Novo Resources Corp. Announces Beatons Creek Fresh Approvals Update

VANCOUVER, Dec. 23, 2022 - Novo Resources Corp. ("Novo" or the "Company") (TSX: NVO, NVO.WT & NVO.WT.A) (OTCQX: NSRPF) is pleased to advise of the withdrawal of a recently filed appeal of the Western Australian Environmental Protection Authority's decision to not assess the Company's proposed Phase Two Fresh operations1 at the Beatons Creek project ("Beatons Creek"). The proposal to mine Beatons Creek Fresh material will now be assessed and managed by the Western Australian Department of Mines, Industry Regulation and Safety in consultation with other regulatory authorities.



Novo explores and develops its prospective land package covering approximately 10,500 square kilometres in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, including the Beatons Creek gold project, along with two joint ventures in the Bendigo region of Victoria, Australia. In addition to the Company's primary focus, Novo seeks to leverage its internal geological expertise to deliver value-accretive opportunities to its stakeholders. For more information, please contact Leo Karabelas at (416) 543-3120 or e-mail leo@novoresources.com.

1 Refer to the Company's news release dated August 8, 2022.