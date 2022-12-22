A.I.S. Resources Continues its Gold Exploration at Bright

VANCOUVER, Dec. 22, 2022 - A.I.S. Resources Ltd. (TSX.V: AIS, OTCQB: AISSF) (the "Company" or "AIS") is pleased to provide an update on its exploration program at Bright Australia.



Recent Highlights

GBDD003 finds two shows of visible gold at 75.5m of the Golden Bar Reef

AIS has commenced preparations for its fourth drill hole at Golden Reef,

Highest ever gold content in soil assays of 4.53 g/t gold recorded near Rose, Thistle, and Shamrock mine

LiDAR planned on lower half of tenement in January to identify new drill targets near old workings

Legacy LiDAR interpretation shows hundreds of historic worked reef lines on the 57km2 exploration licence



Golden Bar Prospect update

Figure 1: hole GBDD003 Home Reef intersection between 74.45m - 79.2m (red outline). VG is visual gold

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/249e7205-b8f8-4b1a-8015-8c40b1ef63e0

Logging of hole GBDD003 at Golden Bar is complete with samples ready to be dispatched for assay prior to the holiday break.



AIS geologists have found that the intersection associated with the Golden Bar Reef (Figure 1) measures 4.45m down hole, which is expected to be nearly representative of the true width. It is expected that this interval has a true width of about 4m.

Figure 2: Visible intersection of GBDD003 at 75.5m. Gold hosted in Intense siderite/white mica fracture fill vein (photo 1).

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7abd81f0-d535-4cd9-a009-0f418a00d230

These faults bound a visible gold intersection which has now been established as containing 2 visible gold occurrences in a white mica/siderite fracture fill at 75.5m (Figure 2).

This fracture fill of the quartz vein hosting the visible gold showings gives it a distinctly 'olive green' appearance.

Figure 3: Intense silica replacement of host rock with stringer style arsenopyrite/pyrite and course euhedral arsenopyrite mineralisation that can carry gold mineralization (photo 2).

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bc6bddad-11b4-499f-9bd5-01d7c9fcab06

The Golden Bar intersection is bound either side by faults that are locally silica replaced, hosting 'stringer' style arsenopyrite/pyrite and coarse arsenopyrite (Figure 3). Late-stage veins within this 4m interval contain fine pyrite-arsenopyrite, also rare sphalerite, both on the margins and internally. These sulphides are regarded as excellent indicators for gold mineralisation, which is validated by the visible gold encountered at 75.5m.

Modeling and review of the historic mining records at the Golden Bar workings demonstrate that widths vary on the Shaw's Reef, whose junction with the Red Leader reef was worked at widths of between 0.75-1.8m. Records on width for the Home Reef are a little more obscure but from level plans it appears that it was worked up to 2m and over a strike of up to 60m long (Figure 6). A historical account of production comes from the last records of mining immediately above these drill intersections by way of the Kenny, 19661. Earliest records of the prospect are incomplete, with surface mining estimated to have initiated around 1865, concluding in 1905 on mining fronts associated with the Home Reef and Shaws Reef. It was calculated that Shaw's Reef yielded a grade of 10.14 g/t from 487.7 tonnes of ore and Home Reef yielded 22.28 g/t from 287 tonnes of ore. The weighted average from a total of 779.3 tonnes of ore is 14.66 g/t, with auriferous pyrite contributing between 1.2-1.5 g/t2.

Figure 4: Current drill section at Golden Bar Prospect.

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5816fd23-f484-40ba-867a-51b3115e0e2f

Figure 5: plan view of Golden Bar Prospect, LiDAR (blue) surface over 1908 mine plan (Kenny, 1966).

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1e232aa9-55b4-4e29-b3b5-d1665002ad26

Figure 6: Golden Bar long sections of Shaws and Home Reef workings. Looking north-east.

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fc4a4658-935e-4022-b859-4a9aeb95e216

Intersections were successfully made of both the Home and Shaws Reefs (Figure 7). Other than width they were similar to many of the observations of the Home Reef, those being local silica replacement of the fault zone and sporatic diseminated sulpides. Both intersections met expectations with the the Home Reef measuring ~1m wide with stock works on its margins. The Shaws Reef was quite narrow at approximatly 0.3m wide.

Figure 7: Composite images of the Home and Shaw's Reef. Note sulphide reflections in silica replaced faults - conduit for gold

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/438c76e1-5a2a-4f25-9142-f007ef08208c

Drilling will continue in the New Year at this prospect, and it is expected from this early success the initial model will evolve with further results to come.

Rose, Thistle, and Shamrock Prospect (RTS) update

During the term the Company received high grade soil and encouraging rock results. An upcoming LiDAR survey is planned to be made in January over this southern part of the exploration license. Government open file LiDAR was made to the north of the Mongrel Mine.

Figure 8: Prospect plan of Rose, Thistle and Shamrock Prospect.

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f7bf11d5-f611-42c0-bd1a-1a75dffc93b8

The Company sourced LiDAR is for the purpose of:

Uncovering historic mine sites mapped but not geolocated. This will assist 3D modeling of historic mines and contribute to the greater geological model

Locating access tracks amenable to potential drill campaign logistics and planning

Long term strategic planning of the project

Advance long term exploration over RTS

Figure 9: RTS layout 2, historic soil sampling and planned infill soil program.

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/875a2647-d422-4b09-8408-8fd4c1507649

A number of high-grade soil results (Table 1) were returned to AIS with the highest being BS02-462 which was reported as 3.19 g/t and repeated at 4.53 g/t gold. Several other high grade soil samples are included with these results and the best being shown in Figure 10. Dozens of soil anomalies now exist at RTS. Basic statistical analysis indicates that soil results returning greater than 80ppb gold are very high-grade and is best for prioritizing/delineating outcropping gold lodes.

RTS is developing into a significant prospect as exemplified in Figure 10 and Figure 9. The result of BS02-462 4.53 g/t gold is the highest-grade soil result ever achieved at the Bright Project

Table 1: significant soil results at RTS

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/326356a8-7d55-48d7-818b-7003574ddc3c

Figure 10: RTS layout 1, results of AIS soil sampling and planned infill soil program (note; 1,000ppb is equivalent to 1g/t).

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b040783c-081a-4aed-b261-5b5689f95501

About A.I.S. Resources Limited

A.I.S. Resources Ltd. is a publicly traded investment issuer listed on the TSX Venture Exchange focused on lithium, gold, precious and base metals exploration. AIS' value add strategy is to acquire prospective exploration projects and enhance their value by better defining the mineral resource with a view to attracting joint venture partners and enhancing the value of our portfolio. The Company is managed by a team of experienced geologists and investment bankers, with a track-record of successful capital markets achievements.

AIS owns 100% of the 28 sq km Fosterville-Toolleen Gold Project located 9.9 km from Kirkland Lake's Fosterville gold mine, a 60% interest in the 57 sq km Bright Gold project (with the right to acquire 100%), and 100% interest in the 167 sq km Kingston Gold Project in Victoria Australia near Stawell and Navarre. AIS has further options to achieve a 7.5% royalty in Pocitos 1 and Pocitos 2, a 20% equity interest in Pocitos 7 and 9 and a 20% joint venture interest with Spey Resources Corp. in the Incahuasi lithium brine project.

