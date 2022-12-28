Petroteq Announces Update on Application for Management Cease Trade Order

Toronto, December 28, 2022 - Petroteq Energy Inc. (TSXV: PQE) ("Petroteq", or the "Company), an oil company focused on the development and implementation of its proprietary oil sands extraction and remediation technologies, announces further to its press release dated December 19, 2022, that the Ontario Securities Commission (the "OSC") has rejected the Company's application for a management cease trade order (the "MCTO") due to the Company being in default of certain disclosure obligations under National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations.

The Company filed the MCTO with the OSC due to an anticipated delay in filing its audited financial statements and corresponding management's discussion and analysis for the years ended August 31, 2021, August 31, 2020 and August 31, 2019 (collectively, the "Financial Disclosure"). The Financial Disclosure is required to be filed by December 29, 2022 (the "Filing Deadline"). As as a consequence, the Company anticipates the imposition by the OSC of a Failure-to-File Cease Trade Order ("FTFCTO") at some point after the Filing Deadline.

The reason for the delay in filing the Financial Disclosure relates considerable work associated with certain restatements of prior years annual financial statements and conversions from US Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) financial measures to International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). Petroteq is working diligently with its auditors and financial professionals to complete and file the Financial Disclosure as soon as possible.

