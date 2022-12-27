Nomination of New Board Positions, Resignation of a Director

Vancouver, B.C., TheNewswire, December 27, 2022 - Molten Metals Corp. (the "Company") (CSE: MOLT), is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Lara Smith to the role of Chief Executive Officer and the appointment of Mr. Jon Harris to the role of interim Chief Operating Officer, following the resignation of Mr. Christopher Ecclestone. After serving on the Board for the last 18 months, Mr. Ecclestone has resigned for personal reasons and the company would like to thank him for his services, and wish him the best of luck in his future endeavours.

Lara Smith has nearly two decades of experience in working on pre-feasibility, feasibility studies and reviewing offtake agreements. She has been CEO of Core Consultants Pty Ltd since 2009, a consultancy firm focused on evaluating the economics of mining companies. Lara holds a BSc degree in Chemistry, Statistics and Economics and a BSc Hons in Finance from the University of Cape Town. She is also a member of the International Women in Mining Committee (IWIM).

Jon Harris is the CEO of Pambili Natural Resource Corporation, a gold development company. He has previously served as a non-executive director of Bankers Petroleum (BAIM/ TSX: BNK). Jon is a Process and Chemical Engineer and also holds an MBA from London Business School. He brings a wealth of experience spanning over three decades.

