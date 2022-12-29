Menü Artikel
Belmont Resources Provides 2022 review and Preliminary Plans for 2023

13:00 Uhr  |  The Newswire

Vancouver - December 29, 2022; Belmont Resources Inc. ("Belmont"), (or the "Company"), (TSXV:BEA); (FSE:L3L2) is pleased to review the 2022 year of exploration on its CBC, AJ, Lone Star and Kibby projects.

Belmont CEO George Sookochoff was interviewed by Mr. Pat Bollard of TodaysStocks.com where he discusses the achievements of 2022.


Click here to view video

About Belmont Resources

Belmont Resources has assembled a portfolio of highly prospective copper-gold-lithium & uranium projects located in British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Washington and Nevada States. Its holdings include the Come By Chance (CBC), Athelstan-Jackpot (AJ) and Pathfinder situated in the prolific Greenwood mining camp in southern British Columbia. The Crackingstone Uranium project in the uranium rich Athabaska Basin of northern Saskatchewan. The Lone Star copper-gold mine in the mineral rich Republic mining camp of north central Washington State. The Kibby Basin Lithium project located 60 kilometers north of the lithium rich Clayton Valley Basin.

The Belmont project portfolio:

  • Athelstan-Jackpot, B.C. - * Gold-Silver mines

  • Come By Chance, B.C. - * Copper-Gold mine

  • Lone Star, Washington - * Copper-Gold mine

  • Pathfinder, B.C. - * Gold-Silver mines

  • Pride of the West, B.C.- Gold

  • Kibby Basin, Nevada - Lithium

  • Crackingstone, Sask. - Uranium
    * past producing mine


NI 43-101 Disclosure:

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements as set out in National Instrument 43-101 and has been reviewed and approved by Laurence Sookochoff, P.Eng.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"George Sookochoff"

George Sookochoff, CEO/President

Ph: 604-505-4061

Email: george@belmontresources.com

Website: www.BelmontResources.com

We seek safe harbor. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. The TSX Venture Exchange has not approved nor disapproved of the information contained herein.

Copyright (c) 2022 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.


