Altai Announces Election of The Board of Directors

TORONTO, Dec. 28, 2022 - Altai Resources Inc. (ATI, TSX VENTURE; US SEC Rule 12g3-2(b) File # 82-2950) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that at its annual general meeting of the shareholders held on December 23, 2022 in Toronto (the "Meeting"), Dr. Niyazi Kacira, Dr. Mehmet F. Taner, Mr. Jeffrey S. Ackert and Ms. Maria Au were elected as Directors of the Company.



In the Meeting, MS Partners LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants was appointed as Auditors of the Company.

On December 23, 2022, the Company has granted to an officer a stock option of 200,000 shares to purchase common shares of the Company at an exercise price of $0.10 per share and expiring December 22, 2027. The grant is to replace an option that has been partially exercised and partially expired without being exercised.

ABOUT ALTAI

Altai Resources Inc. is a resource company with a producing oil property in Alberta and an exploration gold property in Quebec.

For further information, please contact

Maria Au, Secretary-Treasurer

Tel: (416) 383-1328 Fax: (416) 383-1686

Email: info@altairesources.com Internet: http://www.altairesources.com

