Antioquia Gold Reports Third Quarter of 2022 Financial Results

Calgary, December 28, 2022 - Antioquia Gold Inc. (TSXV: AGD) (OTC Pink: AGDXF) ("Antioquia Gold" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce a summary of its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022. All amounts are in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise indicated.

For the third quarter of 2022, the company has shown an improvement in its financial performance in comparison to the previous period for the nine months. The Company has continued improvements in mine planning and mining operations, process plant optimization and increased processing of third-party mineralized material.

The main operational and financial results for the third quarter 2022 are as follows (1):

Revenue of $22.37 million for the third quarter of 2022 compared to $27.55 million in the same period of 2021. Variation due to the decrease in the average realized gold price from $2,044 per ounce for the third quarter of 2022 compared to $2,180 in the same period of 2021.

Gold production for the third quarter of 2022 was 11,254 ounces compared to 11,281 ounces for the third quarter of 2021 (a 0.2% decrease).

Adjusted EBITDA ( 2 ) for the third quarter of 2022 was $2.9M compared to $9.9M for the third quarter of 2021 (a 70.3% decrease). Adjusted EBITDA (2) for the period ended September of 2022 was $18.3M compared to $16.3M for the period ended September of 2021 (a 12.3% increase).

Net loss for the third quarter of 2022 was $2.5M compared to an income of $3M for the third quarter of 2021.

The average realized gold price ( 2 ) for the third quarter of 2022 was US$1,566/ounce compared to US$1,730/ounce for the third quarter of 2021 (a 9.5% decrease).

Cash cost per ounce sold ( 2 ) for the third quarter of 2022 was US$1,303 compared to $1,039 for the third quarter 2021 (a 25.4% decrease).

AISC per ounce sold (2) for the third quarter of 2022 was US$1,543 compared to $1,115 for the third quarter of 2021 (a 38.4% increase).

Summary of main operating and financial results Q3 2022

$CAD 000's except ounce, per ounce, in

USD and per share data For the three

months ended

Sept 30, For the nine

months ended

Sept 30, For the Years ended 2022 2021 2022 2021 2021 2020 2019 Plant Process data Gold produced (ounces) 11,254 11,281 36,110 27,747 37,867 20,301 12,265 Gold sold (ounces) 10,755 12,377 35,255 27,000 38,634 18,413 11,332 Operating data (2) (Currency: CAD) Average realized gold price ($/oz sold) 2,044 2,180 2,146 2,115 2,097 2,295 1,782 Total cash costs ($/oz sold) 1,701 1,309 1,573 1,426 1,455 1,517 1,859 AISC ($/oz sold) 2,015 1,405 1,790 1,555 1,702 1,731 2,034 All-in costs ($/oz sold) 2,025 1,439 1,816 1,614 1,744 1,800 2,189 Operating data (2) (Currency: USD) Average realized gold price ($/oz sold) 1,566 1,730 1,673 1,691 1,673 1,711 1,343 Total cash costs ($/oz sold) 1,303 1,039 1,226 1,139 1,161 1,131 1,399 AISC ($/oz sold) 1,543 1,115 1,396 1,242 1,358 1,290 1,530 All-in costs ($/oz sold) 1,551 1,142 1,416 1,290 1,391 1,342 1,647 Financial data (Currency: CAD 000's) Revenue 22,369 27,548 77,370 58,742 83,233 43,905 20,250 Cost of sales 22,155 20,891 69,598 49,934 71,786 37,488 27,241 Gain (Loss) from mine operations 215 6,657 7,772 8,808 11,447 6,417 (6,991) Exploration and evaluation expenditures 111 430 914 1,618 1,648 1,259 1,763 General and administrative expenses 709 747 2,278 2,114 3,034 2,338 1,825 EBITDA (2) 3,085 9,455 18,332 14,602 18,918 12,533 (5,339) Adjusted EBITDA (2) 2,966 9,971 18,332 16,321 21,425 13,279 (2,445) Gain (Loss) from operations (91) 5,396 5,789 4,975 5,907 2,839 (10,830) Interest expense and other income 2,400 2,399 6,507 7,031 9,436 7,359 5,940 Net Gain (Loss) (2,491) 2,997 (746) (2,079) (5,600) (6,050) (17,288) Net Gain (Loss) per share, basic and fully diluted (0.00) 0.00 (0.00) (0.00) (0.01) (0.01) (0.02)

(1) This news release should be read in conjunction with the Company's financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the period ended September 30, 2022 filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

(2) Non-IFRS performance measures. For more information, refer to the definitions of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Average realized gold price, Cash Cost, AISC and All-in Cost in the "Non-IFRS Measures" section of the period ended September 30, 2022 MD&A.

Cisneros Project

The Company owns and operates the Cisneros Project, located in the Municipality of Santo Domingo (Antioquia, Colombia) and approximately 70-km from the city of Medellin. The Cisneros Project consists of two operating, underground mines, Guaico and Guayabito and a processing plant with a newly expanded capacity of 1,200-tonnes/day, tailings deposit and a 10 km pipeline. Flotation and gravity concentrates are produced and sold through internationally recognized trading houses.

The Company controls the mineral rights to a large, consolidated land package of approximately 17,000 hectares and maintains an active exploration program. This program helps to identify and confirm resources around current mines.

Of the total ounces of gold produced, 70% came from the Company's Guaico-Guayabito mine production the remaining 30% corresponds to mineralized material acquired from third parties.

Readers should be cautioned that the Corporation's decision to move forward with the construction and production of the Cisneros Mine is not based on the results of any pre-feasibility study or feasibility study of mineral resources demonstrating economic or technical viability. Readers are referred to the Cisneros Report for details on independently verified mineral resources on the Cisneros Project. Since 2013, the Corporation has undertaken exploration and development activities; and after taking into consideration various factors, including but not limited to: the exploration and development results to date, technical information developed internally, the availability of funding, the low starting costs as estimated internally by the Corporation's management, the Corporation is of the view that the establishment of mineral reserves, the commissioning of a pre-feasibility study or feasibility study at this stage is not necessary, and that the most responsible utilization of the Corporation's resources is to proceed with the development and construction of the mine. Readers are cautioned that due to the lack of pre-feasibility study or feasibility study, there is increased uncertainty and higher risk of economic and technical failure associated with the Corporation's decision. In particular, there is additional risk that mineral grades will be lower than expected, the risk that construction or ongoing mining operations will be more difficult or more expensive than management expected. Production and economic variables may vary considerably, due to the absence of a detailed economic and technical analysis in accordance with NI 43-101. Project failure may materially adversely impact the Corporation's future profitability, its ability to repay existing loans, and its overall ability to continue as a going concern.

Qualified Persons

Roger Moss, Ph.D., P.Geo., Consultant to Antioquia Gold, is the qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical information provided in this news release.

