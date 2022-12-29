Cumberland Resources Nickel to Commence Trading on the CSE on December 29

Toronto, December 29, 2022 - Cumberland Resources Nickel Corp. (CSE: LAND) ("Cumberland" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has received final approval from the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") for listing of its common shares (the "Common Shares") which are to commence trading on the CSE on December 29, 2022 under the symbol "LAND".

Furthermore, pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Company's stock option plan, the Company's Board of Directors has approved the grant of 1,950,000 stock options. The options expire three years from the date of grant and are exercisable at a price of $0.05 per Common Share.

About Cumberland

Cumberland Resources Nickel Corp. holds a 100% interest in the St. Anthony Property located in Newfoundland, Canada. The Company is focused on exploring and developing its mineral properties.

For further information, please contact:

Binyomin Posen

Chief Executive Officer and Director

Email: bposen@plazacapital.ca

Phone: 416 481-2222

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements, within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, and forward-looking statements, within the meaning of applicable United States securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), which reflects management's expectations regarding Cumberland's future growth, results from operations (including, without limitation, future production and capital expenditures), performance (both operational and financial) and business prospects and opportunities. Wherever possible, words such as "predicts", "projects", "targets", "plans", "expects", "does not expect", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "anticipate" or "does not anticipate", "believe", "intend" and similar expressions or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative or grammatical variation thereof or other variations thereof, or comparable terminology have been used to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements relating to: the Company's business plans and outlook. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee and are based on a number of estimates and assumptions management believes to be relevant and reasonable. For more information on these risks please see the Listing Statement.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/149800