believes that the beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this news release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that those beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Readers should consider all of the information set forth herein and should review the Company's periodic reports filed from time-to-time with Canadian securities regulators. These reports and the Company's filings are available at www.sedar.com.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and, except as otherwise required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements contained herein, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in these forward-looking statements.

Copyright (c) 2022 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.