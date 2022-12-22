Appointment of Denham Eke as a Non-Executive Director

GODALMING, December 22, 2022 - Condor Gold plc (AIM:CNR)(TSX:COG) announces that further to its announcement of 28 November 2022 the Company has today appointed Denham Eke as a Non-Executive Director. Mr Eke has been appointed as a condition of the subscription by Galloway Limited for the £1m Unsecured Convertible Loan Notes announced on 28 November, which have now converted into New Ordinary Shares at 15 pence per share (see RNS dated 21 December 2022). Denham is the sole director of Galloway Limited, an 18.7% shareholder in the Company which is wholly owned by Burnbrae Group Limited which is, in turn, is wholly owned by Jim Mellon, Condor's Chairman

Denham Eke began his career in stockbroking before moving into corporate planning for a major UK insurance broker. He is a director of many years' standing of both public and private companies involved in the mining, leisure, manufacturing and financial services sectors. Denham is the Managing Director of Burnbrae Group Limited, Galloway Limited and also Executive Vice Chairman of AIM traded Manx Financial Group Plc (AIM:MFX), Finance Director of Agronomics Limited (AIM: ANIC) and Bradda Head Lithium Ltd (AIM:BHL) and Chairman of Webis Holdings Plc (AIM: WEB).

Other than as disclosed below, there are no further disclosures to be made in accordance with AIM Rule 17 and paragraph (g) of Schedule Two of the AIM Rules for Companies:

Denham Hervey Newall Eke (aged 71)

Current Past Agronomics Limited Albany Management Limited Albany SIAG Development GbR Albany SIAG Gerwerbe 1 GbR Albany SIAG Gerwerbe 11 GbR Albany SIAG Gerwerbe 111 GbR Albany SIAG Wohnen 1 GbR Albany SIAG Wohnen 11 GbR All Star Leisure (Group) Limited Arundel Services Limited B.E. Global Services Limited betInternet.com (IOM) Limited betInternet.com NV Big Group plc BigSave Limited Billing Service Group Limited Blue Star Business Solutions Limited BMIP Limited Bradburn Limited Bradda Head Holdings Limited Burnbrae Belgium Limited Burnbrae Events Limited Burnbrae Group Limited Burnbrae Limited Burnbrae Media Holdings Limited Burnbrae Media Investments Limited Burnbrae Media Services Limited Burnbrae Spain SL Burnbrae Style Limited Burrow Head Limited Calabrese Holdings Limited Chester House Property Limited Clean Air Capital Limited Clean Air Capital Services Limited Clean Air Services Limited Compedica Limited Conister Bank Limited Conister Finance & Leasing Ltd Dundrennan Limited ECF Asset Finance Ltd Edgewater Associates Limited European Collateral Finance Limited European Corporate Finance Limited European Leasing Limited European Wagering Services Limited Executive Club (IoM) Limited Galloway Limited Genseq Limited Horsfield Limited IC Technology (UK) Limited Indigo Securities Limited Juvenescence AI Limited Juvenescence Limited Juvenescence UK Limited Juvent Holdings LimitedKG Antell (SIAG 16) KG Life Science Developments Ltd Mann Bioinvest (BVI) Limited Mann Bioinvest Limited Mann Pathfinder IC Manx Financial Group plc Manx Financial Limited Manx Ventures Limited MFX Limited Master Investor Limited Mediqventures Limited Navrona Investments Limited Podenco Distribution Limited Podenco Evissa Distribution S,L, Podenco Global Limited SalvaRX Group PLC SCI Burnbrae Paris Scotsdale Properties Limited Shellbay Investments Limited Sleepwell Aviation Limited Sleepwell Construction Management Limited Sleepwell Hotels (UK) Limited (Isle of Man) Sleepwell Hotels (UK) Limited (UK) Sleepwell Hotels Limited Softline Distribution Limited Softline Limited Softline UK Limited Stonehaven Properties Limited Technical Facilities & Services Limited Teviot Company Limited Transbank Card Services Limited Transbank Limited TransSend Card Services Limited TransSend Holdings Limited TransSend Payments Limited Troon Properties Limited Watch&Wager.com Limited Watch&Wager.com LLC Webis Holdings plc Wyatt Limited Oilbarrel.com Limited Good Dog Food Limited West African Minerals Corp. Sharecrazy.com Limited Speymill plc Speymill Property Group (UK) Limited Spreadbet Magazine Limited Beckley Psytech Limited Blue Star Leasing Limited Manx Incahoot Limited Manx Collections Limited

On 3 September 2015, Speymill plc, a company of which Denham Eke was a director of at the time, entered into a voluntary liquidation and was subsequently dissolved on 6 July 2017. Mr Eke was also a director of subsidiary company Speymill Contracts Limited within one year of it entering into administration on 16 December 2012 and a director of Speymill Property Group (UK) Limited which entered into voluntary liquidation on 25 January 2016. At that time, the combined creditors of the Speymill Group were approximately £4.3 million. On 29 January 2014, Rivington Street Holdings plc, a company of which Denham Eke was a director at the time, entered into a voluntary liquidation. The creditors were owed approximately £4 million. Mr Eke is a non-executive director and shareholder representative on the board of All Star Leisure (Group) Limited. All Star Leisure (Group) Limited appointed Administrators on 17 September 2019. No estimate of a creditor shortfall is currently available and the administration remains ongoing. Denham Eke was appointed a director of Roldec Systems plc on 10 April 1995. Roldec Systems pic was declared insolvent and entered creditor's voluntary liquidation on 31 March 1999 with a deficit to creditors. Roldec Systems pic was dissolved on 17 April 2003.

About Condor Gold plc:

Condor Gold plc was admitted to AIM in May 2006 and dual listed on the TSX in January 2018. The Company is a gold exploration and development company with a focus on Nicaragua.

The Company's principal asset is La India Project, Nicaragua, which comprises of a large, highly prospective land package of 588 sq km comprising of 12 contiguous and adjacent concessions. The Company has filed a feasibility study technical report dated 25 October 2022 and entitled "Condor Gold Technical Report on the La India Gold Project, Nicaragua, 2022" (the "2022 FS") which is available on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com and was prepared in accordance with the requirements of NI 43-101. The 2022 FS indicated that La India Project hosts a high grade Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") of 9,672 kt at 3.5g/t gold for 1,088,000 oz gold in the indicated mineral resource category and 8,642 kt at 4.3 g/t gold for 1,190,000 oz gold in the inferred mineral resource category. The open pit MRE is 8,693 kt at 3.2 g/t gold for 893,000 oz gold in the indicated mineral resource category and 3,026 kt at 3.0 g/t gold for 291,000 oz gold in the inferred mineral resource category. Total underground MRE is 979 kt at 6.2 g/t gold for 194,000 oz gold in the indicated mineral resource category and 5,615 kt at 5.0 g/t gold for 898,000 oz gold in the inferred mineral resource category.

The 2022 FS replaces the previously reported Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") as presented in the Technical Report filed on SEDAR in October 2021 as the current technical report for the La India project.

The 2021 PEA considered the expanded Project inclusive of the exploitation of the Mineral Resources associated to the La India, Mestiza, America and Central Breccia deposits. The strategic study covers two scenarios: Scenario A, in which the mining is undertaken from four open pits, termed La India, America, Mestiza and Central Breccia Zone ("CBZ"), which targets a plant feed rate of 1.225 million tonnes per annum ("Mtpa"); and Scenario B, where the mining is extended to include three underground operations at La India, America and Mestiza, in which the processing rate is increased to 1.4 Mtpa. The 2021 PEA Scenario B presented a post-tax, post upfront capital expenditure NPV of US$418 million, with an IRR of 54% and 12 month pay-back period, assuming a US$1,700 per oz gold price, with average annual production of 150,000 oz gold per annum for the initial 9 years of gold production. The open pit mine schedules were optimised from designed pits, bringing higher grade gold forward resulting in average annual production of 157,000 oz gold in the first 2 years from open pit material and underground mining funded out of cashflow. The 2021 PEA Scenario A presented a post-tax, post upfront capital expenditure NPV of US$302 million, with an IRR of 58% and 12 month pay-back period, assuming a US$1,700 per oz gold price, with average annual production of approximately 120,000 oz gold per annum for the initial 6 years of gold production. The Mineral Resource estimate and associated Preliminary Economic Assessment contained in the 2021 PEA are considered a historical estimate within the meaning of NI 43-101, a qualified person has not done sufficient work to classify such historical estimate as current, and the Company is not treating the historical Mineral Resource estimate and associated studies as current, and the reader is cautioned not to rely upon this data as such. Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. The Company believes that the historical Mineral Resource estimate and Preliminary Economic assessment is relevant to the continuing development of the La India Project.

In August 2018, the Company announced that the Ministry of the Environment in Nicaragua had granted the Environmental Permit ("EP") for the development, construction and operation of a processing plant with capacity to process up to 2,800 tonnes per day at its wholly-owned La India gold Project ("La India Project"). The EP is considered the master permit for mining operations in Nicaragua. Condor has purchased a new SAG Mill, which has mainly arrived in Nicaragua. Site clearance and preparation is at an advanced stage.

Environmental Permits were granted in April and May 2020 for the Mestiza and America open pits respectively, both located close to La India. The Mestiza open pit hosts 92 Kt at a grade of 12.1 g/t gold (36,000 oz contained gold) in the Indicated Mineral Resource category and 341 Kt at a grade of 7.7 g/t gold (85,000 oz contained gold) in the Inferred Mineral Resource category. The America open pit hosts 114 Kt at a grade of 8.1 g/t gold (30,000 oz) in the Indicated Mineral Resource category and 677 Kt at a grade of 3.1 g/t gold (67,000 oz) in the Inferred Mineral Resource category. Following the permitting of the Mestiza and America open pits, together with the La India open pit Condor has 1.12 M oz gold open pit Mineral Resources permitted for extraction.

