Euromax Announces Intention to Complete Private Placement Financing

VANCOUVER, Dec. 28, 2022 - Euromax Resources Ltd. (TSX: EOX): (Euromax or the Company) is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement financing with NDX B.V. (NDX) of up to approximately 101.3 million units (the Units) of the Company at a price of C$0.04 per Unit (the Private Placement). The Company is anticipating aggregate gross proceeds of USD$3 million in connection with the Private Placement, which will be used for general corporate purposes and working capital. Notwithstanding the foregoing, the proceeds of the Private Placement will not be used for the issuance of any dividends or any share buybacks.

Tim Morgan-Wynne, Executive Chairman of Euromax, said "We are delighted to welcome the ND Group as a new partner in our business alongside the Trafigura Group. ND Group's wealth of experience throughout South East Europe and their local operating footprint through their investment portfolio in the Republic of North Macedonia will be a great asset to our mine development project. Euromax's copper reserves represent a critical raw material supply in particular for the rapidly growing sustainable mobility sector, highlighting the importance of the Republic of North Macedonia as a future copper producer for the decarbonisation of the European economy."

Under the Private Placement, each Unit will consist of: (a) one (1) common share of the Company (each, a Common Share), (b) one half (0.5) common share purchase warrant (each, an A Warrant), and (c) one half (0.5) common share purchase warrant (each, a B Warrant, and together with an A Warrant, the Warrants). The Warrants are subject to adjustment upon certain customary events.

Each A Warrant is exercisable for one Common Share (each, an A Warrant Share) at an exercise price of CAD$0.075 for a period of two (2) years from the date of issuance, subject to the receipt of the successful merger of the Ilovica 6 and Ilovica 11 exploitation concessions, and approval of the Environmental Impact Assessment on the merged exploitation concessions. Each B Warrant is exercisable for one Common Share (each, a B Warrant Share, and together with an A Warrant Share, the Warrant Shares) at an exercise price of CAD$0.125 for a period of two (2) years from the date of issuance, subject to the receipt of the approval of the exploitation permit on the merged exploitation concession for the Ilovica-Shtuka project. The Warrants, if exercised in full by the holders thereof, would represent additional gross proceeds to the Company of approximately C$10,125,000.

In connection with closing of the Private Placement, the Company and NDX will enter into an Ancillary Rights Agreement, which will provide NDX with the right to nominate two members of the Company's board of directors and designate one of the two nominees to be appointed by the Euromax Board as the President and Executive Director of Euromax, until such time as it no longer holds greater than 10% of the Company's issued and outstanding Common Shares, and certain other rights as a significant shareholder of the Company, including pre-emptive financing rights.

Closing of the Private Placement is expected to occur on or about January 6, 2022.

Upon completion of the Private Placement, NDX is currently expected to exercise control and direction over approximately 101,250,000 Common Shares and 101,250,000 Warrants, representing approximately 22.3% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares (on a non-diluted basis) and 44.5% (on a partially diluted basis).

The acquisition of the securities of the Company by NDX is for investment purposes. NDX may from time to time acquire additional securities of the Company, dispose of some or all of the existing or additional securities it holds or will hold, or may continue to hold its current position.

The Common Shares, the Warrants and the Warrant Shares will be subject to a four month hold period from the date of issuance of the Units.

Shareholder and Other Approvals

The Private Placement requires the approval of the shareholders under the rules of the Toronto Stock Exchange (the TSX). The Company intends to rely on the exemption to obtain such shareholder approval for the completion of the Private Placement by way of written consent in lieu of a meeting, pursuant to Section 604(d) of the TSX Company Manual.

In addition to the shareholder approval outlined above, closing of the Private Placement is subject to the satisfaction of customary conditions for a transaction of this nature, including the waiver of certain rights held by existing shareholders, and the receipt of all necessary corporate and regulatory approvals, including the approval of the TSX.

Miscellaneous

This press release is issued in part pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues, which also requires a report to be filed with regulatory authorities in each of the jurisdictions in which the Company is a reporting issuer containing information with respect to the foregoing matters (the Early Warning Report). A copy of the Early Warning Report will appear with the Company's filings on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR).

About Euromax Resources Ltd.

Euromax has a major development project in North Macedonia and is focused on building and operating the Ilovica-Shtuka gold-copper project.

About NDX B.V.

NDX BV is a wholly owned subsidiary and investment arm of ND Group B.V., a responsible and sustainable investment company based in the Netherlands. ND Group investments are mainly in and around creating long lasting impact and value add for communities and the environment, while building on and developing technology and human capital.

NDX's head office is located at Flight Forum 880, 5657 Eindhoven, the Netherlands.

Forward-Looking Information

For further information regarding NDX or to obtain a copy of the early warning report filed in connection with this transaction please contact NDX on +31 40 30 40 50 1 or info@nd.net.

