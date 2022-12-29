Norden Crown Continues To Intersect Copper At Burfjord Jv Copper-gold Project

VANCOUVER, Dec. 29, 2022 - Norden Crown Metals Corp. ("Norden Crown" or the "Company") (TSXV: NOCR) provides results for an eighteen diamond drill hole reconnaissance program carried out this past summer, totaling 3,499.40 metres at the Burfjord copper-gold project ("Burfjord" or the "Project"). Significant drill results include 36 metres of 0.48% copper in hole BUR-22-017, which includes a 3.7-metre intercept with a grade of 2.83% Cu. Significant drill intercepts are shown in Table 1. Drilling at Burfjord was completed on time and under budget.

The Burfjord IOCG project hosts numerous high-grade veins and associated copper-mineralized alteration envelopes approximately 6 kilometres by 4 kilometres in extent. The large associated alteration footprint and widespread copper mineralization present in historical workings and intersected in Norden's reconnaissance drilling suggests there is potential to host a large bulk tonnage copper deposit.

"Evaluation of the multiple targets and old mine workings throughout the Burfjord project with diamond drilling has confirmed the prospectivity of the observed IOCG system to host high grade copper within broadly mineralized alteration zones." Stated Patricio Varas, Executive Chairman and CEO. "The joint Norden/Boliden technical committee team is reviewing the results and is working on plans to follow up the three zones that have emerged as first priority targets. We are excited to follow up the Gamlegruve, F-gruve and Cedarsgruve prospects with further drill testing with the aim to define economic mineral deposits at Bufjord."

Hole From (m) To (m) Length (m) Cu % Au ppm ID Metres Metres Metres % g/t BUR-22-001 59.55 61.95 2.40 2.20 0.01 including 59.55 60.40 0.85 1.12 0.01 including 61.05 61.95 0.90 4.81 0.02











BUR-22-003 149.50 159.50 10.00 0.13 0.02 BUR-22-003 343.00 348.15 5.15 0.14 0.04 BUR-22-003 365.30 365.80 0.50 1.02 0.14











BUR-22-004 8.20 10.20 2.00 0.33 0.07 BUR-22-004 22.00 37.50 15.50 0.23 0.07 BUR-22-004 176.00 181.70 5.70 0.21 0.01 BUR-22-007 136.70 139.50 2.80 0.15 0.01 BUR-22-007 197.00 203.05 6.05 0.26 0.07 including 201.80 203.05 1.25 0.89 0.25 BUR-22-007 239.40 244.29 4.80 0.13 0.03











BUR-22-010 52.70 55.10 2.40 0.28 0.06 BUR-22-010 188.80 220.00 31.2 0.11 0.01 Including 188.80 190.00 1.20 0.41 0.02 Including 206.00 212.75 6.75 0.16 0.01











BUR-22-011 109.00 119.70 10.70 0.12 0.01 Including 117.50 119.70 2.20 0.28 0.02 BUR-22-011 146.70 148.25 1.55 0.61 0.11











BUR-22-012 1.00 24.00 23.00 0.37 0.13 Including 11.00 20.00 9.00 0.68 0.29 Including 13.00 18.00 3.00 0.92 0.49 BUR-22-012 162.70 173.00 10.30 0.36 0.13 Including 162.70 169.90 7.20 0.47 0.15 BUR-22-012 305.80 306.30 0.50 1.39 1.27











BUR-22-013 3.40 6.40 3.00 0.16 0.01 BUR-22-013 15.70 24.00 8.30 0.38 0.06 BUR-22-013 136.00 138.00 2.00 0.46 0.03











BUR-22-014 260.50 264.00 3.50 0.32 0.20 BUR-22-014 260.50 262.00 1.50 0.63 0.37 BUR-22-014 311.50 316.80 5.30 0.14 0.01











BUR-22-015 21.20 36.00 14.80 0.18 0.07 Including 21.20 22.20 1.00 1.56 0.28











BUR-22-016 251.50 270.70 19.20 0.33 0.09 including 253.00 264.20 11.20 0.41 0.11 Including 253.00 255.90 2.90 0.67 0.20











BUR-22-017 23.40 59.40 36.00 0.48 0.05 Including 23.40 28.70 5.30 0.31 0.13 Including 32.00 39.30 7.30 0.47 0.03 Including 48.30 55.90 7.60 1.50 0.05 Including 48.30 52.00 3.70 2.83 0.07 BUR-22-018 18.95 79.20 60.25 0.12 0.01 BUR-22-018 18.95 21.80 2.85 0.40 0.02 Including 32.30 33.20 0.90 0.38 0.02 Including 46.20 48.80 2.60 0.20 0.02 Including 69.00 79.20 10.20 0.27 0.02 Table 1. Burfjord 2022 drill intersects.

*Lengths reported as seen in drill core. True widths are estimated at 85-100% of reported lengths.

No significant results were obtained from BUR-22-002 and BUR-22-005. Holes BUR-22-006, BUR-22-008 and BUR-22-009 failed in thick overburden.



Only limited exploration has taken place at Burfjord in the modern era before Norden Crown's recent reconnaissance drill programs. The best historical drill intercept consists of 7 metres @ 3.6% copper1 and was obtained from the Cedarsgruve (mine) area in the northern portion of the claim block. Previous drilling at the Gamlegruve area by Norden Crown at Burfjord returned compelling results including an intercept of 32 metres averaging 0.56% copper and 0.26 g/t gold (including 3.46 metres of 4.31% copper and 2.22 g/t gold) at shallow depths below a cluster of historical mine workings2,3.

2022 Focus

Diamond drilling this year has focused on a newly identified, mineralized zone at F-gruve (Figure 1). Three target areas, described below, are now being prioritized for follow-up drilling to test for continuity and grade to define mineral resources. Results at the Gamlegruve zone and parallel F-gruve zone in the south-east limb of the Bergmark anticline have returned the most interesting copper mineralized and altered zones this year.

F-gruve

Drilling this year has delineated a consistently copper and gold mineralized zone along strike from the F-gruve historical working, from surface to shallow depths (Figure 1). Only 140 metres of strike length along an 800-metre mapped trend of vein and breccia hosted copper mineralization has been drill tested this year. The zone remains untested at depth and the Company has particular interest towards the south, where the Caledonian nappe complex covers the gabbro unit which is host to the copper mineralization. The 2021 magnetic survey conducted by Norden Crown reveals the presence of the gabbro unit, below the Caledonides, extending south for over 1 kilometre. Norden Crown and Boliden are reviewing the results from drilling at the F-gruve target and are contemplating plans to continue testing the extent, thickness, and grade of the mineralized zone with further drilling.

The mineralization at F-gruve consists of numerous magnetite-jasper-carbonate-hematite-bornite-chalcopyrite veins, surrounded by an envelope of carbonate-magnetite-hematite-quartz-chalcopyrite-bornite vein stockwork and breccias. The IOCG style of mineralization leaves the company compelled to continue exploration efforts in 2023, where a follow-up program is envisaged for the late winter season.

A list of significant intercepts at F-gruve include:

Hole From (m) To (m) Length (m) Cu % Au ppm ID Metres Metres Metres % g/t BUR-21-005 115.40 118.50 3.10 3.81 0.31 BUR-22-012 1.00 24.00 23.00 0.37 0.13 Including 11.00 20.00 9.00 0.68 0.29 Including 13.00 18.00 3.00 0.92 0.49 BUR-22-013 3.40 6.40 3.00 0.16 0.01 BUR-22-013 15.70 24.00 8.30 0.38 0.06 BUR-22-015 21.20 36.00 14.80 0.18 0.07 Including 21.20 22.20 1.00 1.56 0.28 BUR-22-017 23.40 59.40 36.00 0.48 0.05 Including 23.40 28.70 5.30 0.31 0.13 Including 32.00 39.30 7.30 0.47 0.03 Including 48.30 55.90 7.60 1.50 0.05 Including 48.30 52.00 3.70 2.83 0.07 BUR-22-018 18.95 79.20 60.25 0.12 0.01 Including 18.95 21.80 2.85 0.40 0.02 Including 32.30 33.20 0.90 0.38 0.02 Including 46.20 48.80 2.60 0.20 0.02 Including 69.00 79.20 10.20 0.27 0.02 Table 2. A list of drill intercepts at F-gruve.

Gamlegruve

Mineralization at Gamlegruve has returned intercepts including a 17.2-metre intercept with a grade of 0.34% copper and a parallel zone grading 0.24% Copper over 24.7m including 3.4m of 0.47% Copper in hole BUR-21-004. An intercept grading 0.51% Copper over 8.8m was also intercepted in hole BUR-21-006. The sheet-like zones of mineralization at Gamlegruve consist of carbonate and quartz stockwork veining containing chalcopyrite, magnetite, and pyrite mineralization. The sheets of mineralization are hosted in an albite altered gabbro sill unit and occur sub-parallel and close to the eastern boundary of the intrusive unit. The mineralized zone is also visible from the surface scars of significant historical mining activities at Gamlegruve along the mineralized trend (Figure 1). Hole BUR-22-012, intersected mineralization from both the F-gruve and Gamlegruve mineralized trends. The hole demonstrates the presence of copper mineralization 100m south of the extent of the Gamlegruve historical mine workings.

A list of significant intercepts at Gamlegruve include:

Hole From (m) To (m) Length (m) Cu % Au ppm ID Metres Metres Metres % g/t BUR-21-004 141.30 158.50 17.20 0.34 0.04 BUR-21-004 182.30 207.00 24.70 0.24 0.04 BUR-21-006 69.35 78.15 8.80 0.51 0.17 BUR-22-012 162.70 173.00 10.3 0.36 0.13 Including 162.70 169.90 7.20 0.47 0.15 BUR-22-012 305.80 306.30 0.50 1.39 1.27 BUR-22-014 260.50 264.00 3.50 0.32 0.20 Including 260.50 262.00 1.50 0.63 0.37 Table 3. A list of drill intercepts at Gamlegruve.

Cedarsgruve

Mineralization at Cedarsgruve has returned some historical intercepts including a 7-metre intercept with a grade of 3.6% copper. Norden followed that last year with a 12m intercept with a grade of 1.27% copper in hole BUR-21-0114. Mineralization at Cedarsgruve occurs as disseminations and fine networks of chalcopyrite and pyrite hosted within an intensely albite altered fine sedimentary package, sandwiched between two intrusive gabbro units, which contain vein hosted copper mineralization. The sedimentary package has seen historical mining in numerous places along its surface expression (Cedars gruve, Japan gruve, and Strix workings) (Figure 2) which demonstrates the presence of a mineralized trend at least 1km in length on surface. Norden is considering the use of ground electromagnetics at Cedarsgruve to delineate the presence and form of chalcopyrite networks below surface within the sedimentary package before further drill testing.

Hole ID Depth Azimuth Inclination Grid Northing Easting Elevation (metres) ID Metres Degrees Degrees BUR-22-001 140 90 -50 WGS 84 / UTM zone 34N 7745106 545690 521 BUR-22-002 272 90 -50 WGS 84 / UTM zone 34N 7745099 545459 490 BUR-22-003 368 90 -50 WGS 84 / UTM zone 34N 7745106 545083 541 BUR-22-004 236.5 90 -50 WGS 84 / UTM zone 34N 7744514 545274 526 BUR-22-005 140.2 90 -50 WGS 84 / UTM zone 34N 7743030 545703 527 BUR-22-006 28 110 -50 WGS 84 / UTM zone 34N 7743661 546947 449 BUR-22-007 392.5 110 -50 WGS 84 / UTM zone 34N 7743860 547031 444 BUR-22-008 42 130 -50 WGS 84 / UTM zone 34N 7743777 546945 440 BUR-22-009 29 130 -50 WGS 84 / UTM zone 34N 7743835 547048 446 BUR-22-010 230.5 120 -50 WGS 84 / UTM zone 34N 7743676 547594 525 BUR-22-011 172 120 -60 WGS 84 / UTM zone 34N 7743582 547527 520 BUR-22-012 464.5 125 -50 WGS 84 / UTM zone 34N 7742636 546925 585 BUR-22-013 111.5 125 -75 WGS 84 / UTM zone 34N 7742636 546925 585 BUR-22-014 317.5 125 -50 WGS 84 / UTM zone 34N 7742543 546924 572 BUR-22-015 52.9 125 -50 WGS 84 / UTM zone 34N 7742682 546941 589 BUR-22-016 310.3 305 -50 WGS 84 / UTM zone 34N 7743580 547336 515 BUR-22-017 69 125 -75 WGS 84 / UTM zone 34N 7742682 546941 589 BUR-22-018 123 125 -50 WGS 84 / UTM zone 34N 7742767 546939 584 Table 4. Burfjord 2022 drill collar information.

Overview of the Burfjord Project

The Project, located in the Kåfjord Copper Belt near Alta, Norway, is highly prospective for Iron Oxide Copper Gold (IOCG) and Sediment Hosted Copper mineral deposits which contribute significantly to copper production globally.

Burfjord is comprised of six exploration licenses totaling 5,500 hectares. Within the license area, during the nineteenth century, copper mineralization was mined from over 30 historical mines and prospects developed along the flanks of a prominent 4 x 6-kilometre fold (anticline) consisting of interbedded sedimentary and volcanic rocks. Many of the rocks in the anticline are intensely hydrothermally altered and contain sulphide mineralization.

The high-grade copper gold veins at Burfjord, that were historically mined at cut- off grades of 3-5% copper, are surrounded by envelopes of stockwork veins or disseminations of copper mineralization extending tens to hundreds of metres laterally into the host rocks. Norden Crown believes this mineralization has economic potential and represents an attractive bulk tonnage exploration drilling target. Copper bearing veins in the area are dominated by ferroan carbonate, sodium-rich minerals, and iron-oxide minerals (magnetite and hematite), but also contain the economically important minerals chalcopyrite, bornite and chalcocite in addition to cobalt-rich pyrite as generally coarse-grained (often 0.5 centimetre to multi-centimetre scale) disseminations in the veins. The sodium-rich (highly saline) styles of alteration and mineralization at Burfjord are also host to elevated levels of rare elements (e.g. Cobalt), which are critical "technology metals" that are important to the emerging green energy and other industries. Discrete zones of cobalt mineralization are also present at Burfjord.

Burfjord Joint Venture Terms

Norden Crown entered into an option agreement (the "Agreement") with Boliden in respect to Burfjord (see June 10, 2020 News Release). To earn its 51% interest in the Project, Boliden must fund 100% of the exploration programs by spending US$6 Million over the next four years. Work on the exploration programs is directed by a joint Norden-Boliden Technical committee.

About Norden Crown Metals Corp.

Norden Crown is a mineral exploration company focused on the discovery of Zinc, Copper, Silver, Gold, and Cobalt deposits in exceptional, historical mining project areas spanning Sweden and Norway. The Company aims to discover new economic mineral deposits in known mining districts that have seen little or no modern exploration. The Company is led by an experienced management team and technical team, with successful track records in mineral discovery, mining development and financing.

Quality Control, Quality Assurance and Core Handling Protocols

Drill core is logged and prepped for sampling before submittal to ALS in Malå, Sweden where it is cut, bagged, and prepped for analysis. Accredited control samples (blanks and accredited standards) are inserted into the sample intervals regularly. Samples are dried (if necessary), weighed, crushed (70% < 2mm), and rotary split into two fractions. One is retained (coarse reject) and the other is pulverized to 85% < 75µm. Pulps are analyzed by ultra-trace ICP-MS (ME-MS61) and ICP-AES (Au-ICP22). Over detection limit samples are reanalyzed using ore grade four acid digestion ((+)-OG62) and in the case of high-grade copper (Cu-OG62).

References

Source: NGU Deposit Factsheet, Deposit Area 1943-010, 1997. Norden Crown's property reviews have confirmed the geologic setting and occurrence of mineralization on the Project and considers the historical exploration data to be relevant as reported in public disclosures and government reports. See news release dated March 20, 2019. Intercept reported as seen in drill core. The true width is estimated at 85-100% of the reported interval. See news release April 11th, 2022.

Qualified Person

Daniel MacNeil, P.Geo, a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has read and approved all technical and scientific information related to Burfjord contained in this news release. Mr. MacNeil is Vice President Exploration for Norden. Mr. MacNeil has verified the data disclosed in this press release, including the sampling, ??analytical ?and test data underlying the information.? Mr. MacNeil has not verified historical assay information at Burfjord.

On behalf of Norden Crown Metals Corp.

Patricio Varas, Chairman and CEO

